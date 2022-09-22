All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Cocoa Beach, located on what is often referred to as Florida’s Space Coast, is another one of the multitude of gorgeous tourist destinations in the Sunshine State. The closest beach to Orlando, Cocoa Beach is busy all year round and offers plenty to do for visitors of all ages, including families!

COCOA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO