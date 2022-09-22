Read full article on original website
coastalbreezenews.com
Meals of Hope Event Needs Volunteers
Once again, local restaurateurs Curt and Jacquie Koon of CJ’s on the Bay opened their popular venue to host the a fundraising event for Meals of Hope. Proceeds will go towards the purchase of food for the annual food packaging event. “We are so pleased that the community continues...
Florida Weekly
September 23, 2022
Planning a wedding and don’t know where to start? Look no further than Coconut Point, the host of Estero’s latest grand openings of some exciting bridal vendors! In celebration of the grand openings of Vow’d and Laura Jacobs Bridal, Coconut Point will be hosting a Bridal Walk on September 30, 2022. All day long, participating stores will offer in-store events.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sweetgrass Galleries moves to new location in East Naples
Sweet Grass Galleries is moving to a new location after spending 20 years at its location on Trade Center Way in North Naples. The company, a resource of design industry professionals seeking fine couture silk florals, trees and greenery for homes and commercial establishments, is opening an expanded showroom at 2416 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples. The East Trail Showroom will feature the growing popularity of grass as seen throughout Florida’s coastal terrain. Sweetgrass Galleries designs can be seen in private homes throughout Gulf Coast communities in Old Naples, Grey Oaks, Port Royal, Mediterra and Pelican Bay.
WINKNEWS.com
After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs
The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
Marconews.com
Watts for Dinner:’ Jersey Mike’s keeps expanding, and so will your tummy
Our next dining destination is Jersey Mike’s Subs, which recently opened a new location at Freedom Square in South Naples and has plans for a Marco Island location (in addition to their established East Naples location on Tamiami Trail). When choosing from the restaurant’s vast menu, one of the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New bank coming to Gateway of Naples retail center
Q: What’s happening at the northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Golden Gate Parkway? Looks like a building has been knocked down and there’s a fence around the area. A: A former Frantz EyeCare office recently was demolished to make way for a new Fifth Third Bank branch in the Gateway of Naples retail center across from Coastland Center mall. The freestanding 5,000-square-foot bank office with drive-thru lanes is targeted to open in late July 2023 in the retail center anchored by the original Food & Thought, said Jennifer Auray, vice president of regional marketing and communications for Fifth Third Bank in Florida.
Hurricane preparedness tips from City of Naples
The City of Naples is reminding all residents and visitors to stay alert as Tropical Depression Nine could potentially impact the area.
coastalbreezenews.com
A Taste of Summer at Third Street South Farmers Market
I had a craving for locally grown tropical fruits so early Saturday morning we headed out to the Third Street South Farmers Market in Naples. As they say, “fresh is best,” and one can always expect to find fresh locally grown herbs, vegetables, fruits, honey, freshly baked pies and pastries along with a variety of specialty cuisine.
Florida Weekly
The Promenade, 26811 South Bay Drive, Bonita Springs; 239-325-3583 or www.deromos.com. Sit back, relax and unwind at DeRomo’s Market & Restaurant. You can buy food and other goodies to enjoy at home, but you also can dine outdoors beneath covered areas that offer views of the well-landscaped courtyards of Promenade at Bonita Bay. Think pastas, as well as seafood and heartier fare — Grilled Tuscan Ribeye, anyone? Our critic feasted on Linguine Villaggio, with sauteed chicken, spinach, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and extra virgin olive oil, topped with diced tomatoes.
Florida Weekly
Real estate event to include national speakers, proceeds donated to Bedz for Kidz
Real Estate Road Map to 2023, hosted by Midland Trust, will provide projections into the real estate market. Featured presenters include a national motivational speaker and five expert speakers in different sectors of the real estate industry. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at 15671 San...
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm
Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
trazeetravel.com
2 Underrated Destinations in Florida
You know Miami and Fort Lauderdale, St. Augustine and Jacksonville. So, where do you go in Florida when you’re looking for something brand new? Try one of these two underrated neighborhoods in the Sunshine State. You may know their bigger siblings, but these neighborhoods are vacation-worthy destinations all on their own.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero Village Council secures 31.5 acres of green space
The Village of Estero requested a land-use change and a rezoning for a 31.5-acre property at the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Corkscrew Road on Wednesday. This property, south of the Estero River, is half of the 62-acre land the Village purchased in 2019, known as the Estero on the River Trails project.
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island preparing for potential storm impacts
Marco Island’s city manager did not mince words when he let residents on the island know they need to prepare for the possible storm next week. The city manager said to lock everything down, figure out what arrangements need to be made, and batten down the hatches. City leaders...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
coastalbreezenews.com
In Memory of Judy Stanojev
Judy Stanojev, the beloved wife of Robert Stanojev, passed away on Tuesday, September 13th at Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, Florida. Judy was a wonderful woman and she is survived by her six children, Gina Wolowicz (Ken); Lisa Paiser (Mark); Laura Dunne (Tom); Todd Stanojev (Christina); Emily Edmonds (Bryan); Grant Stanojev (Michele), twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Fort Myers Beach offers sand and bags
The Fort Myers Beach Fire District is making sand and bags available behind Fort Myers Beach Town Hall in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian.
getnews.info
Titanz Plumbing and Air Conditioning Voted the Fastest Growing Company in Southwest Florida
TitanZ is a leading Plumbing and Air Conditioning company serving Charlotte County, Florida. The professional and experienced team from the company has the expertise and flair to deliver beyond the expectations of their clients, saving them time and money. Charlotte County, FL, USA – TitanZ is a full-service, family-owned company...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Detailers of Naples doubling down on its presence in SWFL
Building on its shining success, attention to detail and “Protect Your Investment” tagline, Detailers of Naples is revolutionizing its locally owned auto detailing business with a game-changing move. The latest expansion began in August with the purchase of a nearly 14,000-square-foot warehouse at 3550 Westview Drive in Naples....
