Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Ian: State of emergency expanded statewide in Florida
Tropical Storm Ian formed over the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening, and Florida could feel the effects of the storm as soon as Tuesday as it is expected to intensify into a hurricane. According to The Associated Press, forecasters said that the storm was on a track that could impact...
click orlando
Florida activates price gouging hotline ahead of potential storm impacts
As Florida braces for any potential impacts from Tropical Depression 9, the attorney general’s office is taking steps to protect consumers from price gouging. Attorney General Ashley Moody activated the state’s price gouging hotline on Friday — 866-966-7226. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for...
Mysuncoast.com
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The quip “Waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle” seems about right for Invest 98L. We will keep waiting until possibly late Saturday to early Sunday before the models get a handle on the actual closed low pressure system. From there we will see a lot less uncertainty beginning Sunday.
Things to know when moving to Florida
Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
COVID case counts, hospitalizations, test results in Florida the best since spring
Florida's COVID-19 caseload plunged this week to levels not seen since spring, as the federal government dropped its indoor masking recommendation in the state's biggest county. State health officials have logged an average of 20,210 new coronavirus cases each week since Sept. 9, according to data from the Florida Department...
WINKNEWS.com
Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley
Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
Florida Weekly
A Seed of an IDEA
FLORIDA IS HOME TO MORE than 2,840 native plant species and is the third most botanically diverse state in the United States, according to Jared Franklin, an environmental specialist with Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Naples. Among those are 168 species that are considered globally rare but have...
Why thousands of dragonflies are swarming Florida beaches
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the parking lots to the sand dunes, thousands of dragonflies are bringing a wonderment to Northwest Florida. The sheer amount of dragonflies at Okaloosa Island’s Princess Beach access on Tuesday, Sept. 20 caused dozens of spectators to stop and watch the buzz. Insect diagnostician Dr. Meredith Shrader with the Auburn […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Tropical wave Invest-98L could have impact on Florida as named storm Hermine
ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track a lot of activity in the tropics – Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston – as well as tropical wave Invest-98L which could have an impact on Florida as our next named storm of the season, Hermine.
Hurricane supply kit: What to include
All eyes are on the tropical system in the Caribbean that's expected to head toward the Gulf and approach Florida next week as a hurricane.
This Butterfly, Once Thought To Be Extinct, Has Shown Up in Florida Botanical Gardens and State Parks
Many Floridians like to attract butterflies to their backyard garden or to see them flying in the sunshine state's botanical gardens or national and state parks. Many of them are beautiful, and it can be relaxing to watch them.
WSVN-TV
Preparation tips for upcoming Tropical Depression Nine predicted to hit Florida
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Depression Nine forms in the tropics, preparations should be underway for those in South Florida. A storm is predicted to hit Florida next week and experts gave tips on what you might need for the rough winds set to come. Here is a list...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special
The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida
A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
wogx.com
First 'magic mushroom' dispensary in the country opens in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - The first "magic mushroom" dispensary in the country has opened in Florida. Ybor City's Carlos Hermida opened Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary, which he says it the first legal mushroom dispensary in the U.S. "Magic" mushrooms are illegal – but just like Delta 8 marijuana – the...
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
10 interesting Florida quick facts
Florida is a fascinating state. I've called the state home for more than ten years now, and even though there's a ton of quirkiness going on all the time, the vast majority of this quirkiness only serves to make life just that much more interesting.
The Best Florida Cities to Retire on Less Than $3,000 Per Month, According to Go Banking Rates
Philipp Michel Reichold, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many retirees carefully budget their monthly expenses out of necessity. That may be true more than ever in Florida as inflation outpaces the nation and housing costs rise. According to Yahoo, in 2020, nearly 3.4 million retirees received Social Security benefits at an average of around $1,516.23 per month. Therefore, living as frugally as possible makes sense.
This Florida State Park was the Setting for Movies, Has a Historic Lodge, a 68 Degree Spring, and Offers Boat Tours
Many Floridians enjoy state parks that are reminiscent of old Florida. There's just something comforting about visiting a location that hasn't changed all that much in many years. Many of these parks also have a historical significance that dates back to the time of Native Americans and mastodons. Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park is one example.
Comments / 0