Gaithersburg, MD

MCPS updates athletics safety plan

By Cheyenne Corin
DC News Now
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — After a fight broke out during a football game at Gaithersburg High School Friday night, MCPS updated their athletics safety plan.

The following enhanced security measures at all high school athletic events will be implemented beginning this Friday, Sept. 23.

  • Students of the participating schools will be allowed to attend with a valid ticket and with their student ID or Synergy verification of their schedule. All other school-aged spectators must be accompanied by an adult chaperone—this includes all elementary and middle school students and high school students from other schools. Adult chaperones must stay and supervise students for the duration of their stay at the game. Spectators are asked to be patient at the gate, as admission may take additional time.
  • Students and spectators must sit in the stands during the game. While there will be potential gatherings at halftime and postgame, large gatherings will not be allowed during the game.
  • There will be no re-entry and spectators will not be admitted after halftime.
  • Backpacks will not be allowed.
  • Only student-athletes, coaches, game officials, athletic department staff, and credentialed personnel and media are permitted on the sidelines.
  • Event security personnel will use separate entrances, staggered exits and additional support in high-traffic areas.
  • Inappropriate and unruly behavior may result in suspension from subsequent MCPS athletic activities.

MCPS says this is a tiered approach and if other incident occur, additional security measures will be put in place. These could include spectator capacity limitations and game time/date adjustments.

