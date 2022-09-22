Read full article on original website
Brevard County Sandbag Distribution List Announced Amid Potential Major Hurricane Impact on Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now, most of our community has started to monitor the storm system that is forming in the Atlantic with the potential to impact the state of Florida in the coming week. As a result, our agency along with our Public Safety partners are working...
Brevard County Will Hold Free Sandbag Distribution at Mitchell Ellington Park On Merritt Island Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Due to significant rain in North Merritt Island over the past few weeks and in anticipation of potential impacts from Tropical Depression #9, free sandbags will be available to residents from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Mitchell Ellington Park. All events at Mitchell...
2022 Sunshine State Games and International Beach Games Set for Saturday and Sunday in Brevard
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The 2022 Sunshine State Games, presented by Amazon, International Beach Games, returns for the first time since 2019. Included in the SSG International Beach Games are three sports never contested in the 43 years of the State of Florida’s Olympic Style Sports Festival. While...
WATCH: SpaceX Targeting Saturday for Launch of 52 Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA – SpaceX is targeting Saturday, September 24 for a Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The instantaneous launch window is at 7:32...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for 24 Counties Including Brevard, Urges Floridians to Prepare
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make...
MISSING PERSON: Palm Bay Police Searching For Missing 80-Year-Old William Hanks
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The Palm Bay Police Department is looking for 80-year-old William Hanks who went missing Wednesday morning. William is a white male, approximately 6-foot-4 and 160-pounds with white hair and wears glasses. He was last seen in Palm Bay at approximately 9...
Melbourne Yacht Club to Host 3-Bridge Fiasco on the Indian River Set for October 8
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Melbourne Yacht Club is inviting the community to an event on Saturday, October 8 to watch the 3-Bridge Fiasco on the Indian River. The Fiasco starts at 1 p.m. just north of the Eau Gallie Bridge and will conclude at 4 p.m. This event continues...
Florida Tech Alumna Martha K. Williams to Be Inducted into the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – There are many scientists and engineers at Kennedy Space Center (KSC), but only about 40 are also designated as NASA inventors. Among that already elite group, only four have been inducted into the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame—an exclusive list that now includes Martha K. Williams ’03 Ph.D. and her 20 NASA-issued patents and more than 43 published patents or patent applications. And Florida Tech calls her one of its own.
Arrests In Brevard County: September 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Family and Locally Owned Fitness Club Merritt Island Longest-Running Fitness Center in Central Brevard
WATCH: Personal Trainer Kirsi Obermeier at Fitness Club Merritt Island provides a testimonial about the great services at the locally owned and operated facility. Members will find a bounty of classes and amenities at the newly expanded facility, including an array of brand-new modern high-performance Hammer Strength training equipment, an on-site childcare area and a protein and juice bar.
Kiwanis Club of Melbourne Donates $9,720 to Sled Hockey Program at Space Coast IcePlex in Rockledge
Kiwanis Club of Melbourne provides funding for the installation of handicap-accessible door mechanisms at the Space Coast IcePlex on behalf of the Space Coast Sled Hockey organization. BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA — Children and adults of the Space Coast Sled Hockey Team, along with visitors and members of the...
WATCH REPLAY: Undefeated Eau Gallie Commodores Hosts the Harmony Longhorns on Space Coast Daily TV
ABOVE VIDEO: Undefeated Eau Gallie Commodores to Host the Harmony Longhorns on Space Coast Daily TV. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The undefeated Eau Gallie Commodores are set to host the Harmony Longhorns on Space Coast Daily TV Friday evening. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Space...
Eastern Florida State College to Highlight Bachelor’s Degrees Programs at Upcoming Expo October 27
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College will highlight its Bachelor’s Degrees at a special event on Thursday, October 27. The EFSC Bachelor’s EXPO will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Melbourne Campus in the Student Union, Bldg. 16, second-floor Multi-Purpose Room.
Health First Trauma Surgeon Dr. Scott Zenoni Thanks Foundation for Lifelike ‘Trauma HAL’, Delivers Life-Saving Lessons During Disaster Drill
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Running toward a fiery or gristly accident takes valor, but saving a life takes training, and such a scenario is hard to simulate. Now, with the help of a large grant from the Health First Foundation, exercises such as the one at Space Coast Regional Airport last year have gotten a bit more lifelike.
Eastern Florida State College Men’s Tennis Team to Compete at ITA Regionals in Georgia
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s tennis team will compete in the ITA Regionals in Tifton, Georgia this weekend. A couple of freshmen begin the tournament with byes as Eric Tripathi is the No. 2 seed, Jett Leong is the No. 5 seed and also has a bye while Colin Tavares and Jack Dixon also have a bye.
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Suspects in Latest Edition of ‘Hide and Seek’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has apprehended the following suspects in the latest edition of “Hide and Seek.”. ■ ANDREW JAMES LEWIS: Felon petit theft and possession of meth. ■ LEONARD DALE PONDER: Two counts of sex offender transient failure to...
Eastern Florida State Volleyball Player Juliana De Acharan Named FCSAA Region 8 Setter of the Week
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College women’s volleyball player Juliana De Acharan was named the FCSAA Region 8 Setter of the Week for the week ending Sunday, Sept. 17. De Acharan helped the Titans to two victories last week, recording 36 assists against...
Melbourne Police Crisis Negotiation Unit, SWAT Team Defuse Apparent Armed Confrontation
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department SWAT team responded to 401 Poinciana Drive in reference to a man pointing a gun at the 911 caller while making threats to harm. Melbourne Police Lt. Ryan Schorert said the suspect is identified as 32-year-old Adam Williams, who was charged...
Eastern Florida State Volleyball’s Emma Kiser Named NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Year
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College women’s volleyball player Emma Kiser was named the NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. The freshman from Cumming, Georgia is the first Titans player to be named NJCAA Division I player of the...
Eastern Florida State College Women’s Cross Country Team Ranks No. 20 in First National Poll
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College women’s cross country team is ranked No. 20 in the first U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll released on Wednesday. The Titans made history on Wednesday, becoming nationally ranked in their first season. The team...
