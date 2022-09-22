ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Fashion Council Welcomes David Pemsel as New Chair

By Tianwei Zhang
 2 days ago

David Pemsel, cofounder and chief executive officer of PR firm ScienceMagic.Inc, has been named the new chair of the British Fashion Council , the organizer of London Fashion Week, and the Fashion Awards.

He succeeds Stephanie Phair , who was promoted to group president from chief customer and strategy officer at Farfetch this month. Phair stayed in the role for four-and-a-half years. She took over the baton from the former chair and Net-a-porter founder Natalie Massenet in May 2018.

In his new role, which Pemsel will hold for three years, he will support Caroline Rush, CEO of the BFC, with the development and implementation of the organization’s strategy and building the profile of British fashion globally.

Pemsel said it was “a privilege” to take on the role and to champion the British fashion industry at a time of “significant change.”

“It is important to the board that creativity, innovation and responsible business are at the heart of our strategy now and in the future,” he said.

“The intersection where creativity and business convene has long been my passion, I hope my experience in this space can make a demonstrable impact on an industry that drives such vast economic and cultural value,” he added.

Pemsel became a non-executive director of the BFC in 2016. At the time, he was the CEO of the Guardian Media Group, where he transformed the British newspaper’s digital business and restored the group to profit.

Prior to joining Guardian Media Group, Pemsel launched Shine Entertainment and worked as group marketing director of ITV.

In 2020, Pemsel launched ScienceMagic.Inc with Julietta Dexter and Daniel Marks, who has now left the company, from the communication agency The Communications Store. He is also the owner of ScienceMagic.Studios, a sister company that caters to Web3 economies for brands, talent and their communities.

ScienceMagic.Inc’s clients include Gabriela Hearst, Tiffany & Co., Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Harvey Nichols, Canada Goose, Allbirds, Barbour, Max Mara, Glossier, Geox, Depop, The White Company, as well as The Crown Estate, Greenwich Peninsula and Regent Street.

Pemsel was set to become head of the Premier League in 2020 but resigned two months before he was due to take up the role after allegations appeared in the British tabloid The Sun about his private life. The Sun later apologized to Pemsel and retracted the article.

