Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
45th Cannon Game cancelled just before halftime after brawl on the field
PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The historic rivalry Cannon Game between Pueblo South and Pueblo East was cancelled just before halftime on Friday after a brawl broke out on the field. With just a minute left on the clock before half, a shove out of bounds resulted in tempers flaring and players from both teams shoving […]
KKTV
2nd Whataburger location to open in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A second Whataburger location is set to open in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The restaurant will be located in northeast Colorado Springs at 6140 Dublin Blvd. east of Powers Boulevard and will open at 11 a.m. on its first day. The new location will have...
Westword
Marijuana Retailers Betting Big on Colorado Springs
Colorado's marijuana industry has been on a year-long slide, but business owners have high hopes that Colorado Springs can buck that trend. The second-biggest city in the state, Colorado Springs has over 100 medical marijuana stores — but its city council banned recreational sales before they began in Colorado in 2014. Now marijuana users and business owners alike are bullish on November 8 ballot measures that propose ending the ban and creating a 5 percent sales tax on recreational pot.
KKTV
WATCH: Video of apparent aircraft east of Colorado Springs 9/20/22
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is set to reopen in mid-October. 11 News confirmed the news with the general manager of the location on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the east side of the city near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards at 1970 Waynoka Road.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police showcase ‘Rook’ rescue vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several viewers reached out to 11 News after seeing a strange piece of police equipment parked in downtown Colorado Springs in early September. We were able to get a closer look at the “Rook.”. The Rook is a modified construction vehicle used to save...
KKTV
WATCH: Elijah McClain amended autopsy released
A suspect is in custody after one person was killed in a double stabbing in a northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood. Hear the special story behind a Colorado Springs police dog's new protective vest. Warmer day. Updated: 15 hours ago. Dry for now. Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado...
KKTV
Villagree Luxury Homes returns to Colorado Springs Parade of Homes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Villagree Luxury Homes, is back in this year’s Parade of homes after winning the 2021 People’s Choice Award last year. This home, Alpine Park Estate, is located in Cathedral Pines with a price of $3,780,000. Total square feet for the home is 7,046 with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a exercise room. The home has Scandinavian modern architecture throughout, which was inspired by the owners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Deputies called to Widefield school south of Colorado Springs after ‘malfunction’ in lockdown alarm system
WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible malfunctioning alarm at a local school Friday morning. This happened around 8 a.m. Friday at the Watson Junior High School in Widefield. A representative of District 3 told 11 News that the situation was not...
A guide to the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow takes flight over the skies of southern Colorado this weekend. The show will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 at Colorado Springs Airport (COS). The Air Force Wings of Blue will jump from the 98 Flight Training...
KRDO
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
KKTV
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado is now ranked as the third worst state for road rage
In Colorado, 25% said they know someone who's been injured in a road rage incident and 14% say they've been followed by another driver who got out of their car to fight with them.
KKTV
Bears are out and about in Colorado getting ready for hibernation -- what YOU need to know
DIVIDE, Colo. (KKTV) - They’re here, they’re there, and they are hungry. The next few weeks are prime dining time for bears, who are making that last big push to get hibernation-ready. “They are foraging 20 out of 24 hours a day to pack on that weight over...
Air Force readiness exercise stretches across Front Range this weekend
(Buckley Space Force Base) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 23, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard is conducting a readiness exercise at Buckley Space Force Base and Pueblo Regional Airport, Pueblo. The exercise is scheduled for Sept. 22-25.
Colorado sanctuary welcomes rarest wolf in the world
DIVIDE, Colo. — A pair of the rarest wolves in the world – with only about 260 total living in the wild and captivity – arrived this week at a sanctuary west of Colorado Springs. The 10-year-old American red wolves, named Van Gogh and Shawnee, were recently...
Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project
Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
KKTV
Safety vest for CSPD canine crimefighter comes with touching tribute
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - She loves playing ball, taking walks with her family, and loses her mind over rabbits. That is, of course, when K9 Britta’s not sniffing for potential explosives. Britta is no ordinary pup. She has spent the last several years working alongside Colorado Springs police...
Witches and Warlocks descend on Quail Lake Sept. 25
COLORADO SPRINGS — Witches and warlocks will paddle their way to a spooky good time on Quail Lake to usher in the Halloween season. Dragonfly Paddle Yoga is hosting the Witches and Warlocks Halloween Paddle on Sunday, Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. at Quail Lake. Costumes are heavily encouraged and adult tickets are $20 […]
KKTV
GreenPal, a lawn-mowing app, launches in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - GreenPal, a lawn care service and mowing app, has officially launched in Colorado Springs. The app allows homeowners to find lawn care professionals in their area to come directly their homes. Co-founder Gene Caballero has been in the lawn care industry his whole life and felt a need for this type of service.
Comments / 0