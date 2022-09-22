Read full article on original website
FRIEDMAN | Religious Life: A Rare Place of Acceptance at Cornell
Compared to the derisive, cutthroat nature of many Cornell organizations, Cornell’s religious community serves as a productive, inclusive force on campus for secular and religious students alike. Various spiritual groups and institutions provide uplifting gathering spaces for students craving a sense of belonging and community, benefiting students from both ultra-religious and secular backgrounds. As an attendee of Shabbat dinners and an occasional associate to the Mulsim community, I have experienced part, though not all, of Cornell’s religious scene.
KEMPFF | Professional Orgs Haze Too
I first saw the cult at 1 a.m. I’d come back to Warren Hall to find my missing wallet when I saw them. In the hallways of Warren were throngs of suit-clad students, milling about the classrooms in frantic conversation. They were in various states of exhaustion, and most seemed just to want to go home.
