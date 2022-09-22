ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

lansingcitypulse.com

High-end art

Steve Green has worn many hats within Michigan’s marijuana industry. He rallied for medical legalization in the state before the 2008 elections and then, in 2011, opened up a Lansing-based “medible” business with his wife, Maria. In 2013, he said the couple were victims of the drug...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Heritage Hall

Heritage Hall is the long-awaited addition to the Capitol that is the result of over three years of construction, during which the area was largely inaccessible and surrounded by chain-link fence. Now, the Capitol lawns are once again green and lush, and the new entrance is open to the public. And it is quite an entrance.
LANSING, MI
albionpleiad.com

Festival of the Forks Recap: Food, Fun and Fighting

The Festival of the Forks, Albion’s yearly event that celebrates the end of summer, began this year on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17. The festival is named after the three forks of the Kalamazoo river that run through the downtown area of Albion. Albion has been home...
ALBION, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Local artists stop traffic

Chances are, most have never looked twice at a nondescript traffic signal control box, but thanks to imaginative artists, locals are now doing double-takes at intersections. More than 20 Greater Lansing area artists have given these previously blank, gray “canvases” across the downtown corridor a colorful makeover. The...
LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Live & Local: Sept. 23rd

Fri., September 23, 9 p.m. Sat., September 24, 9 p.m. Thurs., September 22, 7-10 p.m. Fri., September 23, 7-10 p.m. Sat., September 24, 7-10 p.m. Fri., September 23rd, 9:30 p.m. Sat., September 24th, 9:30 p.m. The Green Door. 5001 W Saginaw Hwy., Lansing. Atomic Hullabaloo. Fri., September 23, 9 p.m.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The Saginaw Saga

If there are seasons in the life of a city block, it’s been a long winter on the 900 block of West Saginaw Street, in the heart of the city’s near west side. Photographs from half a century ago show a classic neighborhood commercial block. Locals shopped at grocery stores like Piggly Wiggly, Kroger and Schmidt’s. Kids tugged their parents from American Bank & Trust toward the candy counter at the D&C five and dime store down the street. People walked up to Updyke Pharmacy for prescriptions, men got their hats at Gordon’s Men’s Wear, cops munched donuts at Paul’s Pastries, thirsty patrons wet their beaks at Pasquale’s, the Westown Bar or McCleer’s Saloon.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

A New Restaurant is Making its Way to Jackson

Back in 2019, after nearly five decades of serving the Jackson community, local favorite Finely's Grill and Smokehouse closed its doors for good. This location wasn't the only one to close permanently, as the Lansing location on west Saginaw also closed its doors. The old Jackson Finley's location by Westwood...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing to begin final phase of one-way to two-way conversion project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final phase of the conversion of Lansing’s one-way to two-way streets begins Sept. 30. The Lansing Department of Public Works had already made parts of Capitol and Grand avenues as two-way streets, but is set to finish the remaining work in early October. Additionally,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
SAGINAW, MI
owossoindependent.com

Former Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse

THE FORMER LULA’S LOUISIANA COOKHOUSE structure in downtown Owosso will be entirely demolished. Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse on S. Washington Street was damaged by an early morning fire on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The adjoining structures north and south of Lula’s were damaged in the fire, but not as extensively as the Lula’s building. The adjoining buildings will be kept.
OWOSSO, MI
WILX-TV

Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
LANSING, MI

