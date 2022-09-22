ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

mxdwn.com

Modest Mouse at Riviera Theatre on Dec. 9

Check out indie rockers Modest Mouse play at Riviera Theatre in Chicago. Their upcoming performance is set for Friday, Dec. 9. The show is presented as part of rock radio station 93XRT’s Holiday Jam Series, and celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Lonesome Crowded West. Modest Mouse’s most recent...
mxdwn.com

Sophie B. Hawkins at SPACE on Dec. 1

Sophie B. Hawkins will perform just outside of Chicago on Dec. 1. The singer plans to rock the stage at Evanston venue SPACE at 8 p.m. She is joined by singer and opening act Seth Glier. The singer released her most recent studio album The Crossing in 2012, which included...
mxdwn.com

Smashing Pumpkins Debut Sublime New Song “Empires” Live at Chicago’s Metro

Rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have announced they will be releasing a new album ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts on April 2023. the band will be performing a couple of small shows this week in Chicago and New York City to celebrate the release of the album. The Smashing Pumpkins performed at the club Metro where their set list included the new song “Empires.” The track will be on the second of ATUM‘s three acts which comes from the same collection of tunes as their latest single “Beguiled.”
