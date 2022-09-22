Read full article on original website
Fulanito de Tally
2d ago
One of Florida’s majestic national symbols. Needs to be saved, roads can be elevated and improved to avoid accidents, especially Tamiami Trail.
Things to know when moving to Florida
Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
Tropical Storm Ian shifts north with Florida still in its path
MIAMI - Tropical Storm Ian strengthened overnight into Saturday as it churned westward in the Caribbean on a path that could still bring it to Florida early next week.Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a new executive order that now covers virtually all of the state of Florida and now just the two dozen counties that was originally covered under the original order.>>>>>PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Ian's path & effectsAccording to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. update, the center of the storm was about 270 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and about 520 miles southeast of Grand Cayman.Federal forecasters said the slow...
WESH
Tropical Storm Ian: The latest maps, models and paths
ORLANDO, Fla. — Bookmark this link for the latest maps, models and tracks for Tropical Storm Ian. This system isforecast to hit Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Most of Florida except the panhandle and extreme southeast portions of the state, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Saturday morning updates show a slight shift in ...
theapopkavoice.com
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.)
wtxl.com
State of emergency declared for counties in southern, central Florida ahead of Tropical Depression Nine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ahead of an anticipated tropical cyclone striking the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency and requested a federal pre-landfall state of emergency declaration for multiple counties in the southern and central part of Florida. According to the news release from the...
State wildlife officials look to bar boats from Central Florida manatee hotspot
An area near the Indian River Lagoon would be off-limits
Why thousands of dragonflies are swarming Florida beaches
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the parking lots to the sand dunes, thousands of dragonflies are bringing a wonderment to Northwest Florida. The sheer amount of dragonflies at Okaloosa Island’s Princess Beach access on Tuesday, Sept. 20 caused dozens of spectators to stop and watch the buzz. Insect diagnostician Dr. Meredith Shrader with the Auburn […]
New to Florida? 9 helpful tips to get you through a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, peaking in August through October, and Florida is a bull’s-eye for hurricanes. Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD. If you are new to the Sunshine State, here are...
fox35orlando.com
First 'magic mushroom' dispensary in the country opens in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - The first "magic mushroom" dispensary in the country has opened in Florida. Ybor City's Carlos Hermida opened Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary, which he says it the first legal mushroom dispensary in the U.S. "Magic" mushrooms are illegal – but just like Delta 8 marijuana – the...
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
Letter to the Editor – Are TURN SIGNALS optional in Florida?!
My question is….ARE TURN SIGNALS OPTIONAL IN FLORIDA?!. Florida Drivers fail to use the turn signal that is located on their steering column in their automobile. Is there a class that Florida Drivers can take to refresh their memory on the use and purpose of the TURN SIGNAL?. I...
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida
A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
Another dangerous invasive species spreading in Florida, officials proposed to get rid of them.
Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in FloridaEgor Kamelev/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in Florida state.
Parents of Florida teen awarded $15M in wrongful death lawsuit against sheriff’s office
TAMPA, Fla. — The parents of a Florida teen killed while trying to cross an interstate highway after being kicked out of the Florida State Fair were awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The parents of Andrew Joseph...
WESH
NHC forecasts Tropical Depression 9 will hit Florida as Category 3 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. — Invest 98-L became Tropical Depression Nine on Friday morning. It had a new burst of convection and is becoming better organized. As of 5 p.m., Tropical Depression Nine was moving west-northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was located 430 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and 930 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba. It is expected to become a tropical storm by Friday afternoon.
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
This Butterfly, Once Thought To Be Extinct, Has Shown Up in Florida Botanical Gardens and State Parks
Many Floridians like to attract butterflies to their backyard garden or to see them flying in the sunshine state's botanical gardens or national and state parks. Many of them are beautiful, and it can be relaxing to watch them.
