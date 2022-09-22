Read full article on original website
Kaufman Hall Acquires Claro Healthcare
– Kaufman, Hall & Associates, LLC (Kaufman Hall) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire healthcare management consulting firm Claro Healthcare. – Claro Healthcare is the leading clinical documentation, hospital operations, and mid-revenue cycle improvement platform, blending technology, professional services, and domain expertise to deliver significant return on investment to providers across financial, quality, and compliance metrics.
FOXBusiness
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
abovethelaw.com
Will Biglaw Firms Use Layoff Fears To Get Associates Back Into The Office?
We’re still in the rumor stage, but there’s a growing level of concern, absolutely. And of course younger people who don’t have a book of business or aren’t in the stage of developing a partial book of business are very concerned. — Law firm management consultant...
Hestan Welcomes New National Service Manager
ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hestan is proud to welcome Jaime Herrera as National Service Manager. With more than 26 years of experience, Herrera offers expertise in service management, sales-driven support, technical troubleshooting, product training and customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005735/en/ Hestan is proud to announce Jaime Herrera has joined Hestan as the National Service Manager. (Photo: Business Wire)
Agriculture Online
Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding
The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.
McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
bicmagazine.com
Honeywell names Lucian Boldea, President and CEO Performance Materials and Technologies
Honeywell announced that Lucian Boldea, 51, has been named to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer for Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment, effective October 3, 2022. Boldea will succeed Vimal Kapur, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Honeywell in July 2022. Boldea...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, September 21, 2022
Max Armstrong looks at the Inflation Reduction Act which had $459 billion included and there’s hope that some of the money for climate-smart agriculture could help out West. About $20 billion is available for those program as well as $5 billion on forestry programs. Western grower groups are asking for immediate drought relief from this program including short-term funding to generate water savings. The bill does include $4 billion for drought programs, as Max explains.
Carbon Ridge Secures $6 Million Investment from Leading Climate Investors and Maritime Industry Leaders
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Carbon Ridge, Inc., a leading developer of modular onboard carbon capture & storage solutions (OCCS) for decarbonizing the maritime industry, today announced the Company has raised $6M in funding led by the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, with additional investment from Crowley, a leading U.S.-based shipping and logistics company, and Berge Bulk, one of the world’s largest dry bulk owners, as well as Rusheen Capital Management and Plug and Play Ventures. The financing enables Carbon Ridge to continue development of the Company’s OCCS technology for an onboard pilot in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005380/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Considering Leasing a Coworking Space? Here Are 10 Factors to Consider
Coworking spaces are a budget-friendly option for new or small businesses. Keep these factors in mind when choosing a coworking space to find the best fit for your company. When choosing a coworking space for your company, the most important thing to consider is your own business. Are you a small company that could benefit from the networking afforded to you in a coworking space? Do you want to maximize productivity and minimize distractions?
Travel Weekly
Agency bosses cut ties with some suppliers post-Covid
Leading travel agency bosses admit they have permanently cut ties with some suppliers as a result of the way they handled the travel crisis during the Covid pandemic. Hays Travel owner Irene Hays said there was one supplier the group would never work with again “in the whole of mankind” while Travel Counsellors chief executive Steve Byrne said it had “no tolerance” for suppliers which did not put customers first.
geteducated.com
Online Technology Management Degree – Bachelor’s to Doctoral
Technology management is a growing field and will likely become more important as time progresses. In a nutshell, technology management involves managing IT-related positions and assets. Entry-level technology management jobs may include programming jobs or website developer jobs. However, most technology managers earn executive-level positions in time. These professionals earn job titles like chief technology officer (CTO), director of information technology (DIT), and more. To become a technology manager, you have to have the right degree. Luckily, you can earn the appropriate credentials entirely online. Let’s look at the top online technology management degrees you can pursue from accredited universities.
Benzinga
CBD Training Academy Launching In South Korea
KRTL International Corp., a subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group, Inc. KRTL and ICANN Ventures have signed multiple strategic agreements to be executed accordingly. As an introduction to this relationship, they have collaborated with Yeungnam University (Republic of Korea). Through this trilateral revenue sharing partnership, the CBD Training Academy, a global cannabis learning community, can introduce their hemp business acceleration program and services. They will start offering its specialized courses, masterclasses, and full professional certificate courses in October 2022.
Meet the First Graduates of an Ambitious Whiskey Apprenticeship
Two years ago Jack Daniel Distillery and Nearest Green Distillery set up a groundbreaking $5 million mentorship program called the Nearest and Jack Advancement Initiative, with a stated goal to “work with participants representing the BIPOC community who aspire to become head distillers, heads of maturation, and production managers.” This week, we saw some encouraging results: Byron Copeland graduated from a two-year apprenticeship within the initiative’s Leadership Acceleration Program and was named manager of leadership acceleration and maturation innovation at the Jack Daniel Distillery. Tracie Franklin, another participant in the program, also graduated.
