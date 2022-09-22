ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 2 days ago

About a year ago, Polly Mikula, editor and publisher of Mountain Times, graciously agreed to meet with me about work I was doing for several nonprofits. She was warm and enthusiastic, especially as she shared poignant stories about leading a thriving media enterprise during the struggles of Covid. I took a leap and pitched her on a series about charitable and educational organizations.

My first piece appeared a year ago and since then, I have been privileged to learn about dozens of dedicated Vermont leaders, their personal as well as professional triumphs, and why they serve despite the challenges. How they run their organizations on relatively low salaries, with small staffs, and juggle everything else in their lives, is nothing short of heroic.

As Vermont is entering its busiest seasons, the organizations that provide the most basic human necessities — food, shelter, and safety — will be facing their busiest time as well. Here is a snapshot of just a few of those organizations and their leaders who are contributing their decades of experience and expertise for the greater good of the Killington-Rutland region. If you’re a visitor who might want to relocate to this idyllic place that at times truly resembles the set of a Hallmark movie, you’ll appreciate this piece just as much.

Community Cupboard of Rutland
In Rutland County, one in four people suffers from food insecurity, and it’s the mission of the Community Cupboard to alleviate their hardships as much as possible, in the most dignified manner. The cupboard serves nearly 500 families per month, averaging about 1,000 individuals; in a typical month it distributes about 17,000 items.

The cupboard depends on the public’s generosity — 100% of its operating budget comes from individual donations. During Covid, even families headed by two healthy working adults necessitated the services of the Cupboard.

Last summer, the organization welcomed a new executive director, Audrey Bridge, whose two decades in nonprofit leadership includes 15 years in food-shelf management. Her responsibilities entail several herculean feats — including sourcing food and other pantry goods, overseeing efficient operations primarily with volunteers, and boosting support for the cause.

Most important, the job requires an abundance of grace, empathy, and resilience — in helping everyone who shows up at the Cupboard’s door. When Bridge was introduced a few months ago, there was obvious enthusiasm that the Cupboard had landed an experienced and compassionate leader who would do all that and more.

Housing Trust of Rutland County
The mission of Housing Trust of Rutland County (“the Trust”) is to provide affordable housing via apartments, senior housing, and mobile homes, many of which are repurposed from schools, churches, and other public facilities. It is the quintessential grassroots organization, providing much of its service through partnerships with local businesses, as well as paying taxes and other municipal charges.
Executive director Mary Cohen is one of Vermont’s most trusted and respected leaders in economic development. In the 18 months since she took the reins, Cohen has boosted the nonprofit’s capacity, improved its systems, and instituted a more inclusive shared leadership style with her team.

Vermont-born and -educated (University of Vermont, MBA and B.A.) Cohen fully exemplifies the mantra of “get ____done.” Her refreshing yet friendly candor makes her one of the most approachable leaders in the state — respected by her peers as well.

Project VISION
Since its launch about ten years ago, Project VISION has been lauded as a shining example of positive transformation when nonprofits, businesses and private residents unite behind a mission that, above all, protects the most vulnerable. Today, Project VISION — which stands for Viable Initiatives and Solutions Involving Our Neighbors, engages diverse individuals interested in achieving strategic initiatives that benefit the community at large.

As a program of the Rutland City Police Department, Project VISION is not a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Its executive director is RCPD Commander Gregory Sheldon, and its chair is Mark Stockton, CEO of Stockton Security, a reassuring presence in Rutland’s downtown.

Sheldon holds an M.S. in executive leadership from Champlain College and is as warm and humble as he is frank about his goal to become the most effective leader possible. I first met him on one of VISION’s neighborhood walks, where he was leading “VISIONaries” striking up conversations about the program with others enjoying nature. Whenever I send him recommendations about new leadership resources, he is exceedingly gracious in his thanks. He told me recently he has been sharing these resources with others in the police department, which didn’t surprise me at all.

Mark Stockton is an effervescent bear of a man whose every sentence about Project VISION is like an enthusiastic embrace from a beloved member of one’s family. His passion about protecting the safety, security and serenity of the Rutland region is as serious as Sheldon’s, and his leadership style the perfect complement.

Most of these leaders are also parents — a heroic feat I revere. I can’t imagine how they do it all. They, the organizations they serve, and the people who depend on them, need and deserve the community’s avid support.

Full circle
Which brings me back to Polly Mikula. For Mountain Times readers who are not aware of all that Polly accomplishes, she is also a superb writer, graphic designer, wife, mom, daughter — and champion of businessowners and nonprofits alike.

Earlier this month, Polly came to an evening event saluting the Vermont Women’s Fund’s achievements in ensuring women’s financial security and safety. That the event coincided with Polly’s birthday didn’t deter her. She arrived on time, listened intently to the presentation, and visited with guests, before she had to bid farewell and hearty thanks to her hosts. Because, Polly was headed to a birthday celebration — with her dad. I’d say that’s all for the greater good, indeed!

For more information visit: rutlandcommunitycupboard.org ; housingrutland.org ; or projectvisionrutland.com .

Liz DiMarco Weinmann, MBA, is principal and owner of Liz DiMarco Weinmann Consulting, L3C, based in Rutland, serving charitable and educational institutions, lizdimarcoweinmann.com .

The post Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Brattleboro native sworn in as Vermont's newest superior court judge

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott swore in Vermont's newest Superior Court Judge on Friday in Montpelier. Jennifer Barrett, a Brattleboro native, has spent the last eight years as a state attorney in Orleans County. During her tenure, she prosecuted a wide variety of criminal cases ranging from homicides,...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rutland County, VT
City
Rutland, VT
Rutland, VT
Society
Rutland County, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
Rutland County, VT
Society
State
Vermont State
Rutland, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Society
Mountain Times

Rutland business gets greenlight to sell marijuana

By Katy Savage Three businesses became the state’s first to get approved to sell cannabis last Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Cannabis Control Board unanimously approved retail licenses for Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland, FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and Champlain Valley […] Read More The post Rutland business gets greenlight to sell marijuana appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Sample the sweet this fall with the Vermont Maple 100

The colors of Vermont’s fall foliage season are right around the corner, reminding us all of the changing seasons. Cooler temps, sweatshirts, flea markets and the red, yellow and orange leaves of our state’s maple trees are all part of […] Read More The post Sample the sweet this fall with the Vermont Maple 100 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses

By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Addison Independent

Celebrate our migrant neighbors at a new fall festival in New Haven

Chris Urban will facilitate a bi-lingual panel discussion with local migrant farmworkers to help educate the community about migrant farmworkers' lives in both their home countries and on farms in Addison County. Fall festivals are times to have fun and also opportunities to build community. An Oct. 1 festival in...
NEW HAVEN, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Affordable Housing#Senior Housing#Volunteers
WCAX

2020 election doubters scour ballots in Vt. towns

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of residents across Vermont have been requesting and inspecting ballots as part of an unofficial recount of the 2020 election. It’s part of what state election officials say is a nationwide mobilization of Donald Trump supporters who question the results of the 2020 election.
BENNINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Vermont youth waterfowl hunting is Sept. 24-25

Sept. 24-25 — STATEWIDE — A youngster’s first hunt can mark the beginning of a lifelong passion for the outdoors and a commitment to wildlife conservation. There is no finer time to begin this journey than during Vermont’s upcoming youth waterfowl […] Read More The post Vermont youth waterfowl hunting is Sept. 24-25 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Live 95.9

Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCAX

Vt. COVID paid-leave program kicks off next month

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the worst of the pandemic appears to have passed, many workers continue to get sick, and those missed paychecks can add up. Now, a new paid leave grant program starting next month aims to support Vermont businesses and their workers. “You can’t reasonably ask employees...
VERMONT STATE
vermont.gov

Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets Awarded $500,000 to Increase Local Food Access

September 23, 2022 | Montpelier, VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) will launch a significant program to purchase local food and support the most vulnerable. Earlier this summer the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) announced it signed a cooperative agreement with Vermont under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, VAAFM has connected with local partners to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.
VERMONT STATE
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Rutland, Vermont

Noted for their incredible natural beauty, many of Vermont’s 55 state parks rank among the best in the USA. Providing limitless opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreational activities like swimming, fishing, boating and camping, they showcase everything from comely green fields and picturesque forests, to shimmering lakes and spectacular mountain views.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Want to become the next Miss Vermont and Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen?

The scholarship organization is seeking candidates, registration is open Registration to compete to become the next Miss Vermont and Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen is now open, according to a news released last Wednesday, Sept. 7.  The competition is an official […] Read More The post Want to become the next Miss Vermont and Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen? appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance

The Hartland Planning Commission sees the project as a “commercial retail business,” it said in a statement. “As such, it does not comply with the town plan that only allows low density residential development with home occupations in the rural district.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance.
HARTLAND, VT
WCAX

Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day

PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
PERU, VT
wabi.tv

DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities. It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Earlier this week,...
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
693
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy