Building Community Leaders: Community Involvement Increases Leadership Potential

Midlands Business Journal
Andrew C. Sigerson, JD, CAP
Andrew Sigerson, Founding Partner of Legacy Design Strategies took the position of President with the Omaha Estate Planning Council on June 1, 2022. A lifelong resident of Omaha, Andrew has over 25 years of legal experience, focusing his practice on estate and business planning since 1999. He has lectured across the country on an array of estate planning and business law topics, in addition to co-authoring books on estate, business, and farm planning. Andrew is a former White House intern, a member of the Presenters Circle for the Omaha Performing Arts, a board member at Camp Rivercrest, an advisory board member for First Westroads Bank, and an Eagle Scout. Andrew and his wife Chrystal have four children.
Advocates react to Mayor's decision to end Midtown to Market bike program
The decision to end the pilot project, without any further input from Bike Walk Nebraska, has been jarring for supporters of the project.
Sand Hills Express
Scott Family to be Honored with the Fischer Family Hall of Fame Award
This Sunday the family of Ralph and Lorraine Scott will officially receive the “Fischer Family Hall of Fame Award” from the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Foundation. After the announcement was made earlier this year that the Scott family would be honored with this special award, members of the family visited with KCNI/KBBN sports back in May about this prestigious honor. We re-post that story this week as we congratulate the Scott family who will officially be recognized this weekend during a ceremony at Lincoln East high school.
Teachers in Nebraska and Iowa continue education through UNO CADRE Project
Being a new teacher is an adjustment and getting a master's degree on top of it? Teachers across the metro are doing just that through a project at UNO. Teachers in Ralston say it's worth it.
KETV.com
Demolition for Omaha's downtown library could cost nearly $400,000 more than initially approved
OMAHA, Neb. — Demolition for Omaha's downtown library could cost nearly $400,000 more than initially approved by the city council, and more than three companies initially proposed to spend on the project. The city of Omaha is requesting an additional $392,897.20 for work to be done by Cox Contracting...
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declines to sign two resolutions passed by city council Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday rejected the request to extend the bikeway pilot in the urban core. Stothert said the 18-month pilot has provided the necessary data to now evaluate and decide where a permanently protected bike lane will go. The bikeway pilot ends Sept....
NU takes steps to renovate Memorial Stadium
Some possible upgrades include changing the seating and concessions, and upgrading Wi-Fi. Plus, President Ted Carter hinted at cheaper tickets.
Rural Nebraska Luke Bryan concert works to put spotlight on hunger and farming
A big concert in Murdock, Nebraska at Stock Hay and Grain Farm but the focus is not all about the music
WOWT
Student taken to ER after Omaha high school fight
After just over a year on the road, Omaha's only protected bike lane will soon be removed. Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation. A Nebraska congressman is trying to find out if some cell towers in the state could be a national security risk. OPS battles learning loss...
Stothert rejects city council's climate action plan resolution
It wouldn’t have held any binding effect anyway, though. The resolution requested a consultant for a climate plan by the end of the year. The city's timeline is by early next year.
WOWT
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities
MURDOCK, Neb. (WOWT) - Trucks, medical tents, and volunteer agencies are taking over a bit of Cass County farm ground as time gets closer to the Luke Bryan concert. Andrew Stock says Luke Bryan’s team chose his alfalfa field for its softness and cleanliness. “As a farmer, we’re pretty...
hamburgreporter.com
Sights from Nebraska City’s AppleJack Festival
The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Hall, at 910 First Corso, featured a full-scale model of the HL Hunley on the first weekend of AppleJack. The HL Hunley was the world’s first successful combat submarine. It sank off the coast of Charleston, S.C., in 1864, and wasn’t found until 1995.
Autumn activities this weekend in Nebraska and Iowa
If you and the family are looking for a way to kick off the pumpkin spice season, here's a list of Omaha metro and Council Bluffs area autumn attractions happening Sept. 23 - 25.
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
KETV.com
Two Nebraska high schools investigating alleged 'misconduct' by students during volleyball match
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Nebraska high schools are investigating "allegations of irresponsible behavior" by students during a volleyball match on Tuesday night. Misconduct by some Kearney High School students during a match against Lincoln High School allegedly included "inappropriate comments and actions." “I was contacted by the Lincoln High...
York News-Times
Nebraska lawmakers hear over 70 proposals for $335 million recovery act
Roughly 200 people filled an Omaha conference center Thursday to take in and pitch ideas for $335 million worth of recovery dollars earmarked for underserved areas of the state. It was the last of four public hearings held by a special legislative committee created to identify projects for the funding....
rejournals.com
Noddle Companies’ Sam Noddle: “We are shocked at how busy the office market is in Omaha”
Pandemics, soaring inflation and rising interest rates. Omaha’s commercial real estate market has remained resilient during all of them. Why? What makes Omaha’s commercial real estate market such a strong one? Why has demand for multifamily, industrial and retail properties in this city remained so high for investors? Why has leasing and sales activity remained so strong throughout most of Omaha’s commercial sectors?
Midlands Business Journal
The Path to Longevity: Companies Leave Mark on Omaha Through Decades
Undeniably, it takes a great deal of hard work, commitment and adaptability to reach longevity,. and many businesses in the area have been triumphant in this pursuit by uniquely understanding their customer base and delivering reliable and consistent services. For decades, companies like Northwestern Mutual, Sadoff Iron & Metal Company and Mitchell & Associates, Inc. have not only survived, but achieved significant milestones over the years.
York News-Times
Nurse (LPN) NEW HIRING WAGE!!
LPN $3,000 sign-on bonus! We want you to join our team! Conditions apply. IMMEDIATE OPENINGS IN OUR LINCOLN, YORK, TECUMSEH, AND OMAHA FACILITIES!. Hiring rate based on nursing experience -- $23.400/hour minimum. Additional $3.00/hour facility differential for hours worked. Hours are flexible. Examples of Work. Perform patient care in a...
WOWT
Omaha parents frustrated over learning about high school fight from social media
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustrated parents reach out to 6 News On Your Side over a fight at school. They get letters from the principal all the time when something happens. The disturbing video of a fight inside Central High School has been circulating on social media for a week now. Parents want to know why the school never told them about it.
