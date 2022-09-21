Building Community Leaders: Community Involvement Increases Leadership Potential

Andrew Sigerson, Founding Partner of Legacy Design Strategies took the position of President with the Omaha Estate Planning Council on June 1, 2022. A lifelong resident of Omaha, Andrew has over 25 years of legal experience, focusing his practice on estate and business planning since 1999. He has lectured across the country on an array of estate planning and business law topics, in addition to co-authoring books on estate, business, and farm planning. Andrew is a former White House intern, a member of the Presenters Circle for the Omaha Performing Arts, a board member at Camp Rivercrest, an advisory board member for First Westroads Bank, and an Eagle Scout. Andrew and his wife Chrystal have four children.

