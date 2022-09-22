ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston voters are asked to sign petition to sell higher content of alcohol at grocery stores

By Vallery Maravi
 2 days ago

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee announced three major grocery retailers submitted a proposition to sell higher content of alcohol in the city of Ruston. As a result, Ruston voters are asked to sign this petition.

“I’m in favor of that proposition. I think it lands more to normality and the current situation, and I would certainly be in favor of that,” said Barbara Lewis, a Ruston resident.

Current grocery stores sell beer and low volume of wine with less than 6 percent alcohol by volume. This petition would allow stores to expand that limit. Ruston Mayor, Ronny Walker, says he supports the petition.

“This is not a Ronny Walker decision, is not a City Council decision, it’s a vote of the people.”

Walker says the increase of sales taxes could be a valuable revenue for the city.

“Yes, it would create a tremendous amount of sales tax, not just for the city of Ruston but for the sheriff’s office, for the police jury, and for the school board.

Laddie Aluka, owner of Ruston Groceries, says this proposition could make a major impact on local businesses.

“The Northside area doesn’t have a liquor store at all. But I think it would be good for Ruston people, so they don’t have to travel that far.”

According to the petition report, Louisiana State Law requires a 25 percent of signatures of the city of Ruston registered voters.

“Let the voters decide. I would vote for it. I would vote for the 6 percent increase of alcohol. Go vote for what you want,” said Cindy Green, a Ruston local.

“It doesn’t make any difference to me what they sell because people have the right to choose. I, myself, don’t drink,” explained Max Barrett, another local.

State Law allows the petition to be in circulation for no more than 60 days.

Once petition signatures are gathered, they can take up to 30 days for verification. Target date to submit petitions is October 21st. Election date is March 25th, 2023.

Petition filed in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell wine/liquor

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A petition is circulating in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell more types of alcoholic drinks. “This is being done by Brookshire’s, Super One, and Walmart,” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker explained. “The City of Ruston was not involved in getting them here.”
Louisiana Living: Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Drew Stanfield with Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center is in the studio today for Louisiana Living. Drew shares information about the facility and why it is important to receive therapy after a stroke. If you would like to hear more about this interview, be sure to watch the video […]
Mayor addresses liquor petition and city’s stance

The citizens of the city of Ruston have an opportunity to sign a petition that would lead to a March vote on expanded sales of liquor in local grocery stores. The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee working closely with Walmart and Brookshires Grocery Company is currently seeking signatures from registered voters within the city of Ruston. The petition began Sept. 15 and has 60 days to obtain the Louisiana state law required-minimum of 25% of the registered voters (2,454 signatures) in order to get the proposition on a ballot.
Ambulance Committee votes to recommend City of Ruston

After months of meetings, research and debates, the Ambulance Committee voted 7-3-1 in favor of recommending the City of Ruston’s proposal to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury as the choice for the ambulance and rescue in the parish. This occurred this morning during the latest Ambulance Committee meeting held...
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud

Events for National Voter Registration Day make sure people are voter ready for the November elections. Feed Your Soul: A place to get a little spice in life. There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Armed Robbery in West Monroe

Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash - Bouwell. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Armed Robbery of the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on September 21. Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation into the robbery identified Donald Bouwell, Jr. and James Stephenson as suspects. Both suspects were later involved in a pursuit by Union Parish Deputies when they fled into a wooded area. After an extensive search, both suspects were apprehended in Union Parish and arrested on the charge of Armed Robbery. Bouwell was also charged with Failure to Register as a Sex offender in Ouachita Parish and faces additional Union Parish charges. Stephenson was charged with additional Union Parish charges as well.
Dollar store combo build underway in Campti

Town of Campti Councilwoman Bence Nicholas confirmed a Family Dollar store is under construction at 3035 Hwy 71/84 just north of the Campti Quick Stop Convenience Store. Nicholas said the store will be a combined Family Dollar and Dollar Tree location. According to the franchise website, the combo stores are...
Amazon announces its first renewable energy projects in Morehouse Parish and Union County

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Amazon announced that it’s expanding its renewable energy portfolio globally, with an additional 2.7 gigawatts of clean energy capacity across 71 new renewable energy projects. Also, Amazon announced its first renewable energy projects in Morehouse Parish, La., and Union County, Ark. The solar farms are […]
Cheerleader Challenge Week 4: Bastrop Rams boom with school spirit

Louisiana Tech partners with United Airlines to train future pilots to address nationwide shortage. “We know that the demand for qualified pilots is at an all-time high and we know that we have a great pipeline here,” explained Dr. Les Guice. All schools in Monroe went on lockdown this...
Monroe PD clears lockdown for all Monroe City schools

UPDATE: September 22, 2022— The Monroe Police Department has cleared lockdowns for all Monroe City Schools. City schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after authorities received a call stating there was an active shooter at Neville High School. MPD posted an update to their Facebook page that indicates all schools are clear. MONROE, La. […]
UPDATE: El Dorado City council discuss September agenda in special meeting

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Two special-called city council meetings took place this morning to address September’s agenda in an open forum. All council members were present at this meeting which allowed residents to hear discussions of the items on the agenda. “El Dorado is moving in the right direction,”...
NBC 10 News Today: Zoo to You

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Danny Spinks of Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo, joins NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins for today’s segment of Zoo to You. Be sure to watch the video above to see what animal is featured today.
NBC 10 News Today : Louisiana Chicken Festival

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On NBC 10 News Today, Mitch in the Morning discuss the Louisiana Chicken Festival that is happening in Dubach, La this weekend, September 23, 2022 through September 24th. For more details about the festival, watch the video above.
Two people wanted in Calhoun, fled from officers

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who fled after an attempted traffic stop. Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputies are currently searching for two wanted persons in Calhoun. At approximately 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-20 west bound at Well Road. The vehicle stopped, and then sped off from the location westbound on I-20. A pursuit ensued, during which time the driver operated the vehicle at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner, ultimately crashing on Calhoun Barn Road. The driver and occupant then exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby woods. One suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6′ tall and weighing 200 lbs. wearing multi colored shorts with yellow being the dominant color. The other is believed to be a Black male, approximately 6′ tall and weighing 200 lbs., a clothing description is not available.
