Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL
Society
Palm Bay, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Palm Bay, FL
Local
Florida Government
veronews.com

Copper pipes break: Is county water to blame?

Hundreds of our neighbors have spent many thousands of dollars to remediate and replumb their homes the past five years because of leaks in their copper water pipes – and the numbers continue to spike. Local plumbing companies, in fact, say they’re receiving multiple calls each week from homeowners...
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Artemis launch attempt called off due to Tropical Storm Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Artemis launch attempt planned for Sept. 27 has been called off due to Tropical Storm Ian, which isforecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane next week. NASA announced the move Saturday, saying that crews are preparing for rollback. "During a meeting Saturday morning,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen during Florida’s approach

Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for 24 counties, including Indian River County and Brevard County, that are in the path of Tropical Storm Ian. The declaration will make available federal resources and support. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen further to become a hurricane...
SEBASTIAN, FL
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Family and Locally Owned Fitness Club Merritt Island Longest-Running Fitness Center in Central Brevard

WATCH: Personal Trainer Kirsi Obermeier at Fitness Club Merritt Island provides a testimonial about the great services at the locally owned and operated facility. Members will find a bounty of classes and amenities at the newly expanded facility, including an array of brand-new modern high-performance Hammer Strength training equipment, an on-site childcare area and a protein and juice bar.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
travelawaits.com

10 Charming Cocoa Beach Vacation Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Cocoa Beach, located on what is often referred to as Florida’s Space Coast, is another one of the multitude of gorgeous tourist destinations in the Sunshine State. The closest beach to Orlando, Cocoa Beach is busy all year round and offers plenty to do for visitors of all ages, including families!
COCOA BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Seb pier fishing

On Sept. 18, 2022, The Sebastian inlet was crowded with fisherman. The pier was full and people and were catching fish. Most were small, but there was a large one or two caught according to people who were there. Along the edge of the river on the south side, there also were people there catching a few.
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce Launches Home Purchase Assistance Program

Fort Pierce - Friday September 23, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce’ has announced that it's Home Purchase Assistance Program will begin accepting applications on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9:00 AM. The City has allocated $960,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) combined with the State Housing...
FORT PIERCE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Titusville Fire Department, Brevard County Fire Rescue Extinguish Structural Blaze on Echo Drive

ABOVE VIDEO: Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a structure at 1665 Echo Drive in Titusville on Wednesday morning. BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire located at 1665 Echo Drive in Titusville on Wednesday morning.
TITUSVILLE, FL

