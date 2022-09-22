ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Marconews.com

Dome homes offer look into future of Ten Thousand Islands area

TEN THOUSAND ISLANDS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, FLORIDA — Tiny waves lap along a deserted stretch of shell-laden beach as the sun sets over the Gulf of Mexico. Brown pelicans plummet from the purple- and salmon-hued sky and crash into the waters in search of a late-day meal. Off in...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
floridaweekly.com

Registration open for “Scarecrows in the Park: Favorite Movie Characters”

The Lakes Park Enrichment Foundation invites the Southwest Florida community to participate in its 13th annual “Scarecrows in the Park” competition. Entries will be exhibited Oct. 14 through Oct. 30 in the Children’s Garden at Lakes Park, 7330 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers, and will be part of the of the Lakes Park Fall Festival.
FORT MYERS, FL
floridaweekly.com

Edison and Ford Winter Estates accepting reservations for first VIP tour of season

Edison and Ford Winter Estates offers several private VIP Tours to other tourist destinations throughout the year. The tours are open to both Edison Ford members and the general public. Transportation is included in the ticket cost and offers visitors the opportunity to tour other museums and gardens with a group of often like-minded individuals and share unique behind-the-scenes experiences that they would not be able to participate in on their own.
DADE CITY, FL
Fit*Life*Travel

These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special

The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Weekly

John R. Wood Properties joins Christie’s International Real Estate network

John R. Wood Properties, Southwest Florida’s largest real estate brokerage firm, has joined Christie’s International Real Estate, the invitation-only network of luxury real estate companies spanning nearly 50 countries and territories on six continents. In connection with the move, John R. Wood will add the Christie’s International Real Estate brand to its name, becoming John R. Wood Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate. The firm will continue to be 100-percent owned by the founding Wood family and led by president and CEO, Phil Wood.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sweetgrass Galleries moves to new location in East Naples

Sweet Grass Galleries is moving to a new location after spending 20 years at its location on Trade Center Way in North Naples. The company, a resource of design industry professionals seeking fine couture silk florals, trees and greenery for homes and commercial establishments, is opening an expanded showroom at 2416 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples. The East Trail Showroom will feature the growing popularity of grass as seen throughout Florida’s coastal terrain. Sweetgrass Galleries designs can be seen in private homes throughout Gulf Coast communities in Old Naples, Grey Oaks, Port Royal, Mediterra and Pelican Bay.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley

Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
trazeetravel.com

2 Underrated Destinations in Florida

You know Miami and Fort Lauderdale, St. Augustine and Jacksonville. So, where do you go in Florida when you’re looking for something brand new? Try one of these two underrated neighborhoods in the Sunshine State. You may know their bigger siblings, but these neighborhoods are vacation-worthy destinations all on their own.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm

Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples orthopaedic surgeon introduces app for joint replacement patients

Robert J. Zehr, M.D., of the Zehr Center for Orthopaedics, has become the first Naples orthopaedic surgeon to introduce an interactive app to his practice, to assist ZCO patients prepare for joint replacement surgery. The mymobility app from Zimmer Biomet is a digital interactive care plan that allows patients to connect with the ZCO care team through their compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, or Android smart phone.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples-Marco Island area ranks fifth on Most Expensive Cities for Single-family Home Rentals list

The Naples-Marco Island area’s $3,495 a month median asking price for rent for August was enough to rank it fifth on Dwellsy’s Most Expensive Cities for Single-family Home Rentals list. The area experienced a 9.4% increase in asking price compared to August 2021. San Jose, Calif., was the most expensive city, followed by California’s Salinas, Santa Barbara and San Francisco.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs

The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Proper boat preparations in case of a big storm

Boat owners in Southwest Florida are figuring out ways to get their boat ready to ride out the storm, should it make landfall locally. WINK News spoke with several boat owners who’ve said they’re getting extra fenders out. Although, others said they got an email from the marina in downtown Fort Myers letting them know what they need to do.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: New bank coming to Gateway of Naples retail center

Q: What’s happening at the northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Golden Gate Parkway? Looks like a building has been knocked down and there’s a fence around the area. A: A former Frantz EyeCare office recently was demolished to make way for a new Fifth Third Bank branch in the Gateway of Naples retail center across from Coastland Center mall. The freestanding 5,000-square-foot bank office with drive-thru lanes is targeted to open in late July 2023 in the retail center anchored by the original Food & Thought, said Jennifer Auray, vice president of regional marketing and communications for Fifth Third Bank in Florida.
NAPLES, FL
fox13news.com

Sarasota County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center said sandbag operations will start Sunday, September 25 from 12-6 p.m. at three locations. Those locations include Ed Smith Stadium on 12th Street in Sarasota, Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road in Sarasota, and South County Fleet on SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice. Shovels and bags will be available at the site, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations are currently planned for Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said changes in weather patterns can impact the times.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach preparing for Tropical Storm Ian

Tropical Storm Ian has the potential to become a hurricane and make landfall in Southwest Florida next week, and Fort Myers Beach is preparing. The town of Fort Myers Beach encourages all residents to take time this weekend and make sure their properties and families are prepared. Town staff has...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How to prepare the trees around your home for a tropical storm

With a tropical system expected in the gulf next week now is the time to check on the trees outside your home. A recent study from the University of Florida found most trees can withstand category one hurricanes. But you don’t have to be a tree expert to spot most...
LEE COUNTY, FL

