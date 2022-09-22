ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Watertown News

Residents Worry About Impact of Building on Waltham Street Approved by Planning Board

A two-story lab building on Waltham Street approved by the Planning Board has residents concerned about the impact on their neighborhood, and the Westside of Watertown. The 67,000-sq. ft. lab and office building that will go on the former Sterritt Lumber site at 148 Waltham St. was approved on Sept. 14 at a meeting where residents who spoke about the project either opposed it or had concerns about how it would impact the area. Traffic was the main concern, but the size of the building (39 feet tall with a 15 foot mechanical penthouse stepped back from the exterior wall) and the proximity to the street concerned people as well.
WATERTOWN, MA
WHAV

City of Haverhill Names Civic Leader, Author, Inventor and Poet Dan Speers as Poet Laureate

Dan Speers, who has had distinguished careers as an author and high-technology inventor, was proclaimed Haverhill’s poet laureate Tuesday night. Haverhill city councilors Tuesday night endorsed a proclamation by Mayor James J. Fiorentini, honoring the poet and Renaissance man. Prior to presenting Speers with the proclamation, Councilor Melinda E. Barrett listed some of his many accomplishments.
HAVERHILL, MA
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years

George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
QUINCY, MA
WHAV

Council Highlights Upcoming Events in Support of Ruth’s House, Haverhill Education Foundation

The Haverhill City Council this week put the spotlight two local charities asking for public support this fall. The first, an annual fundraiser for Ruth’s House, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-10:30 p.m., at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. Ruth’s House Executive Director Amy Smith-Boden gave councilors and the public an overview of the organization’s mission.
HAVERHILL, MA
NHPR

Nashua residents rally against proposed asphalt plant near downtown

Plans to build the new plant have some neighbors concerned about the health issues it may pose. Around 25 people protested Friday in Nashua near Newport Construction Corporation, the company seeking to build a new batch asphalt plant one mile from the city's downtown. The neighborhood around the proposed site is populated by small businesses, industrial complexes, affordable housing, historic buildings, and new housing projects, and activists say they’re concerned about potential health risks from the plant.
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Dorchester Ave. to close Saturday for Boston's latest Open Streets event

BOSTON -- The city of Boston is hosting its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue will be closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street. People are welcome to come and take part in games, face painting, and fitness classes. There will also be live music This is the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester. 
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Pipe bursts in Rivier University dorm building, causing flooding

NASHUA, N.H. — Dozens of students at Rivier University in Nashua are out of their rooms after flooding in one of the dorms. On Thursday, 110 students were evacuated from Brassard Hall after a sprinkler pipe burst. Students were allowed back into the dorms to grab their belongings before...
NASHUA, NH
thelocalne.ws

Boxford town administrator charged after crash

IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation, and driving without a license after a midnight crash on September 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich...
IPSWICH, MA
