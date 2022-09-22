Rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have announced they will be releasing a new album ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts on April 2023. the band will be performing a couple of small shows this week in Chicago and New York City to celebrate the release of the album. The Smashing Pumpkins performed at the club Metro where their set list included the new song “Empires.” The track will be on the second of ATUM‘s three acts which comes from the same collection of tunes as their latest single “Beguiled.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO