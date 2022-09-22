Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley
Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley
Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley as Southwest Florida tracks the potential storm. Experts say this storm is taking a similar path that hurricane Charley did back in 2004. Charley was a category 4 hurricane that struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Jacob Layton was a little boy...
WINKNEWS.com
City of Fort Myers nixes Bruno’s of Brooklyn at old firehouse building
A taxpayer-funded project will be shelved in Southwest Florida, which means a property worth millions of dollars will continue to gather dust. The former News-Press building in downtown Fort Myers has been on the market for months. The city owns it and wants to sell. The city hoped to sell...
floridaweekly.com
Registration open for “Scarecrows in the Park: Favorite Movie Characters”
The Lakes Park Enrichment Foundation invites the Southwest Florida community to participate in its 13th annual “Scarecrows in the Park” competition. Entries will be exhibited Oct. 14 through Oct. 30 in the Children’s Garden at Lakes Park, 7330 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers, and will be part of the of the Lakes Park Fall Festival.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm
Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
WINKNEWS.com
Proper boat preparations in case of a big storm
Boat owners in Southwest Florida are figuring out ways to get their boat ready to ride out the storm, should it make landfall locally. WINK News spoke with several boat owners who’ve said they’re getting extra fenders out. Although, others said they got an email from the marina in downtown Fort Myers letting them know what they need to do.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
WINKNEWS.com
Family walks hours through flooding water in DeSoto County to get home
The Peace River in DeSoto County is flooded turning a five-minute drive into an hour-long boat ride. The water is so deep people who live there can’t even get to their homes. In a water-logged neighborhood, a boat is better than a car but boats can’t just go anywhere....
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers denies entering negotiations with Bruno’s of Brooklyn for former fire station
In this Gulfshore Business report, a popular restaurant was hoping to buy a building that the city has been trying to sell, but they were denied. The City of Fort Myers received just one offer to buy an old and vacant fire station in the downtown area, but it wasn’t good enough.
fox13news.com
Sarasota County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center said sandbag operations will start Sunday, September 25 from 12-6 p.m. at three locations. Those locations include Ed Smith Stadium on 12th Street in Sarasota, Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road in Sarasota, and South County Fleet on SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice. Shovels and bags will be available at the site, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations are currently planned for Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said changes in weather patterns can impact the times.
Mysuncoast.com
Updated: Sea Tow rescues sinking boat and passengers in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Sea Tow rescues have recovered the sinking boat with two passengers and brought them back to Venice. This happened out by 615 Casey Key Road.
floridaweekly.com
Bonita Springs Doctor of Chiropractic earns Outstanding Achievement Award
Dr. Vivian Ebert, the founder and Doctor of Chiropractic at LivingWell Chiropractic, received the award for Outstanding Achievement at the Florida Chiropractic Association event titled “The National by FCA” which took place August 25-28 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. According to the FCA, their annual event is the largest convention and exposition for chiropractic worldwide, with over 3,300 attendees, a 420- booth expo, and 74 speaker presentations for which chiropractic professionals may earn continuing education credits.
WINKNEWS.com
Counselors of Real Estate readying action plan for Fort Myers midtown
In this Gulfshore Business report, explains who is looking at two iconic buildings in the midtown area of Fort Myers in hopes of revitalizing the area. A great collaboration is taking place between a Fort Myers non-profit organization and the Counselors of Real Estate. City of Palms Park, the former...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
Know your zone ahead of possible storm
Whether you’re new to the area or you’ve lived here for a while, the message from emergency management officials is the same: Plan ahead now.
Bradenton couple questions refund after cruise ship hits iceberg
John Soehnel and his girlfriend saved for nearly a year for a 9-day cruise to Alaska, aboard the Norwegian Sun.
floridaweekly.com
COMMUNITY IN THE KNOW
The Fred Lang Foundation’s popular fall event, the Fred Lang Front Nine, will be held Saturday, Oct. 1. The cost is $100 per foursome or $25 per individual player. All participants are encouraged to dress to the “It’s a Jungle Out There!” theme. Participants are also asked to bring their own putter and golf ball.
WINKNEWS.com
Hundreds of River Hall residents upset that mail is no longer delivered to their homes
Hundreds of neighbors in the River Hall community in Lee County say they are not getting mail delivered to their homes. Instead, they say they have to drive miles to pick it up. When people moved into the neighborhood, they got mail delivered to the mailboxes in front of their...
Mysuncoast.com
GoFundMe established for Venice woman whose home was destroyed in fire
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) -A mobile home on Vista Road was destroyed Tuesday morning. Now, family members are working to help get the 69-year-old woman back on her feet. The fire occurred at a home at the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park on Tuesday. A smoke detector is credited for saving the homeowner’s life. She also managed to get her dog.
This Is The Best Place To Visit In Florida
U.S. News & World Report ranked the best places to travel in the Sunshine State.
