brproud.com
Louisiana child care assistance waitlist begins Oct. 1
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A waitlist for Louisiana families to apply for child care assistance begins on October 1, according to the state department of education. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) said eligible families who apply for the Child Care Assistance Program on or after Oct. 1 will be placed on the waitlist. The program provides financial assistance to low-income families while working or attending school and serves 24,500 Louisiana children at this time, according to the department.
theadvocate.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels; 'it's a great time to move'
Two years ago, Jason Richoux faced a choice to stick to his guns or make a move into the unknown. Richoux spent nearly 18 years in marketing and advertising, working for agencies and corporations along the way. He joined a Mandeville solar company as its marketing director in 2019. But...
L'Observateur
LDH Official Repeals COVID Shot Mandate for School
BATON ROUGE, LA – This year, parents and guardians stood together in opposition to the COVID-19 shot being required for their children to attend school. As a result of their coming together, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) decided to rescind the mandate for Louisiana students. As of yesterday, it has officially been repealed.
brproud.com
Governor John Bel Edwards: ‘I believe the best of the best are represented in Louisiana’s workforce’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards publicly commended Louisiana’s employees days after the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) released statistics indicating that the state continues to set unemployment records. Governor Edwards took to social media to say, “I believe the best of the best are represented...
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel in ? Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September 23 in Sorrento. The […]
houmatimes.com
“Active Shooter Hoax” hits Louisiana
An active shooter “hoax” that has hit multiple states threatening schools this past week has now hit Louisiana. St. Mary Parish Sherrif’s Office announced today they have been in contact with the Louisiana State Police regarding an “active shooter hoax” that hit the state last week and St. Mary Parish today. A call was received by the Morgan City Police Department stating that an active shooter was on Berwich High School’s second floor despite the school not having a second floor. In response, MCPD informed the Berwick Police Department of the threat against both Berwick High and Berwick Junior Schools. Thankfully, there were law enforcement officers already present at the high school when the threat was reported. “Nevertheless, the SMPSO and other law enforcement agencies have personnel checking on schools, assessing, and securing the campuses to ensure the safety of our educators and students,” SMPSO said in the release.
When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?
Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
kalb.com
8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know
(Louisiana Illuminator) - Congratulations. If you’ve clicked through a link to read this, you’ve already done more homework than many Louisiana voters when it comes to learning more about the eight proposed amendments to the state constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot. In the spirit of efficiency inside...
Police Officer Goes Viral After Jigging With Baton Rouge High School Students
A Baton Rouge police officer is going viral after putting the jig in "Jigga City." Baton Rouge is known as the home of jigging—"a style of dancing originating in Louisiana where the dancer vigorously shakes their arms and wiggles their knees at the same time." If you're already familiar...
bizmagsb.com
Blue Cross, Healthy Blue and Vantage Health Plan donate 170,000+ meals to Louisiana food banks
Earlier this year, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Healthy Blue and Vantage Health Plan committed to sponsor 125,000 meals at food banks statewide. Volunteers with the health care organizations went above and beyond that goal, packing 171,468 meals in 2022. “One in six families in our state is...
WWL-TV
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
Parents given tickets while waiting on children at Westside Elementary
At Westside Elementary, parents can be seen lined up along Delhomme St. waiting to pick up their children when school lets out, but some parents have been receiving tickets while in line.
Medical marijuana runs into problems with Louisiana physician, nursing boards
Despite passing new laws designed to give patients easier access to medical marijuana, state legislators continue to run into bureaucratic obstacles with the various regulatory bodies that oversee medicine in Louisiana. The legislature’s Medical Marijuana Commission met Friday to address problems with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners and Louisiana State Board of Nursing. […] The post Medical marijuana runs into problems with Louisiana physician, nursing boards appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Teacher at Woodlawn High placed on leave pending investigation of using racial slurs
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents and students at Woodlawn High are outraged after hearing allegations that a teacher used racial slurs in the classroom. “I think the complaint was filed officially last week,” said Eugene Collins with the NAACP. Collins says some parents and students contacted his organization...
iheart.com
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
A restaurant in Louisiana is getting praised for its outstanding tacos, finding a spot among some of the best taco shops in America. Yelp searched the country to find the best taco shops around, using reviews and ratings to ultimate compile a list of what it determined to be the Top 100 taco spots in America. While some states like Texas, California and Florida had several restaurants on the list, others were represented by a single standout eatery holding its own among the rest, including one restaurant in Louisiana. According to the site:
West Side Journal
Red Beans & Rice: A century-old tradition lives on
LAFAYETTE -For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
NOLA.com
A blood test that detects cancer without symptoms could be a game changer for Louisiana
Within a dozen patient blood draws, Dr. David Myers, an internal medicine physician in Metairie, got the first positive result for a new blood test that detects cancer last summer. A healthy patient in her 60s had a marker that indicated she may have a type cancer related to HPV,...
NOLA.com
Hospital admissions surge as multiple respiratory viruses circulate among kids: ‘We’ve got a full house’
Children’s hospitals in Louisiana are coping with a surge in admissions and ER visits due to a handful of respiratory viruses. While it’s not unusual to see viruses surge as the weather gets colder, it is rare to be dealing with so many at once, leading to hospitals that are brimming with sick kids.
