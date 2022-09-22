ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Portofino closes this month, Portland’s latest 30-year-old restaurant casualty

Portofino, the long-running Sellwood neighborhood Italian restaurant, will close after service Saturday, owner Matthew Johnson wrote in an email. “For the last 30 years Portofino’s has been a neighborhood staple providing high quality Italian food in a cozy environment,” Johnson wrote. “It is with sadden (sic) that we say that run has come to its end, we will be closing our doors as of September 24.”
The Oregonian

Chez José to close after 35 years in SW Portland

Chez José, a popular local Mexican restaurant that once boasted three Portland-area locations, is closing for good after 35 years, owners Howie Schechter and Tom Midrano Jr. wrote in an email. “We started Chez Jose in 1987 on a shoestring, and built a business that fills us with incredible...
Pamplin Media Group

Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen

Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
kptv.com

Construction starts on new Shake Shack location in Downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Construction is underway on Shake Shack’s second Oregon location. The new restaurant is being built in the heart of Downtown Portland on Burnside, right across from Powell’s Books. The announcement originally came in 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic was getting underway. Local construction...
Eater

A New Food Cart Pod Is Coming to Southeast Division

A food cart pod — adjacent to the new Portland locale of Logsdon Farmhouse Ales — will open this year, home to carts like the eclectic Nacheaux and wonton soup destination Mama Chow’s Kitchen. Reed Dow, who owns the building once home to the late-great Southeast Wine...
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Mayor Approves ShotSpotter Pilot, Landlords Ruined Portland's Cuddler, and White-Collar Russian Men Spared the Draft

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland: What a week!...
probrewer.com

Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale

Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
WWEEK

Portland Playhouse Highlights Local Artists in Film Festival

“But my sensitivity is what makes me real,” says Olivia Russ, a Conestoga Middle School student and aspiring poet, in Petals and Thorns: A Spoken Word Journey. “I stand up for my introverted brothers and sisters, my beautiful and delicate feathers.”. Petals and Thorns is part of Portland...
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Single Garage Craftsman Home with Luxury Finishes

Perched on one of the most coveted streets in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this thoughtfully designed home packs a lot of amenities into a narrow footprint. The 3,504 sq. ft. house with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath was built by Monogram Custom Homes with design plan from Alan Mascord Design Associates. It features 10 foot coffered ceilings and meticulous craftsmanship. Large French doors and oversized windows bring plenty of natural light in.
pdxmonthly.com

Samantha Hess, Portland's OG Cuddling Professional, Is Calling It Quits

After nine years of snuggle sessions, Portland’s trailblazing professional cuddler says she’s calling it quits. Samantha Hess, a former personal trainer who was inspired to start her business in 2013 after reading about a farmers’ market entrepreneur who sold hugs for $2 a pop, had her official last cuddling bookings on Tuesday, September 20.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration

I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
kptv.com

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; $50K reward offered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in northeast Portland on Tuesday. The armed robbery occurred near Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street just after...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
