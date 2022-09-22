Nate Robertson is bringing to Lowell his economic development experience that first helped Haverhill and, later, other Merrimack Valley communities. Robertson, of Haverhill, was named by MassDevelopment this month as one of 13 Transformative Development Initiative Fellows and has been assigned to Lowell, a newly selected TDI district. Fellows are MassDevelopment employees who provide on-the-ground economic development expertise and collaborative leadership in cities and help TDI partnerships use such tools as technical assistance; grants to support local market development, arts and cultural infrastructure; collaborative workshops; placemaking; and more.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO