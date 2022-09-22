ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The apostle Paul and the resurrected Jesus -- a journey through his seven final epistles

I am excited to announce the release of my fifth Christian-themed book, "The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament," though this one is different from the previous books in the series in several important respects. The main one is that I co-wrote this one with my daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom. Another is that we added a new feature that we believe significantly enhances the book: interactive prayers throughout the text.
