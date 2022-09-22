ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills proclaims Sept. 10 Staci Rullo Day

Penn Hills resident Staci Rullo was honored for her consistent service to the community and her support for multiple charities at the Sept. 19 Penn Hills council meeting. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to make this proclamation,” said Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese. “Staci has represented Penn Hills and has helped countless new residents choose to make their home in Penn Hills. Stacy has supported charities such as the Animal Rescue League, ASPCA and by serving as a business woman role model for young women in our community.”
PENN HILLS, PA
WTRF

Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Why did the Pittsburgh police union reject the city’s offer for raises and disciplinary changes?

This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The City of Pittsburgh offered its police union substantial raises for new hires, but also sought big changes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Westmoreland man called US Capitol 1,400 times

A Westmoreland County man has been charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment for allegedly calling the U.S. Capitol switchboard 1,400 times and leaving messages for members of Congress. According to a complaint filed by the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau, Mark E. Ray, 62, of Irwin, left “racially/ethnically charged, anti-Semitic, obscene...
IRWIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hempfield Township man accused of leaving Congress members over 200 obscene voicemails

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man is charged with leaving obscene and racially-charged voicemails for members of Congress.Detectives arrested Mark Ray of Hempfield Township after being contacted by U.S. Capitol Police.Ray allegedly left more than 200 voicemails to 35 different Congress members. He's charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment. 
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Captain#Springdale Council
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny school director resigns

Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Springdale contractor faces felony theft charge

A Springdale home improvement contractor was arrested after a family accused him of taking full payment up front for a project he didn’t finish. Jason Raymond Mager, 46, of the 400 block of Ridge Avenue was charged with two felony counts of home improvement fraud along with counts of theft by deception and engaging in fraudulent business practices.
SPRINGDALE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Sept. 24, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK-Arnold School District to recognize distinguished alumni. New Kensington-Arnold School...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Senior Citizens Center receives $24,000 grant

A $24,000 grant will help the Monroeville Senior Citizens Center replace the flooring in its fitness center, state Rep. Brandon Markosek announced. Markosek, D-Monroeville, said the funding for the project will cover the cost to remove the current carpet flooring in the center’s fitness area and install athletic rubber flooring.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville man being held at Allegheny County Jail dies

A Monroeville man who had been held at Allegheny County Jail since Sept. 10 died Wednesday. Anthony G. Talotta, 57, was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m. at UPMC Mercy, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. His death is being investigated by the office. No cause was provided.
MONROEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy