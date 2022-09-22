ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

2nd Whataburger location to open in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A second Whataburger location is set to open in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The restaurant will be located in northeast Colorado Springs at 6140 Dublin Blvd. east of Powers Boulevard and will open at 11 a.m. on its first day. The new location will have...
Westword

Marijuana Retailers Betting Big on Colorado Springs

Colorado's marijuana industry has been on a year-long slide, but business owners have high hopes that Colorado Springs can buck that trend. The second-biggest city in the state, Colorado Springs has over 100 medical marijuana stores — but its city council banned recreational sales before they began in Colorado in 2014. Now marijuana users and business owners alike are bullish on November 8 ballot measures that propose ending the ban and creating a 5 percent sales tax on recreational pot.
KKTV

Colorado Springs police showcase ‘Rook’ rescue vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several viewers reached out to 11 News after seeing a strange piece of police equipment parked in downtown Colorado Springs in early September. We were able to get a closer look at the “Rook.”. The Rook is a modified construction vehicle used to save...
KKTV

WATCH: Elijah McClain amended autopsy released

A suspect is in custody after one person was killed in a double stabbing in a northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood. Hear the special story behind a Colorado Springs police dog's new protective vest. Warmer day. Updated: 15 hours ago. Dry for now. Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado...
KKTV

Villagree Luxury Homes returns to Colorado Springs Parade of Homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Villagree Luxury Homes, is back in this year’s Parade of homes after winning the 2021 People’s Choice Award last year. This home, Alpine Park Estate, is located in Cathedral Pines with a price of $3,780,000. Total square feet for the home is 7,046 with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a exercise room. The home has Scandinavian modern architecture throughout, which was inspired by the owners.
KRDO

Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state

WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
KKTV

First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
OutThere Colorado

Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project

Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
KXRM

Witches and Warlocks descend on Quail Lake Sept. 25

COLORADO SPRINGS — Witches and warlocks will paddle their way to a spooky good time on Quail Lake to usher in the Halloween season. Dragonfly Paddle Yoga is hosting the Witches and Warlocks Halloween Paddle on Sunday, Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. at Quail Lake. Costumes are heavily encouraged and adult tickets are $20 […]
KKTV

GreenPal, a lawn-mowing app, launches in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - GreenPal, a lawn care service and mowing app, has officially launched in Colorado Springs. The app allows homeowners to find lawn care professionals in their area to come directly their homes. Co-founder Gene Caballero has been in the lawn care industry his whole life and felt a need for this type of service.
