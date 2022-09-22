ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Media#For The World#Investigative Journalism#The Macarthur Foundation#Google News Initiative
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

Russia stiffens penalty for surrender, replaces top general

Russia on Saturday toughened penalties for soldiers voluntarily surrendering or refusing to fight, with up to 10 years imprisonment, and it replaced its top logistics general after a series of setbacks to its seven-month war in Ukraine. Now that President Vladimir Putin has signed the legislation, servicemen who desert, surrender "without authorisation", refuse to fight or disobey orders can face up to 10 years imprisonment.
MILITARY
The Groundtruth Project

Foeticide: More ‘Missing’ Girls Among Hindus Than Muslims in Last Two Decades, Official Data Shows

New Delhi: Hindus have the highest number of missing girls attributable to female foeticide in India, a new research report prepared by the Pew Research Centre has revealed. The researchers got their data from the last three rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), including the fifth and latest one (2019-2020). The NFHS is conducted by the Union government.
RELIGION
Country
Brazil
International Business Times

China Recruited Scientists From Top US Lab To Work On Their Military Technology: Report

Several former Chinese scientists who worked in the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory went back to China to advance the country's developments in hypersonic missile, drone technology and submarine programs, all of which present an array of global security risks today. A recently released report by Washington DC-based security firm...
POLITICS
thefastmode.com

Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights

In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Chilean supply chain startup SimpliRoute expands to US

Hundreds of U.S. companies are dedicated to solving the route optimization puzzle in logistics. If you live in America, it’s easy to get tunnel vision for the endless sea of innovative supply chain companies with U.S. roots, but companies all over the world are busy solving the same problem.
INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Chinese espionage at Los Alamos shows why academia's complaints must be ignored

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping's orders, Communist China is increasing its already vast effort to steal intellectual property. China is escalating its already impressive technical ability to sink U.S. warships. China is determined to replace the United States as the architect and arbiter of international order. These three concerns underline...
FOREIGN POLICY
Black Enterprise

McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.

McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
RETAIL
AdWeek

Twitter Moderation Research Consortium Opens Applications to More Researchers

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Researchers can now apply for membership in the Twitter Moderation Research Consortium, which the social network initially discussed...
INTERNET
maritime-executive.com

Ten More Leading Shippers Join Initiative for Maritime Decarbonization

Global shippers are continuing in their efforts to align to contribute to the drive for the decarbonization of the maritime industry. Ten leading companies and large global shippers, including DuPont, Electrolux, Philips, and Target, are joining the Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (coZEV) initiative doubling the number of shippers participating in the platform dedicated to accelerating the transition to zero-carbon maritime shipping.
INDUSTRY
outsidemagazine

Regenerative Travel Is the Next Phase of Responsible Tourism

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. From far-flung expeditions to deep fireside chats, travel has the power to change us. When done well, it can also positively change the places we visit—a fact I learned during a recent safari in southern Tanzania.
TRAVEL
The Hill

The collaboration that’s connecting the unconnected

When I launched Broadcom in the early 1990s with the goal of revolutionizing digital connectivity, it was necessary to work closely with governments around the world, starting with cable set-top boxes. This new class of technology that Broadcom and others brought to market over the next 30 years were transformative and complex, presenting policymakers with a steep learning curve that, at times, led to delays in or barriers to innovation.
INTERNET
ABOUT

Our mission is to restore journalism from the ground up by supporting the next generation of journalists through field reporting that serves under-covered corners of the United States and the world.

 http://thegroundtruthproject.org/

