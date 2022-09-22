My son loves a good playground, but he's got some criteria: it must have good climbing and it needs to have at least one slide he can swing from (not sure where he learned this!). The playground at Shannon Beach in Winchester has both of those things, but what we love most about it is that the play structure itself is all connected, so little ones can easily explore the whole thing. The slides are covered entirely, so on super hot days, you won't have to worry about kids scorching their legs on the way down - and the tunnel aspect adds to the intrigue of the playground. The structure also doesn't seem to overheat, which mattered a lot think this past summer.

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO