foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: Court docs reveal she was tipped off before raid
New details continue to emerge in the investigation involving Los Angeles County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl amid a corruption probe. On Friday, FOX 11 obtained court documents that allege Supervisor Kuehl was tipped off by her staff prior to her Santa Monica home being raided on Sept. 14. MORE: https://bit.ly/3dBkm2q.
Former O.C. School of the Arts student sues district
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school’s founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained today.
Mother claims school ignored claims after son was beaten in alleged bullying attack in South LA
An L.A. mother claims school officials ignored her concern after her son was bullied and called racial slurs, and one incident that allegedly stemmed from bullying was caught on video.
Riverside County teen crochets her own special quinceañera dress
Fifteen-year-old Noemi Mendez of Cherry Valley says it took months for her to crochet her quinceañera dress. She says she hopes one day the dress will become part of her family's tradition.
Fault that runs along LA, OC coast could trigger an earthquake as strong as 7.8, study shows
According to a new study, a fault system running along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.
NBC Los Angeles
Kia and Hyundai Face Class-Action Lawsuit in Orange County Over TikTok Car Theft Challenge
Car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai are the targets of a class action lawsuit in Orange County, over defects in cars were exposed in a viral TikTok challenge, leading to a spike in car thefts. The TikTok video showed viewers how to hotwire a Kia using a USB cord and a...
foxla.com
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico. It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
San Bernardino mother opens up on son's overdose death hoping to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl
A San Bernardino mother is opening up about about her son's death in 2021, hoping that her story will hope raise awareness about the true dangers of fentanyl. Last August, Victor Aguilar purchased what he thought were two Percocet pills. However, they turned out to be laced with a deadly dose of fentanyl. He took one of the full pills, while his girlfriend, Alicia Hafey, took half of the other. While Hafey woke up sick the next morning, Aguilar's parents found him unresponsive in their Apple Valley home, rushing him to a hospital where he remained on life support for 19 days...
KTLA.com
Huntington Beach hosts Olympic hopefuls for surfing competition
Teams of surfers from 51 countries have gathered in Huntington Beach this week, competing for a berth in the 2024 Olympics on the line. When it’s over, the teams that gets first place in the men’s and women’s divisions will be able to choose one person each from their country to send to the 2024 games.
Family of student killed during film shoot files wrongful death lawsuit against USC
The family of a Chapman University cinematography student, who died during a USC student film shoot, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against USC and two of its students.
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim City Council designates Little Arabia district
ANAHEIM, Calif. — In a major milestone for the Arabic community, the Anaheim City Council officially designated a stretch of Brookhurst Street as “Little Arabia.”. The new name pays homage to a cultural hub for Arabs in the City of Anaheim. Arabic restaurants, clothing and jewelry stores line...
californiaexaminer.net
Grandfather Of 14-year-old Slain In Orange County Reacted As A Firefighter
Flowers have been placed in vases around a cross that has been planted in the ground along Buckhorn Road in western Orange County. Efland Fire Department member Stan Dean erected the wooden cross on Friday night to memorialize his deceased granddaughter. When Dean arrived, he found his granddaughter, who had...
Family of two-year-old girl attacked by coyote sues city of Huntington Beach
After their two-year-old daughter was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach earlier this year, a Chino Hills family has announced their plans to file a lawsuit against the city for their lack of action to protect the public from the growing problem. As a first step, the family filed a claim. On Thursday, accompanied by a lawyer, they declared their plans to sue."Essentially what happened was a coyote ran up and it tore the girl's face, leaving deep lacerations and now scars on her face," said Sam Soleimany, the family's attorney. "Frankly, she's lucky to be alive at all. Had...
fullertonobserver.com
Owens Family Joint Celebration of Life for Brigman and Marvin
Fullerton’s Owens Family is inviting the public to a Celebration of Life for brothers Brigman and Marvin who both passed away this summer. The event will be held on Sunday, September 25 from 2pm to 4pm at Fullerton Union High School Football Stadium, 201 E. Chapman Ave. with reception following in the gym.
Torrance hospital seeks help identifying unknown patient
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center staff are asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who was found in Torrance. The man was found by paramedics near 1858 Del Amo Blvd. on Sept. 13. He is currently alert, but is “unable to communicate any information which will help the hospital identify him.” No identification was found […]
Aliso Viejo phlebotomist accused of assaults on customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help today tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way.
irvineweekly.com
UC Irvine Freshmen Welcomed In World Record Breaking Tradition
Although Thursday, Sept. 22 is the official start of instruction for the 2022-23 academic year at UC Irvine, many first-year Anteaters started their collegiate careers by participating in world record-breaking activities a day prior. As part of UC Irvine’s Welcome Week more than 1,400 UC Irvine freshmen helped the university...
precinctreporter.com
Food Finders Helps Nonprofits Feed the People
Food prices are keeping pace with the soaring cost of rent, making dinner out of reach for many families as they turn to nonprofits for help. But nonprofits are also searching for ways to feed the people, and they turn to Food Finders, which in 2019 rescued 12 million pounds, and in 2020, rescued 17 million pounds of food.
