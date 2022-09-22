Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football vs. Kansas
Duke is taking on Kansas in a battle of two undefeated teams, and the Blue Zone has you covered with some can't-miss prop bets:. Duke is in familiar territory. For the second time this season, the Blue Devils will travel to another Power Five school as an underdog by more than a touchdown. In Week 2, Northwestern was favored by 10 points. In that game, the Blue Devils came out victorious by a score of 31-23. The similarities will continue Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.
Chronicle
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Kansas
LAWRENCE, KAN.—It was quite the first half Saturday as the Blue Devils trail Kansas 21-13. With two quarters left to play, this unexpected matchup of undefeated teams is set for a thrilling conclusion. Five observations:. Sold-out show: This place is rocking. With a packed house for just the second...
Chronicle
Umang Dhingra
Rooted in curating special and interesting pieces, Bull City Vintage is a local company that started in October 2020. Their unique pieces have captured the attention of the Durham community and they currently amass over 9000 followers on their Instagram page.
Chronicle
DSG senators approve updated K-Ville policies, recognize new engineering fraternity
Duke Student Government senators approved new K-Ville gameday policies and recognized a general engineering fraternity at their Wednesday meeting. The senators heard from Head Line Monitors Emma Smith and Didac Garcia-Grau, both seniors, and junior McKenna Raley, co-vice president of operations, who presented the updates to the K-Ville Gameday Policy.
