Julie Kay Sullivan
Julie Kay Sullivan, 63, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville. Mrs. Sullivan was born May 8, 1959, in Luray, Va. and was the daughter of the late Carl Eugene, Sr. and Mary Susan Stoneberger Rudolph. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Tammy Grimsley and Sandra Rosson; three brothers-in-law, Jesse Eppard Sr., John Haney and Edward Rosson and a sister-in-law, Nancy Rudolph.
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
pagevalleynews.com
Christie Lee ‘Crissy’ Gulbranson Greer
Christie Lee “Crissy” Gulbranson Greer, of Luray, passed away peacefully at 76 years old, from complications of congestive heart failure on Sept. 21, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1946, in San Diego, California, to parents George and Ann Larsen Gulbranson, who preceded her in death. Crissy was a 1967 Graduate from Washington Hospital Center’s School of Nursing with a degree in Registered Nursing, followed by a Bachelor’s Degree in Humanities and Education from George Washington University.
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
The driver of the Ford E-350, a 61-year-old male of Harpers Ferry, WV, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt. The occupants of the 2004 Ford F-150, driver Larry A. Forbus, 64, of Luray, Va., and passenger Connie...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High School Football Highlights Sept. 23rd
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are the high school football scores & highlights from Friday Night Fury on September 23. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
pagevalleynews.com
Luray VFW collecting baby supplies for ‘veteran mommies to be’
LURAY — The Comer-Jones VFW Post 621 Auxiliary is collecting baby supplies for veteran “mothers to be” at the Martinsburg (W.Va.) VA Medical Center. There are 47 female veterans who are expecting and need some help. The following is a list of supplies needed:. Diapers. Wipes. Slow...
C-Ville Weekly
Touch me not
The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fredericksburg (VA)
Fredericksburg is nestled along the Atlantic Ocean on the east coast in the Commonwealth of Virginia, United States. According to the 2020 US census, the city had a population of twenty-seven thousand, nine hundred and eighty-two. Fredericksburg is one of the most visited cities in Virginia and a highly family-friendly...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County students escape serious injury in 1-81 crash, bus driver charged
There were 17 students on the school bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the work truck, a 21-year-old male of Salem, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident. Lowe...
macaronikid.com
Playground Spotlight: Shannon Beach Playground (Winchester)
My son loves a good playground, but he's got some criteria: it must have good climbing and it needs to have at least one slide he can swing from (not sure where he learned this!). The playground at Shannon Beach in Winchester has both of those things, but what we love most about it is that the play structure itself is all connected, so little ones can easily explore the whole thing. The slides are covered entirely, so on super hot days, you won't have to worry about kids scorching their legs on the way down - and the tunnel aspect adds to the intrigue of the playground. The structure also doesn't seem to overheat, which mattered a lot think this past summer.
Virginia barn destroyed after mulch spontaneously combusts
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO) said spontaneously combusting mulch was responsible for a fire that destroyed a barn in Purcellville Tuesday. Someone called firefighters around 4:30 p.m. after the barn caught fire and flames started to spread towards propane tanks on the property […]
WHSV
Shenandoah County offering weekly religious instruction for elementary students
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In January, the Shenandoah County School Board voted 5 to 1 in favor of allowing some elementary students to leave school for religious education. Last week, the Weekday Religious Education Association began its first classes for second, third, and fourth graders. The once-a-week classes are...
WHSV
Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
Augusta Free Press
Single lane closures in downtown Waynesboro begin tonight
Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro. The closures are to facilitate the installation of stamped asphalt crosswalks, according to a news flash sent to residents by the City of Waynesboro. This project is scheduled to last five nights...
cbs19news
Officials released a preliminary report on the Albemarle plane crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Officials have released a preliminary report about the single-engine plane crash that occurred on Sept. 14. At 11:30 p.m. According to the report, officials say that the Piper PA- 32-300 was destroyed in a crash near Afton. Officials say that the pilot, who...
cbs19news
Bremo Power Station to be demolished
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
Virginia man stops at BP gas station for coffee, wins $250,000 jackpot off lottery scratcher
Miguel Morales stopped at the BP Shorts Food Mart in Orange County to grab a cup of coffee. While he was there, he decided to try his luck with a $250,000 Gold Jackpot game scratch-off lottery ticket. By the time he finished scratching the ticket, he couldn't believe his eyes.
Pennsylvania Amish-Mennonite Co-Business Owner Killed In Virginia Plane Crash
A devout Christian and co-owner of an area business died in a plane crash in Virginia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities say. Kevin James Esh, 30, of New Holland, was piloting a Piper PA-32 Cherokee when his plane burst into flames as it crash into a field near Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., according flight data and Virginia state police.
