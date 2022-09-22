ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allen, LA

brproud.com

Louisiana child care assistance waitlist begins Oct. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A waitlist for Louisiana families to apply for child care assistance begins on October 1, according to the state department of education. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) said eligible families who apply for the Child Care Assistance Program on or after Oct. 1 will be placed on the waitlist. The program provides financial assistance to low-income families while working or attending school and serves 24,500 Louisiana children at this time, according to the department.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

LDH Official Repeals COVID Shot Mandate for School

BATON ROUGE, LA – This year, parents and guardians stood together in opposition to the COVID-19 shot being required for their children to attend school. As a result of their coming together, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) decided to rescind the mandate for Louisiana students. As of yesterday, it has officially been repealed.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

“Active Shooter Hoax” hits Louisiana

An active shooter “hoax” that has hit multiple states threatening schools this past week has now hit Louisiana. St. Mary Parish Sherrif’s Office announced today they have been in contact with the Louisiana State Police regarding an “active shooter hoax” that hit the state last week and St. Mary Parish today. A call was received by the Morgan City Police Department stating that an active shooter was on Berwich High School’s second floor despite the school not having a second floor. In response, MCPD informed the Berwick Police Department of the threat against both Berwick High and Berwick Junior Schools. Thankfully, there were law enforcement officers already present at the high school when the threat was reported. “Nevertheless, the SMPSO and other law enforcement agencies have personnel checking on schools, assessing, and securing the campuses to ensure the safety of our educators and students,” SMPSO said in the release.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?

Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Medical marijuana runs into problems with Louisiana physician, nursing boards

Despite passing new laws designed to give patients easier access to medical marijuana, state legislators continue to run into bureaucratic obstacles with the various regulatory bodies that oversee medicine in Louisiana.  The legislature’s Medical Marijuana Commission met Friday to address problems with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners and Louisiana State Board of Nursing.  […] The post Medical marijuana runs into problems with Louisiana physician, nursing boards appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America

A restaurant in Louisiana is getting praised for its outstanding tacos, finding a spot among some of the best taco shops in America. Yelp searched the country to find the best taco shops around, using reviews and ratings to ultimate compile a list of what it determined to be the Top 100 taco spots in America. While some states like Texas, California and Florida had several restaurants on the list, others were represented by a single standout eatery holding its own among the rest, including one restaurant in Louisiana. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
West Side Journal

Red Beans & Rice: A century-old tradition lives on

LAFAYETTE -For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA

