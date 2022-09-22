Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
How I Accidentally Ended Up In MaineJoJo's Cup of MochaPortsmouth, NH
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
Hilarious Tik Tok Shows Just How Oblivious Boston is About Western Massachusetts
Sometimes being a resident of western Massachusetts can feel like living on an island that the rest of the state doesn't even know about, let alone care about. While those of us who live here know how much The Berkshires (and the rest of western Massachusetts) has to offer, sometimes it feels lost on our fellow Bay State residents.
Restaurant legend back where she belongs in Worcester — but for how long?
WORCESTER — All is right again in Main South, because Annie Jenkins is back. But no one knows for how long. “Welcome back. Retirement didn’t last very long,” Jenkins boomed Friday...
Watertown News
Residents Worry About Impact of Building on Waltham Street Approved by Planning Board
A two-story lab building on Waltham Street approved by the Planning Board has residents concerned about the impact on their neighborhood, and the Westside of Watertown. The 67,000-sq. ft. lab and office building that will go on the former Sterritt Lumber site at 148 Waltham St. was approved on Sept. 14 at a meeting where residents who spoke about the project either opposed it or had concerns about how it would impact the area. Traffic was the main concern, but the size of the building (39 feet tall with a 15 foot mechanical penthouse stepped back from the exterior wall) and the proximity to the street concerned people as well.
City of Haverhill Names Civic Leader, Author, Inventor and Poet Dan Speers as Poet Laureate
Dan Speers, who has had distinguished careers as an author and high-technology inventor, was proclaimed Haverhill’s poet laureate Tuesday night. Haverhill city councilors Tuesday night endorsed a proclamation by Mayor James J. Fiorentini, honoring the poet and Renaissance man. Prior to presenting Speers with the proclamation, Councilor Melinda E. Barrett listed some of his many accomplishments.
Lorraine LaBranche, Founder of Haverhill Independent Newspaper and Loral Press Dies at 93
Lorraine Theresa (Cote) LaBranche, 93, of Haverhill, one of the founders of the former Haverhill Independent newspaper and co-founder of Loral Press of Atkinson, N.H., died peacefully Sunday at Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings. She was the chief financial officer and partner at Castle Publications, which launched and operated...
Haverhill Dedicates 1,100-Foot Fiorentini Rail Trail Extension; Idea More Than 20 Years in the Making
The sun broke through just long enough yesterday afternoon for Haverhill officials to cut a ceremonial ribbon along an 1,100-foot extension to its rail trail on the Bradford side of the Merrimack River. The mostly state paid $1.3 million project extended the Mayor James J. Fiorentini Bradford Rail Trail. Community...
Traffic Alert: Transformer Explosion & Pole Down on Route 135
NATICK – Report of a transformer explosion with a telephone pole down on West Central Street in Natick, around 5:30 p.m. today, September 22. Route 135, near the 300 block, will be shut down in Natick to Second Street in Framingham. Natick Police and Natick Fire on scene. SOURCE...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Alleged racial remarks at middle school-age football game prompts response in Woburn, Wilmington
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two school districts are responding after racist remarks were allegedly made during a non-school football game between students from Wilmington and Woburn. During the game between Woburn and Wilmington middle schoolers on Wednesday, fans said racial slurs were tossed around during the match. “I was at...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years
George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
Council Highlights Upcoming Events in Support of Ruth’s House, Haverhill Education Foundation
The Haverhill City Council this week put the spotlight two local charities asking for public support this fall. The first, an annual fundraiser for Ruth’s House, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-10:30 p.m., at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. Ruth’s House Executive Director Amy Smith-Boden gave councilors and the public an overview of the organization’s mission.
NHPR
Nashua residents rally against proposed asphalt plant near downtown
Plans to build the new plant have some neighbors concerned about the health issues it may pose. Around 25 people protested Friday in Nashua near Newport Construction Corporation, the company seeking to build a new batch asphalt plant one mile from the city's downtown. The neighborhood around the proposed site is populated by small businesses, industrial complexes, affordable housing, historic buildings, and new housing projects, and activists say they’re concerned about potential health risks from the plant.
Dorchester Ave. to close Saturday for Boston's latest Open Streets event
BOSTON -- The city of Boston is hosting its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue will be closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street. People are welcome to come and take part in games, face painting, and fitness classes. There will also be live music This is the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester.
What Caused Over 10 Million Gallons of Sewage to Spill in Worcester, Mass.? What We Know
This week, many regions of the world have faced a wide range of natural disasters, from Hurricane Fiona slamming Puerto Rico, to a massive earthquake shaking Mexico. But the Worcester, Mass. sewage spill was no natural disaster — it was simply triggered by torrential rain, which unleashed millions of gallons of sewage into the city's Blackstone River.
WMUR.com
Pipe bursts in Rivier University dorm building, causing flooding
NASHUA, N.H. — Dozens of students at Rivier University in Nashua are out of their rooms after flooding in one of the dorms. On Thursday, 110 students were evacuated from Brassard Hall after a sprinkler pipe burst. Students were allowed back into the dorms to grab their belongings before...
Whittier Tech Now Offering Marine Technology Program for Class of 2026 and Beyond
Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School formally launched this term its new Marine Technology program, making it the school’s 23rd career pathway and only the fourth program of its kind to exist in Massachusetts. Students in the class of 2026 are the first to be able to pursue Marine...
thelocalne.ws
Boxford town administrator charged after crash
IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation, and driving without a license after a midnight crash on September 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich...
Police: Gardner motorcyclist Megan Bower killed in Winchendon crash
WINCHENDON — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup Wednesday morning on Gardner Road. Megan Anne Bower, 28, of Gardner, was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester by LifeFlight helicopter. She later died from her injuries, according to Winchendon police. ...
Hortense Burton, Haverhill Teacher Nearly 40 Years, Wife of Former Fire Chief and Mayor Dies at 96
Hortense E. (Archambault) Burton, 96, a longtime Haverhill school teacher, native and lifelong resident of Haverhill, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 17, at her home surrounded by her family. The daughter of the late Clarence and M. Blanche (Goudreault) Archambault, she attended Haverhill Public Schools and was a member of the...
