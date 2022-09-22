ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

foxla.com

Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico

Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico. It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino mother opens up on son's overdose death hoping to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl

A San Bernardino mother is opening up about about her son's death in 2021, hoping that her story will hope raise awareness about the true dangers of fentanyl. Last August, Victor Aguilar purchased what he thought were two Percocet pills. However, they turned out to be laced with a deadly dose of fentanyl. He took one of the full pills, while his girlfriend, Alicia Hafey, took half of the other. While Hafey woke up sick the next morning, Aguilar's parents found him unresponsive in their Apple Valley home, rushing him to a hospital where he remained on life support for 19 days...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA.com

Huntington Beach hosts Olympic hopefuls for surfing competition

Teams of surfers from 51 countries have gathered in Huntington Beach this week, competing for a berth in the 2024 Olympics on the line. When it’s over, the teams that gets first place in the men’s and women’s divisions will be able to choose one person each from their country to send to the 2024 games.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim City Council designates Little Arabia district

ANAHEIM, Calif. — In a major milestone for the Arabic community, the Anaheim City Council officially designated a stretch of Brookhurst Street as “Little Arabia.”. The new name pays homage to a cultural hub for Arabs in the City of Anaheim. Arabic restaurants, clothing and jewelry stores line...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Family of two-year-old girl attacked by coyote sues city of Huntington Beach

After their two-year-old daughter was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach earlier this year, a Chino Hills family has announced their plans to file a lawsuit against the city for their lack of action to protect the public from the growing problem. As a first step, the family filed a claim. On Thursday, accompanied by a lawyer, they declared their plans to sue."Essentially what happened was a coyote ran up and it tore the girl's face, leaving deep lacerations and now scars on her face," said Sam Soleimany, the family's attorney. "Frankly, she's lucky to be alive at all. Had...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Owens Family Joint Celebration of Life for Brigman and Marvin

Fullerton’s Owens Family is inviting the public to a Celebration of Life for brothers Brigman and Marvin who both passed away this summer. The event will be held on Sunday, September 25 from 2pm to 4pm at Fullerton Union High School Football Stadium, 201 E. Chapman Ave. with reception following in the gym.
FULLERTON, CA
KTLA

Torrance hospital seeks help identifying unknown patient

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center staff are asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who was found in Torrance. The man was found by paramedics near 1858 Del Amo Blvd. on Sept. 13. He is currently alert, but is “unable to communicate any information which will help the hospital identify him.” No identification was found […]
TORRANCE, CA
irvineweekly.com

UC Irvine Freshmen Welcomed In World Record Breaking Tradition

Although Thursday, Sept. 22 is the official start of instruction for the 2022-23 academic year at UC Irvine, many first-year Anteaters started their collegiate careers by participating in world record-breaking activities a day prior. As part of UC Irvine’s Welcome Week more than 1,400 UC Irvine freshmen helped the university...
IRVINE, CA
precinctreporter.com

Food Finders Helps Nonprofits Feed the People

Food prices are keeping pace with the soaring cost of rent, making dinner out of reach for many families as they turn to nonprofits for help. But nonprofits are also searching for ways to feed the people, and they turn to Food Finders, which in 2019 rescued 12 million pounds, and in 2020, rescued 17 million pounds of food.
LONG BEACH, CA

