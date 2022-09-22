Read full article on original website
lansingcitypulse.com
High-end art
Steve Green has worn many hats within Michigan’s marijuana industry. He rallied for medical legalization in the state before the 2008 elections and then, in 2011, opened up a Lansing-based “medible” business with his wife, Maria. In 2013, he said the couple were victims of the drug...
lansingcitypulse.com
Heritage Hall
Heritage Hall is the long-awaited addition to the Capitol that is the result of over three years of construction, during which the area was largely inaccessible and surrounded by chain-link fence. Now, the Capitol lawns are once again green and lush, and the new entrance is open to the public. And it is quite an entrance.
albionpleiad.com
Festival of the Forks Recap: Food, Fun and Fighting
The Festival of the Forks, Albion’s yearly event that celebrates the end of summer, began this year on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17. The festival is named after the three forks of the Kalamazoo river that run through the downtown area of Albion. Albion has been home...
lansingcitypulse.com
Local artists stop traffic
Chances are, most have never looked twice at a nondescript traffic signal control box, but thanks to imaginative artists, locals are now doing double-takes at intersections. More than 20 Greater Lansing area artists have given these previously blank, gray “canvases” across the downtown corridor a colorful makeover. The...
lansingcitypulse.com
Live & Local: Sept. 23rd
Fri., September 23, 9 p.m. Sat., September 24, 9 p.m. Thurs., September 22, 7-10 p.m. Fri., September 23, 7-10 p.m. Sat., September 24, 7-10 p.m. Fri., September 23rd, 9:30 p.m. Sat., September 24th, 9:30 p.m. The Green Door. 5001 W Saginaw Hwy., Lansing. Atomic Hullabaloo. Fri., September 23, 9 p.m.
These shops prove that Lansing loves Halloween
Here’s a few spots in Lansing you can check out this Halloween season.
The Street Dog Coalition offering free pet clinic at Reutter Park in Lansing
The Street Dog Coalition is setting up shop in Lansing to make sure pets, who are owned by people experiencing homelessness, can get the vital services they need.
lansingcitypulse.com
The Saginaw Saga
If there are seasons in the life of a city block, it’s been a long winter on the 900 block of West Saginaw Street, in the heart of the city’s near west side. Photographs from half a century ago show a classic neighborhood commercial block. Locals shopped at grocery stores like Piggly Wiggly, Kroger and Schmidt’s. Kids tugged their parents from American Bank & Trust toward the candy counter at the D&C five and dime store down the street. People walked up to Updyke Pharmacy for prescriptions, men got their hats at Gordon’s Men’s Wear, cops munched donuts at Paul’s Pastries, thirsty patrons wet their beaks at Pasquale’s, the Westown Bar or McCleer’s Saloon.
A New Restaurant is Making its Way to Jackson
Back in 2019, after nearly five decades of serving the Jackson community, local favorite Finely's Grill and Smokehouse closed its doors for good. This location wasn't the only one to close permanently, as the Lansing location on west Saginaw also closed its doors. The old Jackson Finley's location by Westwood...
WILX-TV
Lansing to begin final phase of one-way to two-way conversion project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final phase of the conversion of Lansing’s one-way to two-way streets begins Sept. 30. The Lansing Department of Public Works had already made parts of Capitol and Grand avenues as two-way streets, but is set to finish the remaining work in early October. Additionally,...
WILX-TV
Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
City of Charlotte seeks new fire chief for the second time this year
The city of Charlotte is looking to fill a very important role. The search is on for a new fire chief because the current chief has resigned.
abc12.com
New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
owossoindependent.com
Former Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse
THE FORMER LULA’S LOUISIANA COOKHOUSE structure in downtown Owosso will be entirely demolished. Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse on S. Washington Street was damaged by an early morning fire on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The adjoining structures north and south of Lula’s were damaged in the fire, but not as extensively as the Lula’s building. The adjoining buildings will be kept.
Antoine Court resident receives affordable housing after 20 years of applying
Antoine Court was recently given a merit award for innovation from NAHRO. Many people living in the apartment building have been waiting years for affordable housing vouchers.
Third generation family farm fighting development changes in Alpine Township
As new developments creep in around a family farm, Alpine Township's future comes into question as development plans continue to grow in Master Plan
WILX-TV
Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
Things to Do: World's Largest Food Truck Rally rolling into Ionia
The World's Largest Food Truck Rally is coming close to home. This Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. it will be rolling into the Ionia Free Fair.
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
