President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Putin Gave Up a Major Win in Ukraine in Favor of Waging War: Report
A new report suggests that a proposed peace deal between Russia and Ukraine that stipulated that Ukraine not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was rejected by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the war's inception. Reuters cited three individuals close to Russian leadership, reporting that an agreement was struck...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes -Putin ally
Aug 26 (Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO.
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
Russia is gaining from conflict in Ukraine, Putin says
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had gained, not lost, from the conflict in Ukraine because it was embarking on a new sovereign path that would restore its global clout.
Russia's recent battle losses in Ukraine have enraged Russians back home
Russia’s recent battle losses in Ukraine have enraged Russians back home – including pro-war activists. CNN’s Matthew Chance reports on the risk they take by speaking out.
Ukraine 'Humiliating' Putin as Russians Flee in Retreat: Former Ambassador
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, said that Ukraine's military is "humiliating" Russian President Vladimir Putin as Ukrainian officials said Sunday that they had advanced within 30 miles of the Russian border in the Kharkiv region. In a post on Telegram on Sunday, the commander of Ukraine's military, General...
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. In his first comment on the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin said: "Let's see how it develops and how it ends." He noted that Ukraine has tried to strike civilian infrastructure...
Former Soviet states eye opportunities as Russia struggles in Ukraine
The rout of the Russian army in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region seems likely to be a turning point in Kyiv’s battle to kick Russian troops out of the country, but it may also cause much broader fallout for Moscow in the wider region, as other former Soviet countries witness what appears to be the limits of Moscow’s capabilities.
Ukraine's Zelensky Lays Out Five Conditions for Peace With Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday outlined to world leaders his five non-negotiable conditions to achieve peace with Russia, nearly seven months into the war that has seen thousands killed. Speaking in a pre-recorded video message broadcast to the UN General Assembly in New York, Zelensky called for Russia to...
Russia holds breakaway polls in Ukraine
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine were voting Friday on whether to become part of Russia, in referendums that Kyiv and its allies have condemned as an unlawful land grab. The referendums in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have been dismissed as a sham by Kyiv's Western allies.
Ukraine's offensive in the east surprised Russia — and it may be a turning point in the war
The tide appears to have turned. In a development that stunned the watching world as much as the Kremlin, Ukrainian troops have set Russian President Vladimir Putin back on his heels after more than six months of grinding conflict — raising hopes that Kyiv could push on and drive Moscow's invaders out of even more territory.
Biden: Russia's Ukraine abuses 'make your blood run cold'
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden declared at the United Nations on Wednesday that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine as he summoned nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance. Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia’s seven-month invasion, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians and its efforts to erase Ukraine and its culture “should make your blood run cold.” He referenced President Vladimir Putin’s announcement Wednesday that he had ordered a partial mobilization of reservists, a deeply unpopular step that sparked protests in Russia. And Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for Russia’s responsibilities as a signer of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Biden said. He also criticized Russia for scheduling “sham referenda” this week in territory it has forcibly seized in Ukraine.
Queen of Soviet pop assails Putin's war in Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alla Pugacheva, the queen of Soviet pop music, on Sunday denounced President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine which she said was killing soldiers for illusory aims, burdening ordinary people and turning Russia into a global pariah.
