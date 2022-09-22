Read full article on original website
Council Highlights Upcoming Events in Support of Ruth’s House, Haverhill Education Foundation
The Haverhill City Council this week put the spotlight two local charities asking for public support this fall. The first, an annual fundraiser for Ruth’s House, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-10:30 p.m., at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. Ruth’s House Executive Director Amy Smith-Boden gave councilors and the public an overview of the organization’s mission.
MassDevelopment Names Haverhill’s Robertson as TDI Fellow, Serving Lowell
Nate Robertson is bringing to Lowell his economic development experience that first helped Haverhill and, later, other Merrimack Valley communities. Robertson, of Haverhill, was named by MassDevelopment this month as one of 13 Transformative Development Initiative Fellows and has been assigned to Lowell, a newly selected TDI district. Fellows are MassDevelopment employees who provide on-the-ground economic development expertise and collaborative leadership in cities and help TDI partnerships use such tools as technical assistance; grants to support local market development, arts and cultural infrastructure; collaborative workshops; placemaking; and more.
First Church of Christ Holds Crafts Show at Bradford Common on Saturday
The First Church of Christ in Bradford is offering a crafts show this Saturday. The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on Bradford Common, Route 125, Haverhill. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 1. Sixty craft vendors are featured, along with a bake table and raffles ranging...
Haverhill Dedicates 1,100-Foot Fiorentini Rail Trail Extension; Idea More Than 20 Years in the Making
The sun broke through just long enough yesterday afternoon for Haverhill officials to cut a ceremonial ribbon along an 1,100-foot extension to its rail trail on the Bradford side of the Merrimack River. The mostly state paid $1.3 million project extended the Mayor James J. Fiorentini Bradford Rail Trail. Community...
Team Haverhill Again Hosts River Ruckus Saturday in Haverhill; Music, Food, Cars, Fireworks…
Team Haverhill is bringing back its annual River Ruckus festival in downtown Haverhill this Saturday. The festival is taking place Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon-8:30 p.m., at Riverfront Park, Washington Street, Haverhill. Haverhill High School’s chorus is kicking off the day with a performance of the “Star Spangled Banner,” followed...
NHPR
Nashua residents rally against proposed asphalt plant near downtown
Plans to build the new plant have some neighbors concerned about the health issues it may pose. Around 25 people protested Friday in Nashua near Newport Construction Corporation, the company seeking to build a new batch asphalt plant one mile from the city's downtown. The neighborhood around the proposed site is populated by small businesses, industrial complexes, affordable housing, historic buildings, and new housing projects, and activists say they’re concerned about potential health risks from the plant.
thelocalne.ws
Boxford town administrator charged after crash
IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation, and driving without a license after a midnight crash on September 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich...
Lorraine LaBranche, Founder of Haverhill Independent Newspaper and Loral Press Dies at 93
Lorraine Theresa (Cote) LaBranche, 93, of Haverhill, one of the founders of the former Haverhill Independent newspaper and co-founder of Loral Press of Atkinson, N.H., died peacefully Sunday at Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings. She was the chief financial officer and partner at Castle Publications, which launched and operated...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Alleged racial remarks at middle school-age football game prompts response in Woburn, Wilmington
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two school districts are responding after racist remarks were allegedly made during a non-school football game between students from Wilmington and Woburn. During the game between Woburn and Wilmington middle schoolers on Wednesday, fans said racial slurs were tossed around during the match. “I was at...
North Andover Fifth Grader Helps Teach Valley About Climate Change, a Winner in UMass Lowell Contest
A North Andover fifth grader is among this year’s UMass Lowell Cool Science winners whose artwork will be displayed on transit authority buses to help educate the public about climate change. Alice Lobel, a student at Annie L. Sargent Elementary School, took part in the program engaging K-12 students...
Haverhill Republican Committee Members Endorse Seven in State Races and 3rd House District
The Haverhill Republican Committee voted to make endorsements in most statewide races as well as the 3rd Congressional District House seat during its regular monthly meeting this past Wednesday. Haverhill Republican Committee Chair Jeri Levasseur said members “voted overwhelmingly” to recommend seven candidates. They are Geoff Diehl, governor; Leah Allen,...
WMUR.com
Piece of iconic Canobie Lake Park roller coaster donated to National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives
SALEM, N.H. — A decades-old ride from Canobie Lake Park is being enshrined in history. Officials with the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives announced a part of the Cork Screw coaster is being donated by the amusement park. The Cork Screw opened in 1987 after receiving a height...
City of Lynn announces mandatory water ban
LYNN, Mass. — Officials announced a mandatory water ban throughout the city Wednesday afternoon. The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission (LWSC) says that due to the extremely dry weather pattern, the reservoir system that serves the city’s drinking water supply has dropped below 51% of its maximum capacity. As a result, the Commission is requesting cooperation from all Lynn residents in conserving water, including businesses and restaurants.
Report: A Mass. city is the 2nd safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating — for a scary reason
Chamber of Commerce weighed a number of factors in determining where best to grub for candy without fear. Used to be the only good reason to leave town to trick-or-treat was in search of those ever-elusive full-size candy bars. (The opportunity to score a pillowcase full of giant Snickers and Mr. Goodbars was always a good motivation to hoof it toward Winchester, Wellesley, Weston or some other well-heeled “W” town.)
Methuen Police Honor Outgoing CARES Advocate Who is Leaving After Seven Years of Service
Methuen Police Department Wednesday offered its thanks and well wishes to the inaugural staff member of the department’s substance abuse and recovery program. Jacque Ingersoll is leaving the job at Community Addiction Resource Engagement Services after seven years. She was the first hire for the program, known as CARES, in 2015.
Buttonwoods Museum Offers Archeological Walk with Expert This Afternoon
Buttonwoods Museum is hosting an archeological event this afternoon, featuring an on-site walk with an archeology expert. The event takes place today, Sept. 20, from 4-5:15 p.m. at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Participants are able to explore the area with an archeology expert, learn about items from the...
WCVB
Barnes & Noble will replace two former Boston-area Amazon Books stores
DEDHAM, Mass. — Two Boston-area malls that were abandoned by Amazon earlier this year when the company decided to close all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores will soon become home to Barnes & Noble stores. It's a reversal from the status quo. Barnes & Noble's footprint has long been in...
Haverhill High Plans to Issue ‘Detentions’ to Students Who Walked Out in Peaceful Protest
Haverhill school officials described yesterday’s walkout of about 200 students in support of teachers as “peaceful, organized and respectful,” but plan to issue detentions to those who took part. Haverhill High School students, calling themselves “Students For Teachers,” left their classrooms at Haverhill High School Tuesday morning...
Hortense Burton, Haverhill Teacher Nearly 40 Years, Wife of Former Fire Chief and Mayor Dies at 96
Hortense E. (Archambault) Burton, 96, a longtime Haverhill school teacher, native and lifelong resident of Haverhill, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 17, at her home surrounded by her family. The daughter of the late Clarence and M. Blanche (Goudreault) Archambault, she attended Haverhill Public Schools and was a member of the...
Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags
School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
