As millions of birds are flocking through Florida to reach their wintering grounds, the National Audubon Society and nine partner organizations announced the Bird Migration Explorer, a state-of-the-art digital platform that reveals migration data consolidated for 458 bird species found in the United States and Canada. The free, interactive platform at www.birdmigrationexplorer.org is available in English and Spanish, allows users to see the most complete data collected on migratory species in their neighborhoods and where those birds go throughout the year.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO