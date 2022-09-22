Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Pittsburgh police union rejects Gainey’s final contract offer; matter heads to arbitration
The union that represents Pittsburgh police officers has rejected Mayor Ed Gainey’s final contract offer and the case will now head into arbitration ahead of a new contract term that is set to begin next year. The offer included pay raises for officers that Gainey said would make their...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills proclaims Sept. 10 Staci Rullo Day
Penn Hills resident Staci Rullo was honored for her consistent service to the community and her support for multiple charities at the Sept. 19 Penn Hills council meeting. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to make this proclamation,” said Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese. “Staci has represented Penn Hills and has helped countless new residents choose to make their home in Penn Hills. Stacy has supported charities such as the Animal Rescue League, ASPCA and by serving as a business woman role model for young women in our community.”
WTRF
Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer
PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
nextpittsburgh.com
Why did the Pittsburgh police union reject the city’s offer for raises and disciplinary changes?
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The City of Pittsburgh offered its police union substantial raises for new hires, but also sought big changes...
Police: Westmoreland man called US Capitol 1,400 times
A Westmoreland County man has been charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment for allegedly calling the U.S. Capitol switchboard 1,400 times and leaving messages for members of Congress. According to a complaint filed by the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau, Mark E. Ray, 62, of Irwin, left “racially/ethnically charged, anti-Semitic, obscene...
Retired Pittsburgh police chief receives award during Eradicate Hate Summit
PITTSBURGH — Retired Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert was presented with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Director’s Award this week during the Eradicate Hate Summit in Pittsburgh. It is bureau’s highest award for external individuals or organizations and recognizes significant service in the public interest,...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County man accused of leaving obscene and vulgar voicemails for members of Congress
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Hempfield Township man allegedly left hundreds of obscene and vulgar voicemails for nearly three dozen members of Congress. Mark Ray, 62, is facing several misdemeanor charges. Police said he called the U.S. Capitol switchboard about 1,400 times between January 2020 and August 2022. Police...
Hempfield Township man accused of leaving Congress members over 200 obscene voicemails
HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man is charged with leaving obscene and racially-charged voicemails for members of Congress.Detectives arrested Mark Ray of Hempfield Township after being contacted by U.S. Capitol Police.Ray allegedly left more than 200 voicemails to 35 different Congress members. He's charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny school director resigns
Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
WFMZ-TV Online
A union contract in Venango County pits steel workers against union officials
(The Center Square) – A controversial union contract at a steelworks plant has pitted workers against their union representatives. Though workers twice rejected a contract, union officials ratified it with management. Now, workers who want to decertify the union are barred from doing so for three years. Latrobe Specialty...
Springdale contractor faces felony theft charge
A Springdale home improvement contractor was arrested after a family accused him of taking full payment up front for a project he didn’t finish. Jason Raymond Mager, 46, of the 400 block of Ridge Avenue was charged with two felony counts of home improvement fraud along with counts of theft by deception and engaging in fraudulent business practices.
explore venango
Local Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars following a domestic dispute that occurred at a gas station in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Wednesday afternoon. (Pictured above: Troopers attempt to apprehend a suspect at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Wednesday afternoon. Contributed...
wtae.com
Suspect in custody following shooting in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Arnold, Westmoreland County. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Leishman Avenue. "I heard three loud pops, but I thought they were fireworks because they're always setting fireworks off up here," said...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal Derry Township crash
The mother of Derry woman killed in crash earlier this year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in which she accused the driver of another vehicle of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Jennifer Krinock, 36, died as a result of injuries in the March 20 crash on...
Donora man guilty of attempted murder and assaults in North Belle Vernon bar fight
A Donora man was convicted Thursday of the attempted murder of one man and injuring two others during a bar fight three years ago in North Belle Vernon. After more than four hours of deliberations, a Westmoreland County jury found Eric Cook, 46, guilty of 10 criminal counts in connection with the March 7, 2019 knife attack at Just A Tavern.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 24, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK-Arnold School District to recognize distinguished alumni. New Kensington-Arnold School...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Senior Citizens Center receives $24,000 grant
A $24,000 grant will help the Monroeville Senior Citizens Center replace the flooring in its fitness center, state Rep. Brandon Markosek announced. Markosek, D-Monroeville, said the funding for the project will cover the cost to remove the current carpet flooring in the center’s fitness area and install athletic rubber flooring.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville man being held at Allegheny County Jail dies
A Monroeville man who had been held at Allegheny County Jail since Sept. 10 died Wednesday. Anthony G. Talotta, 57, was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m. at UPMC Mercy, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. His death is being investigated by the office. No cause was provided.
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
Mt. Pleasant prepares for first Glass & Ethnic Festival without beloved longtime mayor
Mt. Pleasant Borough Manager Jeff Landy recalls that, in years past, planning the borough’s annual Glass & Ethnic Festival was filled with laughter and humor. This year, however, things were different. “It’s an empty feeling,” Landy said. On Friday, Mt. Pleasant will kick off its first Glass...
