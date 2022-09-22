ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Council Highlights Upcoming Events in Support of Ruth’s House, Haverhill Education Foundation

The Haverhill City Council this week put the spotlight two local charities asking for public support this fall. The first, an annual fundraiser for Ruth’s House, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-10:30 p.m., at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. Ruth’s House Executive Director Amy Smith-Boden gave councilors and the public an overview of the organization’s mission.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

MassDevelopment Names Haverhill’s Robertson as TDI Fellow, Serving Lowell

Nate Robertson is bringing to Lowell his economic development experience that first helped Haverhill and, later, other Merrimack Valley communities. Robertson, of Haverhill, was named by MassDevelopment this month as one of 13 Transformative Development Initiative Fellows and has been assigned to Lowell, a newly selected TDI district. Fellows are MassDevelopment employees who provide on-the-ground economic development expertise and collaborative leadership in cities and help TDI partnerships use such tools as technical assistance; grants to support local market development, arts and cultural infrastructure; collaborative workshops; placemaking; and more.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Haverhill, MA
Government
NHPR

Nashua residents rally against proposed asphalt plant near downtown

Plans to build the new plant have some neighbors concerned about the health issues it may pose. Around 25 people protested Friday in Nashua near Newport Construction Corporation, the company seeking to build a new batch asphalt plant one mile from the city's downtown. The neighborhood around the proposed site is populated by small businesses, industrial complexes, affordable housing, historic buildings, and new housing projects, and activists say they’re concerned about potential health risks from the plant.
NASHUA, NH
thelocalne.ws

Boxford town administrator charged after crash

IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation, and driving without a license after a midnight crash on September 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich...
IPSWICH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Bradstreet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poet Laureate#Inventor#Textbooks#City Of Haverhill Names#Renaissance#American
Boston 25 News WFXT

City of Lynn announces mandatory water ban

LYNN, Mass. — Officials announced a mandatory water ban throughout the city Wednesday afternoon. The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission (LWSC) says that due to the extremely dry weather pattern, the reservoir system that serves the city’s drinking water supply has dropped below 51% of its maximum capacity. As a result, the Commission is requesting cooperation from all Lynn residents in conserving water, including businesses and restaurants.
LYNN, MA
Boston

Report: A Mass. city is the 2nd safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating — for a scary reason

Chamber of Commerce weighed a number of factors in determining where best to grub for candy without fear. Used to be the only good reason to leave town to trick-or-treat was in search of those ever-elusive full-size candy bars. (The opportunity to score a pillowcase full of giant Snickers and Mr. Goodbars was always a good motivation to hoof it toward Winchester, Wellesley, Weston or some other well-heeled “W” town.)
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCVB

Barnes & Noble will replace two former Boston-area Amazon Books stores

DEDHAM, Mass. — Two Boston-area malls that were abandoned by Amazon earlier this year when the company decided to close all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores will soon become home to Barnes & Noble stores. It's a reversal from the status quo. Barnes & Noble's footprint has long been in...
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags

School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy