At U.N., Micronesia denounces Japan plan to release Fukushima water into Pacific
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The president of the Pacific island state of Micronesia denounced at the United Nations on Thursday Japan's decision to discharge what he called nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station into the Pacific Ocean.
Canada joining U.S.-backed Pacific group to boost ties with island nations
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada is joining a group to boost economic ties with Pacific island nations that already includes the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, according to a draft speech Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will deliver on Thursday.
U.S. looks to claim victory in Pacific Islands influence battle with China
Palau, Micronesia and Marshall Islands are set to renew diplomatic agreements with U.S. by year end.
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
‘There is nothing for us’: Pakistan’s flood homeless start to despair
Hundreds of thousands of homes are under water in Sindh province. Locals have no food and say the state has abandoned them
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island
Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
Biden commits another $2.9 billion to fight world hunger as Russia's invasion of Ukraine takes global toll
(CNN) — The US will provide another $2.9 billion in additional funding to combat global food insecurity, President Joe Biden announced at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. World hunger is expected to rise this year, in part because Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further disrupted supply chains...
Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia
It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Will Turkey and Greece Go to War Over the Aegean Sea?
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that the Greek military was harassing Turkish military aircraft, warning that Ankara would not accept continued provocations and would retaliate in the future. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Tuesday that the Greek military has been using its installations on islands in the...
Why Canadians should be concerned about intensifying violence in Congo
Escalating violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) stems from deep economic, political and geopolitical conflict spanning almost three decades. At the height of what’s been called by experts “Africa’s World War” at the turn of the 21st century, the conflict pitted Congolese government forces supported by Angola, Namibia and Zimbabwe against several opposition armed groups backed by Rwanda and Uganda. Numbers were difficult to verify, ranging from 2.5 million to 5.4 million, but this period is often cited as the largest loss of life since the Second World War. There was also widespread rape and sexual violence, child...
The far-right is expected to win Italy's election in Rome's biggest political shift for decades
Italy's voters head to the polls on Sunday in a snap general election that is likely to see a government led by a far-right party come to power. The far-right Fratelli d'Italia party, led by Giorgia Meloni, is expected to win a majority of the vote, leading a right-leaning coalition into power.
US, China top diplomats to meet on high tensions on Taiwan
The top US and Chinese diplomats meet Friday in New York as soaring tensions show signs of easing, but Beijing issued a new warning against support for Taiwan. In a sign of smoother ties, Wang said he met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
UNICEF renews Pakistan flood appeal as 10 more people die
Devastating floods in Pakistan’s worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children’s agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims.Only a third of the sum in the funding appeal has been met so far, UNICEF said in a statement. Pakistani doctors and medical workers are struggling to contain the outbreak of waterborne diseases, malaria, and dengue fever among hundreds of thousands of survivors now living in tents in southern Sindh province. The unprecedented monsoon rains and flooding, which many experts...
Indian government accused of ceding land in Himalayas to China
Indian people living near the country’s disputed Himalayan border with China have accused their government of giving away swathes of land after both sides agreed to withdraw troops from some contested areas and create buffer zones. Earlier this month, Indian and Chinese troops, who have been locked in a...
Government sent Rwanda deportation warnings to asylum seekers during national mourning over Queen’s death
The government told more asylum seekers they may be sent to Rwanda in legal notices issued during the period of national mourning following the Queen’s death.A letter seen by The Independent, dated 13 September, told one man that he could be declared “inadmissible” for protection in the UK because he had been present in France before crossing the English Channel.“This may have consequences for whether your claim is admitted to the UK asylum system,” the letter added.“We will review your particular circumstances and the evidence in your case and consider whether it is reasonable to have expected you to...
A Global America Can’t Pivot to Asia
If American interests remain global, the pivot to Asia will not succeed. Since at least the Obama administration, policymakers have attempted to rebalance and refocus U.S. security commitments by making the Indo-Pacific America’s top overseas priority. With European nations wealthy enough to defend themselves, domestic fatigue with America’s forever wars gripping the body politic, and the continued emergence of China as a near-peer competitor, the Indo-Pacific has been steadily viewed in Washington as the most significant arena for the development of long-term U.S. economic and strategic interests.
