Read full article on original website
Related
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
ohmymag.co.uk
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Russia stiffens penalty for surrender, replaces top general
Russia on Saturday toughened penalties for soldiers voluntarily surrendering or refusing to fight, with up to 10 years imprisonment, and it replaced its top logistics general after a series of setbacks to its seven-month war in Ukraine. Now that President Vladimir Putin has signed the legislation, servicemen who desert, surrender "without authorisation", refuse to fight or disobey orders can face up to 10 years imprisonment.
Foeticide: More ‘Missing’ Girls Among Hindus Than Muslims in Last Two Decades, Official Data Shows
New Delhi: Hindus have the highest number of missing girls attributable to female foeticide in India, a new research report prepared by the Pew Research Centre has revealed. The researchers got their data from the last three rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), including the fifth and latest one (2019-2020). The NFHS is conducted by the Union government.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
China Recruited Scientists From Top US Lab To Work On Their Military Technology: Report
Several former Chinese scientists who worked in the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory went back to China to advance the country's developments in hypersonic missile, drone technology and submarine programs, all of which present an array of global security risks today. A recently released report by Washington DC-based security firm...
Video: Months After WHO Suspension, Bharat Biotech Hasn’t Improved Covaxin Quality
The World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a statement on April 2 saying that it had done an on-site inspection of Bharat Biotech’s facility where Covaxin was being manufactured in March. It found several deficiencies on quality control standards, as far as production was concerned. Replying to The Wire’s queries,...
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
The GroundTruth Project welcomes award-winning, globally-recognized journalists to its board
BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2022—The GroundTruth Project today announced the election of Dean Baquet, the former executive editor of The New York Times, and Graciela Mochkofsky, the dean of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, to its board of directors. The GroundTruth Project is an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization...
freightwaves.com
Chilean supply chain startup SimpliRoute expands to US
Hundreds of U.S. companies are dedicated to solving the route optimization puzzle in logistics. If you live in America, it’s easy to get tunnel vision for the endless sea of innovative supply chain companies with U.S. roots, but companies all over the world are busy solving the same problem.
Washington Examiner
Chinese espionage at Los Alamos shows why academia's complaints must be ignored
Under Chinese President Xi Jinping's orders, Communist China is increasing its already vast effort to steal intellectual property. China is escalating its already impressive technical ability to sink U.S. warships. China is determined to replace the United States as the architect and arbiter of international order. These three concerns underline...
McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.
McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
AdWeek
Twitter Moderation Research Consortium Opens Applications to More Researchers
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Researchers can now apply for membership in the Twitter Moderation Research Consortium, which the social network initially discussed...
maritime-executive.com
Ten More Leading Shippers Join Initiative for Maritime Decarbonization
Global shippers are continuing in their efforts to align to contribute to the drive for the decarbonization of the maritime industry. Ten leading companies and large global shippers, including DuPont, Electrolux, Philips, and Target, are joining the Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (coZEV) initiative doubling the number of shippers participating in the platform dedicated to accelerating the transition to zero-carbon maritime shipping.
Regenerative Travel Is the Next Phase of Responsible Tourism
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. From far-flung expeditions to deep fireside chats, travel has the power to change us. When done well, it can also positively change the places we visit—a fact I learned during a recent safari in southern Tanzania.
The collaboration that’s connecting the unconnected
When I launched Broadcom in the early 1990s with the goal of revolutionizing digital connectivity, it was necessary to work closely with governments around the world, starting with cable set-top boxes. This new class of technology that Broadcom and others brought to market over the next 30 years were transformative and complex, presenting policymakers with a steep learning curve that, at times, led to delays in or barriers to innovation.
The Groundtruth Project
Boston, MA
527
Followers
450
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to restore journalism from the ground up by supporting the next generation of journalists through field reporting that serves under-covered corners of the United States and the world.http://thegroundtruthproject.org/
Comments / 0