BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – There are many scientists and engineers at Kennedy Space Center (KSC), but only about 40 are also designated as NASA inventors. Among that already elite group, only four have been inducted into the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame—an exclusive list that now includes Martha K. Williams ’03 Ph.D. and her 20 NASA-issued patents and more than 43 published patents or patent applications. And Florida Tech calls her one of its own.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO