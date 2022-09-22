ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WKRG News 5

Why thousands of dragonflies are swarming Florida beaches

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the parking lots to the sand dunes, thousands of dragonflies are bringing a wonderment to Northwest Florida. The sheer amount of dragonflies at Okaloosa Island’s Princess Beach access on Tuesday, Sept. 20 caused dozens of spectators to stop and watch the buzz. Insect diagnostician Dr. Meredith Shrader with the Auburn […]
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley

Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

September 23, 2022

Planning a wedding and don’t know where to start? Look no further than Coconut Point, the host of Estero’s latest grand openings of some exciting bridal vendors! In celebration of the grand openings of Vow’d and Laura Jacobs Bridal, Coconut Point will be hosting a Bridal Walk on September 30, 2022. All day long, participating stores will offer in-store events.
ESTERO, FL
Pineland, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Naples, FL
Florida State
trazeetravel.com

2 Underrated Destinations in Florida

You know Miami and Fort Lauderdale, St. Augustine and Jacksonville. So, where do you go in Florida when you’re looking for something brand new? Try one of these two underrated neighborhoods in the Sunshine State. You may know their bigger siblings, but these neighborhoods are vacation-worthy destinations all on their own.
FLORIDA STATE
NeighborWho

Things to know when moving to Florida

Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Dome homes offer look into future of Ten Thousand Islands area

TEN THOUSAND ISLANDS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, FLORIDA — Tiny waves lap along a deserted stretch of shell-laden beach as the sun sets over the Gulf of Mexico. Brown pelicans plummet from the purple- and salmon-hued sky and crash into the waters in search of a late-day meal. Off in...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm

Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Fit*Life*Travel

These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special

The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Models trending east putting Florida more at risk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The quip “Waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle” seems about right for Invest 98L. We will keep waiting until possibly late Saturday to early Sunday before the models get a handle on the actual closed low pressure system. From there we will see a lot less uncertainty beginning Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and if yo have never visited this beautiful state, then you should definitely plan your next holiday here. To help you get started, here are three beautiful beaches in Florida that you should explore if you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
FLORIDA STATE
floridaweekly.com

Welcome Southwest Florida’s visitors with the 2023 Visitor Guide

The SWFL Visitor Guide is known for its beautiful photography and unparalleled coverage of the area’s attractions, restaurants, hotels and services. The 2023 Visitor Guide will be the perfect way to introduce residents and visitors alike to some of our most sought-after destinations. So, don’t miss your chance to have your business featured in the guide. The space reservation deadline is Friday, Sept. 30.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs

The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Florida Weekly

Storm Smart supplies necessary parts for protection

Storm Smart, the recognized leader in hurricane protection, wants to make sure Southwest Florida residents have everything they need during the remainder of the storm season by providing parts needed to help secure screens and shutters. Storm Smart has hurricane shutter and screen parts available at its supply store, including...
FORT MYERS, FL
flkeysnews.com

Florida is in the storm cone. What it means for you and what you should be doing

Depression Nine is churning in the Caribbean Sea and it likely won’t be long until we see a tropical storm form. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast calls for the system to turn into a tropical storm some time Friday, and then strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. The hurricane center expects the storm could make landfall somewhere in Florida next week around Wednesday, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sweetgrass Galleries moves to new location in East Naples

Sweet Grass Galleries is moving to a new location after spending 20 years at its location on Trade Center Way in North Naples. The company, a resource of design industry professionals seeking fine couture silk florals, trees and greenery for homes and commercial establishments, is opening an expanded showroom at 2416 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples. The East Trail Showroom will feature the growing popularity of grass as seen throughout Florida’s coastal terrain. Sweetgrass Galleries designs can be seen in private homes throughout Gulf Coast communities in Old Naples, Grey Oaks, Port Royal, Mediterra and Pelican Bay.
NAPLES, FL

