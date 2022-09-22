ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fulanito de Tally
2d ago

One of Florida’s majestic national symbols. Needs to be saved, roads can be elevated and improved to avoid accidents, especially Tamiami Trail.

NeighborWho

Things to know when moving to Florida

Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Ian shifts north with Florida still in its path

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Ian strengthened overnight into Saturday as it churned westward in the Caribbean on a path that could still bring it to Florida early next week.Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a new executive order that now covers virtually all of the state of Florida and now just the two dozen counties that was originally covered under the original order.>>>>>PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Ian's path & effectsAccording to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. update, the center of the storm was about 270 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and about 520 miles southeast of Grand Cayman.Federal forecasters said the slow...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Most of Florida except the panhandle and extreme southeast portions of the state, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Saturday morning updates show a slight shift in ...
theapopkavoice.com

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.)
WKRG News 5

Why thousands of dragonflies are swarming Florida beaches

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the parking lots to the sand dunes, thousands of dragonflies are bringing a wonderment to Northwest Florida. The sheer amount of dragonflies at Okaloosa Island’s Princess Beach access on Tuesday, Sept. 20 caused dozens of spectators to stop and watch the buzz. Insect diagnostician Dr. Meredith Shrader with the Auburn […]
fox35orlando.com

First 'magic mushroom' dispensary in the country opens in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - The first "magic mushroom" dispensary in the country has opened in Florida. Ybor City's Carlos Hermida opened Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary, which he says it the first legal mushroom dispensary in the U.S. "Magic" mushrooms are illegal – but just like Delta 8 marijuana – the...
Kristen Walters

Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida

A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
WESH

NHC forecasts Tropical Depression 9 will hit Florida as Category 3 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. — Invest 98-L became Tropical Depression Nine on Friday morning. It had a new burst of convection and is becoming better organized. As of 5 p.m., Tropical Depression Nine was moving west-northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was located 430 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and 930 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba. It is expected to become a tropical storm by Friday afternoon.
