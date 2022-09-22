Read full article on original website
Complex
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Suspended for Entire Season After Engaging in ‘Intimate’ Relationship With Staffer (UPDATE)
UPDATED 9/22, 10:20 p.m. ET: Boston’s Ime Udoka has been suspended for the full season, and both he and the team have shared statements. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the C’s stated. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”
Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Ex-NBA champion coach could join Celtics amid Ime Udoka drama?
The Boston Celtics may be in desperate need of some experience on their coaching staff this upcoming season, and there are rumblings that they could add a former NBA champion to the mix. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said Thursday that the Celtics may try to add former Los Angeles...
Update: Nia Long Speaks Out — Boston Celtics Suspends Ime Udoka After Relationship With Staffer
After reports surfaced that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had an intimate, but consensual, relationship with a female Celtics staffer, which is against team policy, he was suspended for the upcoming NBA season. The NBA team released a statement Thursday. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has...
Ime Udoka Considered Stepping Down As Boston Celtics Coach
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a lengthy suspension for violating the organization’s guidelines. He could be suspended for the entire NBA season after reportedly having a consensual and intimate relationship with a female on the team’s staff. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN stated, this would...
Candidate to replace Ime Udoka as Celtics’ interim coach revealed
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Yardbarker
Brad Stevens gives final word on possibility of returning to coach Celtics in place of Ime Udoka
The moment Ime Udoka was suspended, there were plenty of people who immediately wondered whether Brad Stevens would consider a return to coaching. However, Stevens shut down any speculation about a return to the sideline, per Jared Weiss. “I told Joe I’m going to be there for him without stepping...
Celtics Hand Ime Udoka One-Year Suspension
Udoka reportedly engaged in an “improper” consensual relationship with a female member of the Boston staff.
Ime Udoka apologizes for putting Celtics in 'difficult situation,' accepts year-long suspension
Less than 24 hours after a report emerged that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was facing a "significant suspension" for engaging in an inappropriate consensual relationship with a female staff member, the team has responded. On Thursday night, the Celtics officially suspended Udoka for the 2022-2023 season for "violations...
Boston Celtics Sign Former 1st-Round Pick
The Boston Celtics have officially signed former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Luka Samanic.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka faces possible suspension
Disciplinary action, including possibly a “significant suspension” is being considered for Celtics coach Ime Udoka, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The case involves “an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines,” Wojnarowski adds. A league source confirmed the news to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe (Twitter link)....
Ime Udoka Reportedly Not Resigning as Celtics' Head Coach
Facing a potential season-long suspension from the Celtics, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Ime Udoka will not resign as the team's head coach. Udoka reportedly had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female staff member. Even with this decision, there's a distinct ...
Knicks Sophomore Quentin Grimes Prepares For Year Two (Video)
Many have clamored for the Knicks to grant their 2021 first-rounder a bigger opportunity, especially after a publicized summer.
Magic Ex Coach Frank Vogel Joining Celtics After Ime Udoka Suspension?
Frank Vogel coached the Orlando Magic from 2016-18. After he was fired by the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, Vogel could be looking for work and the Boston Celtics may have an opening.
Celtics’ Robert Williams expected to miss 8-12 weeks after surgery on left knee
A bad week for the Boston Celtics got worse Friday. Just a few hours after holding a press conference to answer questions regarding the season-long suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics announced that center Robert Williams is expected to miss 8-12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee.
Yardbarker
NBA Agent On Coaching Future Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka: ‘He’s Done’
”He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married. “My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is...
Boston Celtics coach suspended for entire NBA season
The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire NBA season after an investigation into his conduct.
theScore
Report: Celtics' Udoka facing 2022-23 suspension for relationship with staffer
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will likely be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to his consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. A formal announcement on the decision is expected as soon as Thursday. Udoka's job reportedly isn't believed to be in...
