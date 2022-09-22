Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Weekly
A Seed of an IDEA
FLORIDA IS HOME TO MORE than 2,840 native plant species and is the third most botanically diverse state in the United States, according to Jared Franklin, an environmental specialist with Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Naples. Among those are 168 species that are considered globally rare but have...
Florida Weekly
Digital platform reveals migratory birds through Florida data
As millions of birds are flocking through Florida to reach their wintering grounds, the National Audubon Society and nine partner organizations announced the Bird Migration Explorer, a state-of-the-art digital platform that reveals migration data consolidated for 458 bird species found in the United States and Canada. The free, interactive platform at www.birdmigrationexplorer.org is available in English and Spanish, allows users to see the most complete data collected on migratory species in their neighborhoods and where those birds go throughout the year.
Florida Weekly
FLORIDA PANTHER UPDATE
The Florida panther, Florida’s official state animal, has been listed as a federally endangered species since 1967. In the southeastern U.S., panthers formerly ranged throughout Florida, as far west as Arkansas and as far north as South Carolina. Today only about 120-230 adult panthers exist, primarily in Southwest Florida.
Comments / 0