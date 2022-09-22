Read full article on original website
The 13 Best Designer Tote Bags That Are Stylish and Practical for Work
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s in the bag! If there’s one thing we can’t live without, it’s a practical purse. How else are we supposed to lug around all our items? You never know when you’ll need miscellaneous must-haves. Better safe than […]
Kate Spade Designer Sale: Save Up to 40% On Handbags, Wallets, Jewelry and More
One thing we love more even than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's extra-discounted selection of purses available right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Right now, the Kate Spade sale just added new styles with even steeper mark downs up to 40% off — including fall essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and backpacks.
Candidly Yours: The Fashion Week Grab Bag
Shooting parties is something of a guessing game when it comes to actually being able to “see” who is who in the ever dimly lit (bordering on pitch-black) settings that the “NYFW party” du jour relies on for its exclusive allure. No lights, no candles. Maybe, maybe, if you’re keen, you’ll clock a low-watt minibulb in the softest white that ever existed, covered by an absolutely opaque vintage lampshade, on a side table in a grim corner, or a ceramic retro sconce with an adobe color finish, emitting zero light and mounted way higher than even a very tall person’s...
The key fashion pieces right now? Clothes you’ll want to still wear (or sell on) in five years’ time
I suppose, in theory, sustainable fashion shouldn’t have any one look. After all, surely the whole point of prioritising ethics over aesthetics is that clothes design should not be all about what they look like, but about how they are made: the raw materials used, the industrial processes undergone, the people employed, the carbon footprint of transportation. But in reality, it does have a look. You can’t take aesthetics out of fashion. Sustainable fashion has style rules, too. Just different ones.
This New Collab Sums Up Fall’s Western and Preppy Fashion Trends
Collaborations can bring out new or unseen sides of fashion brands. As part of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the Kontoor Brands-owned label has flexed its rocker style in collaborations with Fender and Lollapalooza. It hanged ten in a surf collection with Billabong. A partnership with Colosseum Athletics revealed its sporty side, and a collection with Roark underscored Wrangler’s place in the outdoor market. The heritage brand’s latest partnership combines its Western roots with the all-American preppy style coined by U.S. sportswear label Gant. On Wednesday, the brands dropped a 30-piece capsule collection spanning jeans, tops, knits and accessories for men and women that explores...
Normani Is All Legs At Diesel’s Fashion Show For Milan Fashion Week
Normani never half-steps when it comes to her style.
Gucci sends 68 pairs of twins down runway at Milan Fashion Week
Gucci left the fashion set seeing double at its Milan Fashion Week show on Friday (23 September) as 68 pairs of identically-dressed twins took to the runway.Creative director Alessandro Michele created the “Gucci Twinsburg” show thanks to inspiration from his mother, who is a twin.In his show notes, he included a dedication to his mother Eralda and her twin sister Giuliana, who he described as “two extraordinary women who made their twinship the ultimate seal of their existence”.“To my twin mums, that were able to comprehend life only through the presence of the other,” Michele wrote.The name of the...
Gucci’s ‘Twinsburg’ Collection Was Full of Horror Movie References — and the Holding Hands Trend
There will be plenty of memes to come from Gucci’s “Twinsburg” collection. From the obvious “twinning” mentions to jokes about the faux pas of showing up to a party wearing the same look as someone else, to Macbeth quotes and boundless Halloween references of the frocked twin girls in the scariest scene of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” the Italian brand’s Friday runway extravaganza at Milan Fashion Week is sure to keep circulating through social media this fall. But the show also highlighted a movement that has fast become one of the biggest trends in everyday street style: holding hands. For the spring...
Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week
SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection. Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district —...
Gianvito Rossi Makes the Case for a More Glamorous Festival Shoe
Gianvito Rossi wants festival shoes to get a little more glamorous. In one of the luxury designer’s key stories for spring ’23, Rossi offers up his distinct take on summer festival footwear — centered around natural stone embellishments. Jades, opals, turquoise, amethysts and tiger adorn high gladiator sandals with a sharp stiletto heel. For those who might want to stay a little closer to the ground, the stones are also featured prominently on the block heels of Rossi’s metallic leather mules. While Rossi sees the stones as a relaxed alternative to crystals, there are still a plethora of crystals to be found across...
Prada RTW Spring 2023
Instagram perfect? Who needs it. With an assist from Hollywood director Nicolas Winding Refn, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons showed a collection for the Be Real generation, giving fashion the creative jolt it needed this season. Many of those in lockdown during COVID-19 could relate to the storyline, a dark...
The Inspiration Behind the Latest Nail Trend? Wallpaper
On the New York Fashion Week runways, we saw two categories of nail trends prevail: there were the barely there, minimalist manicures (think supermodel, milk bath, beige colors) seen at the Tory Burch, Brandon Maxwell, and Proenza Schouler shows, and then there were the maximalist designs like rhinestone-encrusted tips at Susan Alexandra and, our personal favorite, "wallpaper nails."
Hunter Schafer Layers Up in ’90s Style with Picnic Coat & Oxfords for Prada’s Milan Fashion Week Runway
Hunter Schafer is ready for fall layering with her latest look. Schafer attending the Prada runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22. Schafer wore a light pink and white gingham coat over her dress for a slight pop of color, and she added yet another layer on top, a beige trench coat for extra warmth to the show. She accessorized with a pair of black square sunglasses and a black top-handle bag. For footwear, Schafer slipped into a pair of black oxford shoes paired with black dress socks. The patent leather shoes featured black laces and chunky black soles. Schafer is known...
Unspun Makes NYFW Debut with Collina Strada
Robotics and digital apparel company Unspun is making bespoke runway-ready denim more accessible. On a mission to eliminate textile waste, the B Corp partnered with Collina Strada founder Hillary Taymour to create four pairs of custom jeans for the sustainable label’s New York Fashion Week show. The collaboration marked Unspun’s first appearance at a major fashion week. “We had so much fun designing with Collina Strada for the runway. We were able to take more creative leaps than we would normally have,” said Beth Esponnette, Unspun co-founder. “The lead up to any fashion week is so fast paced and chaotic that we...
