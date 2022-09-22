ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Holiday hiring slows down: Retailers adding fewer seasonal jobs

Retailers are approaching holiday hiring with caution, adding fewer temporary workers than last year as they brace for a smaller bump from this year's shopping season. Why it matters: At least half a million people relied on seasonal retail jobs in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. Driving the...
BUSINESS
12tomatoes.com

CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good

Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
RETAIL
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy