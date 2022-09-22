Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Naples student becomes national merit scholarship semifinalist
A Naples high school senior is a national merit scholarship semifinalist and the first ever for Village School of Naples. Joseph Weaver, 18, took the PSATs like thousands of other seniors. But, unlike thousands of others who took the standardized test, Joseph scored in the top one percent nationwide. “My...
capecoralbreeze.com
City encourages residents to register for AlertLee
The city of Cape Coral is partnering with Lee County Government to encourage residents to sign up for AlertLee emergency notifications. AlertLee is an emergency notification system that allows registered users to receive telephone, text, and/or email alerts related to natural or man-made emergencies. NOTE: By opting in to weather...
gulfshorebusiness.com
NCH to submit site plan for new heart institute in Naples
Naples Community Hospital will begin working on a site plan for its new heart institute after Naples City Council approved its request to amend the public service zoning ordinance Wednesday. NCH has gone back and forth with the city for a year to get permission to build a new five-story...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Storm update from Lee County government
In order to assist residents who are prepping their homes and yards in advance of tropical weather, Lee County Solid Waste is extending its Saturday hours at four sites. Instead of the usual closing time of noon, these sites will remain open until 4 p.m. Saturday:. • Resource Recovery Facility,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral approves privately initiated rezone
Cape Coral council members approved the rezoning from a professional zoning district to a residential multifamily low zoning district for a 1-acre property located in southwest Cape Coral at 1425 Gleason Parkway, near Gleason Parkway and Chiquita Boulevard. The approval allows the potential for residential development on the site, with a maximum of 16 units.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
coastalbreezenews.com
Meals of Hope Event Needs Volunteers
Once again, local restaurateurs Curt and Jacquie Koon of CJ’s on the Bay opened their popular venue to host the a fundraising event for Meals of Hope. Proceeds will go towards the purchase of food for the annual food packaging event. “We are so pleased that the community continues...
Marconews.com
Marco Island City Council debates advancing rental ordinance
Two hours of heated debate by Marco Island City Council Monday night ended in a vote to accept the first reading of the Marco Island vacation rental ordinance with amended changes. But there are so many possible changes that there will be another first reading in October. Residents of Marco...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gulfshorebusiness.com
Proposed Wawa, Milan Villas in Estero move forward to second hearing
Two proposed developments in Estero, a Wawa in Estero Town Commons and Milan Villas on Williams Road, had its first reading presented to Village council on Wednesday. Both developments were previously brought to the Village’s planning, zoning and design board, where the board recommended approval to the council. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Hundreds of River Hall residents upset that mail is no longer delivered to their homes
Hundreds of neighbors in the River Hall community in Lee County say they are not getting mail delivered to their homes. Instead, they say they have to drive miles to pick it up. When people moved into the neighborhood, they got mail delivered to the mailboxes in front of their...
Florida Weekly
Real estate event to include national speakers, proceeds donated to Bedz for Kidz
Real Estate Road Map to 2023, hosted by Midland Trust, will provide projections into the real estate market. Featured presenters include a national motivational speaker and five expert speakers in different sectors of the real estate industry. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at 15671 San...
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County closely monitoring Tropical Depression No. 9
Lee County is closely monitoring Tropical Depression No. 9 in the Caribbean. The county will make decisions regarding activation levels at the Emergency Operations Center based on the forecast. There is no State of Local Emergency declared at this time. Residents are encouraged to monitor local media outlets for updates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero Village Council secures 31.5 acres of green space
The Village of Estero requested a land-use change and a rezoning for a 31.5-acre property at the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Corkscrew Road on Wednesday. This property, south of the Estero River, is half of the 62-acre land the Village purchased in 2019, known as the Estero on the River Trails project.
getnews.info
Titanz Plumbing and Air Conditioning Voted the Fastest Growing Company in Southwest Florida
TitanZ is a leading Plumbing and Air Conditioning company serving Charlotte County, Florida. The professional and experienced team from the company has the expertise and flair to deliver beyond the expectations of their clients, saving them time and money. Charlotte County, FL, USA – TitanZ is a full-service, family-owned company...
capecoralbreeze.com
Crist comes to Fort Myers, hits DeSantis hard
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made an appearance in Fort Myers on Tuesday and went on the offensive in describing his opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a political opportunist who is more interested in social issues and running for president in 2024 than for governor. Crist spoke at Cafeteria La...
Workforce housing units going in at old Super 8 Motel in Naples
The workforce housing will hold 104 essential workers, and some will be moving in as soon as October.
WINKNEWS.com
After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs
The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island preparing for potential storm impacts
Marco Island’s city manager did not mince words when he let residents on the island know they need to prepare for the possible storm next week. The city manager said to lock everything down, figure out what arrangements need to be made, and batten down the hatches. City leaders...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm
Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County launches costliest road project with Vanderbilt Beach Road extension
The Vanderbilt Beach Road extension – stretching another seven miles into Golden Gate Estates – will be the most expensive road project ever undertaken by Collier County. A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday officially started the three-year project to extend Vanderbilt Beach Road east of Collier Boulevard to 16th Street Northeast. “For those of us who have been here for a long time, we know that this project is far overdue,” said County Commission Chairman Bill McDaniel, noting that the county’s growth management plan triggered the road project in his district in 2006.
Comments / 0