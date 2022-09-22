Wednesday prep report: Strong second half carries Houston past Briarcrest

With about a month or so remaining in the girls soccer season and then two more years after that, Ellett Smith’s best days are still to come. The present — however — looks awful good too.

Smith, a sophomore, scored twice in the second half to lead Houston to an impressive 3-1 victory over Briarcrest Wednesday at Houston Middle School in a match-up of teams with state title aspirations in their respective divisions.

With a draw against Ravenwood in the second game of the season as their only blemish, the Mustangs improved to 8-0-1. Briarcrest lost for the first time after eight victories and two draws through its first 10 games.

The precocious Smith was the difference, breaking a 1-1 tie midway through the second half before converting a nice pass from Leah Freeman with about four minutes to go. Houston coach David Wolff has had some good ones come through the program and said Smith’s potential is off the charts.

“She’s good, oh my gosh,” said Wolff. “She’s as naturally-gifted a player ... she can play any position. Like (former star) Paola Ellis was. She can play multiple positions whereas other great players I’ve had played one spot. You can play her in (midfield), defense.

Briarcrest freshman Maggie Mills (13) works against Houston junior Leah Freeman (3) on Sept. 21, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

“At the end (Wednesday) I put her in the midfield and switched the formation. She’s smart. She’s a little young for her (grade) but once she matures in that emotional and soccer IQ sense, she’s going to be (amazing).”

It was a determined effort from Houston, which went down midway through the first half on a well-placed strike from Madeline Howard. Briarcrest only enjoyed its advantage for a few minutes before Lauren Fang equalized and the Mustangs’ stellar conditioning carried them the rest of the way.

“It was brutal; the heat was brutal,” said Wolff. “We only played about 13 players and I really thought we would start cramping up at the end. That’s nothing but an indicator of how hard our girls work and how tough they are.”

In defeat, the Saints showed they are pretty tough themselves. Howard’s goal was only the second Houston has allowed this season and Briarcrest had some decent chances to tie the game when it was 2-1, only to be denied once by the post and more than once by Mustangs’ goalkeeper Sophie Dawe.

It was also the second straight game for Briarcrest, which defeated region foe St. Mary’s, 6-0, on Tuesday. Coach Alexis Heinz said that was by design and that she saw plenty to be encouraged about in the face of Houston’s constant on-ball pressure.

“We love to play back-to-back because our state tournament is back to

back,” she said. “So we try to get the region game — the game we have to win — done before and then see what we can muster. And thankfully we’ve lined it up every year to get Houston or Collierville in that second game.

Houston senior Lauren Fang (9) brings the ball upfield on Sept. 21, 2022, against Briarcrest. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

“I thought our back line held the ball very, very well and our attackers did a good job getting into the box most of the time. I feel like the ball was in the air too much for us; Houston handles that better. We need it at our feet more and there was no time for that.”

Solberg and Owls surge into state tournament

The layout at Windyke might not necessarily be best-suited to Cooper Solberg’s golf game. Nevertheless, he found his comfort zone.

Solberg, a sophomore at MUS, turned in a blistering 4-under-par 68 on an equally blistering Wednesday afternoon to capture the Division 2-AA West Regional tournament and qualify for the state tournament in two weeks at Sevierville Golf Club. He was also one of three Owls to finish in the red as coach Cliff Frisby’s squad won the team title.

“The team played great,” Solberg said. “I think we went 4-under as a team so I feel like we definitely have a shot at state this year. Everybody’s playing real well right now.”

And while the competition in the larger of the two private school divisions will be rugged, Solberg is right. His team will have a shot to win its first championship since 2018 if it continues to play like it did.

Solberg will be front and center. After making the turn at 1-over, he got into a good grove on the back nine to pull away from the field. Teammate Clarence Chapman finished at 2-under and claimed the second-place medal in a scorecard playoff with Briarcrest’s Henry O’Keefe.

“I birdied my first four holes (on the back nine) and made a birdie on 16,” Solberg said. “I hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens and finally started to drop the putts. I wasn’t dropping many putts on the front; I three-putted 6 for a bogey. I struggled a bit.

“For me (Windyke) doesn’t suit my eye very well because I play a cut. Every hole is kind of bending left and you’re trying to hit a cut on it.”

R.J. Neal of MUS took fourth at 1-under. Hil Thompson (72) and Jack Clarke (74) of CBHS both advanced as individuals.