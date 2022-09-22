Read full article on original website
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lightning Prevents SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch.Prince MenariaCape Canaveral, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sandbag Distribution List Announced Amid Potential Major Hurricane Impact on Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now, most of our community has started to monitor the storm system that is forming in the Atlantic with the potential to impact the state of Florida in the coming week. As a result, our agency along with our Public Safety partners are working...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Brevard County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
State wildlife officials look to bar boats from Central Florida manatee hotspot
An area near the Indian River Lagoon would be off-limits
Port St. Lucie has plan for yard waste pickup ahead of possible storms
If there is a hurricane set to come to the area, Port St Lucie has a contract with a third-party hauler to sweep the city before any storm.
veronews.com
Copper pipes break: Is county water to blame?
Hundreds of our neighbors have spent many thousands of dollars to remediate and replumb their homes the past five years because of leaks in their copper water pipes – and the numbers continue to spike. Local plumbing companies, in fact, say they’re receiving multiple calls each week from homeowners...
spacecoastdaily.com
2022 Sunshine State Games and International Beach Games Set for Saturday and Sunday in Brevard
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The 2022 Sunshine State Games, presented by Amazon, International Beach Games, returns for the first time since 2019. Included in the SSG International Beach Games are three sports never contested in the 43 years of the State of Florida’s Olympic Style Sports Festival. While...
WESH
Artemis launch attempt called off due to Tropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Artemis launch attempt planned for Sept. 27 has been called off due to Tropical Storm Ian, which isforecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane next week. NASA announced the move Saturday, saying that crews are preparing for rollback. "During a meeting Saturday morning,...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: How will the soon-to-be hurricane impact Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Ian appears to be making its way toward Florida and is expected to make landfall next week on the west coast of the state. Models show the system becoming a major Category 3 hurricane before reaching Florida, likely making landfall as a Category 2 storm.
WDW News Today
Florida Governor Declares State of Emergency for Portions of Walt Disney World Ahead of Tropical Depression Nine
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for twenty-four counties across Florida including Osceola County, which holds portions of Walt Disney World, as Tropical Depression Nine seems on track to slam into Florida in the coming days. “The severity and track of Tropical Depression 9 will continue...
sebastiandaily.com
Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen during Florida’s approach
Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for 24 counties, including Indian River County and Brevard County, that are in the path of Tropical Storm Ian. The declaration will make available federal resources and support. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen further to become a hurricane...
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
spacecoastdaily.com
Family and Locally Owned Fitness Club Merritt Island Longest-Running Fitness Center in Central Brevard
WATCH: Personal Trainer Kirsi Obermeier at Fitness Club Merritt Island provides a testimonial about the great services at the locally owned and operated facility. Members will find a bounty of classes and amenities at the newly expanded facility, including an array of brand-new modern high-performance Hammer Strength training equipment, an on-site childcare area and a protein and juice bar.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Yacht Club to Host 3-Bridge Fiasco on the Indian River Set for October 8
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Melbourne Yacht Club is inviting the community to an event on Saturday, October 8 to watch the 3-Bridge Fiasco on the Indian River. The Fiasco starts at 1 p.m. just north of the Eau Gallie Bridge and will conclude at 4 p.m. This event continues...
travelawaits.com
10 Charming Cocoa Beach Vacation Rentals On The Water
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Cocoa Beach, located on what is often referred to as Florida’s Space Coast, is another one of the multitude of gorgeous tourist destinations in the Sunshine State. The closest beach to Orlando, Cocoa Beach is busy all year round and offers plenty to do for visitors of all ages, including families!
Cocoa organizations working together to bring affordable housing to the area
COCOA, Fla. — The city of Cocoa, a local nonprofit and a South Florida developer are working together to bring more affordable housing to the area. The goal of the $29 million Orchid Lake Development is to provide support services and high-quality safe housing. The developer already has a...
hometownnewstc.com
Seb pier fishing
On Sept. 18, 2022, The Sebastian inlet was crowded with fisherman. The pier was full and people and were catching fish. Most were small, but there was a large one or two caught according to people who were there. Along the edge of the river on the south side, there also were people there catching a few.
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce Launches Home Purchase Assistance Program
Fort Pierce - Friday September 23, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce’ has announced that it's Home Purchase Assistance Program will begin accepting applications on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9:00 AM. The City has allocated $960,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) combined with the State Housing...
NASA delays launch of Artemis I due to Tropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA has called off the launch of the Artemis I rocket scheduled for Sept. 27 due to Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to hit Florida as a hurricane next week. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. During a meeting Saturday morning, teams...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Titusville Fire Department, Brevard County Fire Rescue Extinguish Structural Blaze on Echo Drive
ABOVE VIDEO: Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a structure at 1665 Echo Drive in Titusville on Wednesday morning. BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire located at 1665 Echo Drive in Titusville on Wednesday morning.
Comments / 2