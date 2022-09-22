Read full article on original website
Lou Holtz names his most disappointing teams of the season so far…and yes, Notre Dame is on the list
It has been a relatively steady college football season to date, even with such seismic moments as Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State and Auburn getting routed at home this past weekend. With that being said, there has been a few shockers this year and some teams that are vastly underperforming expectations. Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz talked about the programs that have surprised him the most to start the season. He said that Kansas, off to a 3-0 start, has been a pleasant surprise. He also rattled off several other programs including Kentucky, Minnesota and Rutgers as teams...
NFL・
Nebraska Has Taken Notable Step In Coaching Search
The Nebraska football program has hired an outside firm to assist in its ongoing head coaching search. On Thursday, athletic director Trev Alberts announced a partnership with Collegiate Sports Associates. Nebraska fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a disappointing 1-2 start and a home loss to Georgia Southern in...
College Football Coach Won't Be On Sideline This Weekend As He Deals With "Personal Health Matter"
We're less than 24 hours away from the full slate of Week 4 college football games kicking off. But one head coach is going to have to miss his team's big game. According to Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy, Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler will not be on the sidelines for Saturday's game against Mississippi State. He is reportedly dealing with a personal health matter.
Urban Meyer Arizona State football coach speculation returns after Herm Edwards' firing
The Urban Meyer Arizona State football coaching speculation is back. Last month, Dan Patrick speculated that the ASU football team could be a team to "keep an eye on" for Meyer if the former Ohio State and Florida coach decided to get back into coaching (and if the Sun Devils fired Herm Edwards). ...
Yardbarker
Can Nebraska lure a big name after firing Scott Frost?
The college football coaching carousel got started early this year when Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost after three games. While there is still plenty of season left, 2022 is on track to be another disappointing year for a once-proud Cornhuskers program. Nebraska (1-3) has just one winning season since Bo Pelini was fired in 2014, and the 'Huskers don't look like they're trending in the same upward direction as some other prominent programs who have recently fallen on hard times.
AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message About Possibly Coaching Again
It's widely believed Urban Meyer will one day coach college football again. Interestingly enough, there's big coaching openings at Nebraska and Arizona State right now. Nebraska finally fired Scott Frost a couple weeks ago. The Sun Devils, meanwhile, fell to Eastern Michigan in Week 3 and fired Herm Edwards a day later. Could Meyer be the next head coach at either school? It doesn't sound like it.
College Football Hall of Fame coach Darrell Mudra dies at 93
Darrell Mudra, a two-time national championship-winning head coach and 2000 College of Football Hall of Fame inductee, died Wednesday at
Daniels leads Kansas over Duke 35-27, goes to 4-0
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Daniels accounted for five touchdowns to lead Kansas past Duke 35-27 on Saturday afternoon. Daniels’ 3-yard run gave the Jayhawks a 34-20 lead with 4:42 remaining. It is the first time since 2009 the Jayhawks have started 4-0. They also completed their first undefeated nonconference schedule since 2013. Daniels went 19-of-23 for 324 yards passing and a career-high four touchdowns. He led the team in rushing with 83 yards and a score.
Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 4
After a 5-1 record in Week 2, your humble prognosticator dropped to 3-3 in Week 3. The misses, I must confess, were pretty bad: **--I really thought Auburn, playing at home, would give Penn State all they could handle. Instead, the Tigers got pounded for 245 yards rushing and were dominated 41-12. ...
Abanikanda with career day driven to be best in Pitt history
Confident in his abilities and now with 3 consecutive 100 yard games what junior tailback Israel Abanikanda said about his 4 TD in the win over Rhode Island
Oklahoma Sooners honoring Bucs, USF legend Lee Roy Selmon with statue
Oklahoma will be honoring Bucs/USF legend Lee Roy Selmon this weekend by unveiling a statue outside the stadium. The statue is of the late Selmon and his brothers, former Sooners defensive stars Lucious and Dewey. They combined for 915 tackles (96 for a loss) and 16 fumble recoveries in their 96 starts at Oklahoma. Lucious and Dewey and Lee Roy’s family will be honored at halftime of the Kansas State game.
Alabama OC, Bill O'Brien, a top candidate for Nebraska HC
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, has been listed as one of the top three candidates for the Nebraska head coaching job. O’Brien has previously served as head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Houston Texans, with neither stint being overly successful. During his time at State College, he was 15-9, while going 54-52 in the NFL.
Mickey Joseph gets pay bump as Nebraska's interim HC
As one might expect, Mickey Joseph gets a pay increase for taking over Nebraska’s football program as interim head coach. Joseph, whose base pay is $600,000 annually as a full-time Husker assistant, will receive an additional $33,350 per month in his role as interim head coach. The stipend’s term began Sept. 11.
Danny Kanell: Bryan Harsin "Just Works" For 1 College Football Program
Bryan Harsin is still the head coach of Auburn's football program at this moment. However, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see the athletic department go in a different direction once the season comes to an end. If Auburn does move on from Harsin, CBS Sports' Danny Kanell believes...
