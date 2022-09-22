Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Weekly
Annual Farm City BBQ, Naples’ holiday tradition on for Nov. 23
Organizers have announced that the 66th Annual Farm City BBQ will be held this Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Cambier Park in downtown Naples. National Farm-City Week takes place the week before Thanksgiving every year to recognize the importance of our farmers and further the cooperative network that keeps our country healthy and happy. In the past years, this event has attracted over 3,000 local business leaders and farm families to help raise proceeds for local youth programs.
Florida Weekly
CUISINE NEWS
Dorona announces a Palm City Brewing Tap Take Over from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. The brewmaster from the local Palm City Brewing Company launches a month-long focus on the local brews available at Dorona. Chef Jason Goddard is curating an Octoberfest-inspired menu to pair with the brewery’s featured pours.
Florida Weekly
September 23, 2022
Planning a wedding and don’t know where to start? Look no further than Coconut Point, the host of Estero’s latest grand openings of some exciting bridal vendors! In celebration of the grand openings of Vow’d and Laura Jacobs Bridal, Coconut Point will be hosting a Bridal Walk on September 30, 2022. All day long, participating stores will offer in-store events.
Florida Weekly
David Lawrence Centers launches Mind Your Mind speaker series
David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health has launched the Mind Your Mind Speaker Series. The series provides in-person, educational talks focused on relevant topics related to behavioral healthcare. Attendees will hear from industry experts, share best practices, and learn about how to access resources and services. This speaker’s series is...
Florida Weekly
Pets of the WEEK
This week’s adoptable pets are from Brooke’s Legacy Animal Rescue, an allvolunteer, foster home rescue organization. For more information, email info@ BrookesLegacyAnimalRescue.org or visit brookeslegacyanimalrescue.com. Adoption contribution includes:. ¦ Neutered/spayed. ¦ Medically examined by a licensed veterinarian. ¦ Is current on vaccinations. ¦ Heartworm tested...
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
Florida Weekly
House Hunting
Complete with an 80-foot concrete dock and jet ski lift, this stunning estate is on a .8-acre lot overlooking Runaway Bay in prestigious Port Royal. A gated courtyard with a lighted fountain and 15-foot-tall mahogany front doors greet all who arrive. Inside there are five bedrooms, 6½ baths, a sauna, abundant natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows, soaring ceilings and an elevator to three en suite guestrooms with balconies for sunset watching on the second floor. The outdoor living area includes a heated pool and spa, a summer kitchen and a shower. Two separate garages can accommodate four cars. The property qualifies for Port Royal Club membership.
Florida Weekly
A Seed of an IDEA
FLORIDA IS HOME TO MORE than 2,840 native plant species and is the third most botanically diverse state in the United States, according to Jared Franklin, an environmental specialist with Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Naples. Among those are 168 species that are considered globally rare but have...
Florida Weekly
John R. Wood Properties joins Christie’s International Real Estate network
John R. Wood Properties, Southwest Florida’s largest real estate brokerage firm, has joined Christie’s International Real Estate, the invitation-only network of luxury real estate companies spanning nearly 50 countries and territories on six continents. In connection with the move, John R. Wood will add the Christie’s International Real Estate brand to its name, becoming John R. Wood Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate. The firm will continue to be 100-percent owned by the founding Wood family and led by president and CEO, Phil Wood.
Florida Weekly
Naples orthopaedic surgeon introduces app for joint replacement patients
Robert J. Zehr, M.D., of the Zehr Center for Orthopaedics, has become the first Naples orthopaedic surgeon to introduce an interactive app to his practice, to assist ZCO patients prepare for joint replacement surgery. The mymobility app from Zimmer Biomet is a digital interactive care plan that allows patients to connect with the ZCO care team through their compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, or Android smart phone.
Florida Weekly
ON THE MOVE
Handler Thayer, LLP, a national law firm serving affluent families, privately held businesses and family offices throughout the United States and major international jurisdictions. expanded its footprint into Naples. Firm Partner Eric E. Kalnins TEP, J.D., LL.M., previously based in Chicago, relocated to Naples and is leading the firm’s new office. Mr. Kalnins practices primarily in the areas of business structuring, tax (domestic and international), estate planning and litigation. He is also experienced in the creation and implementation of advanced estate planning techniques for high net-worth clients including the formation and operation of family limited liability companies and family office structures. Mr. Kalnins holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Augustana College, a Juris Doctor degree from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School and a Master of Laws in Taxation degree (LL.M. in Tax) from DePaul University College of Law. He is also the Honorary Consul for the Republic of Latvia for Florida.
Florida Weekly
Storm Smart supplies necessary parts for protection
Storm Smart, the recognized leader in hurricane protection, wants to make sure Southwest Florida residents have everything they need during the remainder of the storm season by providing parts needed to help secure screens and shutters. Storm Smart has hurricane shutter and screen parts available at its supply store, including...
Florida Weekly
Vote Nov. 8: Collier County School Board candidates
Today, schools are involved in providing a safe, positive learning environment that enables students to become successful citizens. A community’s schools are a critical resource, and all voters should take interest. Collier County Public Schools (CCPS) serves nearly 48,000 students. The School Board is comprised of five members who...
