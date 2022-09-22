ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley

Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley

Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley as Southwest Florida tracks the potential storm. Experts say this storm is taking a similar path that hurricane Charley did back in 2004. Charley was a category 4 hurricane that struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Jacob Layton was a little boy...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Registration open for “Scarecrows in the Park: Favorite Movie Characters”

The Lakes Park Enrichment Foundation invites the Southwest Florida community to participate in its 13th annual “Scarecrows in the Park” competition. Entries will be exhibited Oct. 14 through Oct. 30 in the Children’s Garden at Lakes Park, 7330 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers, and will be part of the of the Lakes Park Fall Festival.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm

Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Proper boat preparations in case of a big storm

Boat owners in Southwest Florida are figuring out ways to get their boat ready to ride out the storm, should it make landfall locally. WINK News spoke with several boat owners who’ve said they’re getting extra fenders out. Although, others said they got an email from the marina in downtown Fort Myers letting them know what they need to do.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Sarasota County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center said sandbag operations will start Sunday, September 25 from 12-6 p.m. at three locations. Those locations include Ed Smith Stadium on 12th Street in Sarasota, Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road in Sarasota, and South County Fleet on SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice. Shovels and bags will be available at the site, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations are currently planned for Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said changes in weather patterns can impact the times.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Bonita Springs Doctor of Chiropractic earns Outstanding Achievement Award

Dr. Vivian Ebert, the founder and Doctor of Chiropractic at LivingWell Chiropractic, received the award for Outstanding Achievement at the Florida Chiropractic Association event titled “The National by FCA” which took place August 25-28 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. According to the FCA, their annual event is the largest convention and exposition for chiropractic worldwide, with over 3,300 attendees, a 420- booth expo, and 74 speaker presentations for which chiropractic professionals may earn continuing education credits.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Counselors of Real Estate readying action plan for Fort Myers midtown

In this Gulfshore Business report, explains who is looking at two iconic buildings in the midtown area of Fort Myers in hopes of revitalizing the area. A great collaboration is taking place between a Fort Myers non-profit organization and the Counselors of Real Estate. City of Palms Park, the former...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
ESTERO, FL
COMMUNITY IN THE KNOW

COMMUNITY IN THE KNOW

The Fred Lang Foundation’s popular fall event, the Fred Lang Front Nine, will be held Saturday, Oct. 1. The cost is $100 per foursome or $25 per individual player. All participants are encouraged to dress to the “It’s a Jungle Out There!” theme. Participants are also asked to bring their own putter and golf ball.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

GoFundMe established for Venice woman whose home was destroyed in fire

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) -A mobile home on Vista Road was destroyed Tuesday morning. Now, family members are working to help get the 69-year-old woman back on her feet. The fire occurred at a home at the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park on Tuesday. A smoke detector is credited for saving the homeowner’s life. She also managed to get her dog.
VENICE, FL

