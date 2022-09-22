Handler Thayer, LLP, a national law firm serving affluent families, privately held businesses and family offices throughout the United States and major international jurisdictions. expanded its footprint into Naples. Firm Partner Eric E. Kalnins TEP, J.D., LL.M., previously based in Chicago, relocated to Naples and is leading the firm’s new office. Mr. Kalnins practices primarily in the areas of business structuring, tax (domestic and international), estate planning and litigation. He is also experienced in the creation and implementation of advanced estate planning techniques for high net-worth clients including the formation and operation of family limited liability companies and family office structures. Mr. Kalnins holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Augustana College, a Juris Doctor degree from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School and a Master of Laws in Taxation degree (LL.M. in Tax) from DePaul University College of Law. He is also the Honorary Consul for the Republic of Latvia for Florida.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO