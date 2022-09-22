Follow ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center said sandbag operations will start Sunday, September 25 from 12-6 p.m. at three locations. Those locations include Ed Smith Stadium on 12th Street in Sarasota, Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road in Sarasota, and South County Fleet on SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice. Shovels and bags will be available at the site, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations are currently planned for Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said changes in weather patterns can impact the times.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO