“Blind Date”
Both on their own and side by side, Joy Orbison and the brothers in Overmono have a knack for big-room anthems. Overmono cuts like “Le Tigre” and “So U Kno” strike the perfect balance between potent and pliable; credited to Joy Overmono, the collaborative production “Bromley” pulls off a similar trick. (Orbison, of course, pretty much invented the supersaturated, endorphin-rushing style that currently rules UK dance music with his 2009 single “Hyph Mngo.”) “Blind Date” is the first release from the three musicians since 2019’s “Bromley,” and it might cut an even more imposing figure than that song. Like its predecessor, it’s built around a snatch of vocals that’s been chopped into wordless delirium. But where they deployed the “Bromley” hook only sparingly, sending it tearing across the stereo field at unexpected moments, a tightly looped vocal snippet stretches across the length of “Blind Date,” like a particularly inviting expanse of shag rug. The real drama happens in the extended breakdown, when a more extended vocal sample goes sailing out over a void sketched by yawning, detuned synths. Oscillators whir; that hiccupping monosyllable pans desperately back and forth. It's dizzying, vertiginous, practically a parody of festival-sized drama—cartoonish in the best way, like the moment Wile E. Coyote goes skating off the cliff’s edge and hangs suspended in mid-air. Then, bang, the downbeat returns, and everything goes plummeting giddily back to earth.
“Pisoteo”
The Peruvian experimental artist Daniela Lalita wrote “Pisoteo” while caring for her grandmother, who battled and ultimately survived cancer in early 2019. In abstract language, she mourns the way death robs us of time with our loved ones: “La muerta/No te advierte que/Saca la oferta” (“The dead woman/Doesn’t warn you that she/Takes away the offer”), she sings. Her sepulchral performance makes her sound as if she were summoning her ancestors via gothic hymn. Lalita stretches the limits of her voice, grunting and gasping over the song’s pulse, her words trembling into oblivion.
There's a splash of soul in Funny $Money's sound that makes him stand out in the crowded Milwaukee rap scene. On his mixtape Don't Talk 2 Much, '80s R&B synthesizers and sputtering drums popular in the city are frequently mixed with soul samples so distorted that they're almost beyond recognition. Producer Crowned Stevo slices up heart-wrenching croons, setting a tone of romantic longing on "Rocky Balboa." But Funny $Money has got hustling on his mind instead of love. "Baby keep on beggin' me to stop/Why would I?/I'm like 'Baby I'm gon' leave yo' ass before I leave the block'," he raps, the words rattling out. It's an ode to the game on par with Mekhi Phifer's wistful monologue in Paid in Full.
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion Announced as SNL Musical Guests
The 48th season of Saturday Night Live begins on October 1, and the season premiere will be hosted by Miles Teller and feature musical guest Kendrick Lamar. The following week, Willow will perform during a Brendan Gleeson–hosted episode. Then, on October 15, Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty as the host and musical guest.
Taylor Swift Named Songwriter-Artist of the Decade by NSAI: Read Her Speech
Ahead of the release of her new album Midnights next month, Taylor Swift was named the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). She gave a speech tonight at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards, which took place at the historic Ryman Auditorium. She discussed her history as a songwriter, the way she categorizes the songs she writes, and her process of re-recording her first albums. Read her speech below.
Jamie xx Shares New Song “Kill Dem”: Listen
Jamie xx has the new song “Kill Dem.” The Notting Hill Carnival–inspired track comes shortly after the British producer DJ’d the festival for the fist time last month. Check it out below. Jamie xx is set to headline shows in New York and Los Angeles, joining...
Music for Animals
Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
MorMor Announces Debut Album Semblance, Shares Video for New Song “Chasing Ghosts”: Watch
MorMor has revealed that his debut album is on the way. It’s titled Semblance and it’s out November 4. The Toronto artist has now shared the tracklist for the project, along with the music video for the single “Chasing Ghosts,” directed by Otto Tang. Early next year, he’ll play a handful of shows around North America in support of the album, too. Take a look at those dates and check out “Chasing Ghosts” below.
Wiki and Subjxct 5 Announce Cold Cuts Mixtape, Share New Song “My Life”: Listen
New York rapper Wiki and New Jersey producer Subjxct 5 have announced a new collaborative mixtape called Cold Cuts. It’s out October 21 via the rapper’s Wikset Enterprise. The mixtape is led by the new single “My Life.” Hear it below. Subjxct 5 is known for...
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Covers Album Too Late for Edelweiss
The Tallest Man on Earth has announced a new covers album. Too Late for Edelweiss is due out this Friday, September 23, via Anti-. The 10-track release includes covers of songs popularized by Bon Iver, Lucinda Williams, Yo La Tengo, the National, Hank Williams, and more. The album takes its...
Born Pink
When BLACKPINK debuted in 2016, K-pop had entered the international pop cultural lexicon, but it had yet to scratch the surface of the global music market. By 2020, the four-piece had become the first girl group to perform at Coachella, established partnerships with luxury brands like Celine and Chanel, and snagged the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 with The Album, its first full-length. For 26 consecutive weeks, BLACKPINK charted alongside Ariana Grande, Halsey, and their “Kiss and Make Up” collaborator Dua Lipa. With the help of loyal fans known as Blinks, who mobilized to influence streaming statistics, they ascended to K-pop royalty.
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
Snail Mail and Mac DeMarco Share New Song “A Cuckhold’s Refrain - Peppermint Patty”: Listen
Snail Mail and Mac DeMarco have shared a surprise new song. Their collaboration is called “A Cuckhold’s Refrain - Peppermint Patty.” The song features Lindsey Jordan singing the verses with DeMarco singing the chorus, and the title is not a red herring—this is a song about being cuckolded. “You and my wife, me in my shed,” Jordan sings. DeMarco adds, “If I had known just one night would cuck me out of my own home.” Hear it below.
White Lung Announce Final Album Premonition, Share Videos for New Songs: Watch
White Lung will return with a new album later this year: Premonition is due out December 2 via Domino. The follow-up to 2016’s Paradise was produced by longtime collaborator Jesse Gander and recorded in their hometown of Vancouver. The album will include two singles—“Date Night” and “Tomorrow”—both of which arrive with new music videos. Find the clips below.
Watch Kanye West Discuss His Marriage, Donda Academy, and More on Good Morning America
Kanye West (now legally known as Ye) was the guest on a recent episode of ABC’s Good Morning America. In the interview, which the network dubbed “A Conversation with Ye: Linsey Davis Reporting,” he discussed politics, social media, his ongoing feuds with Gap and Adidas, and his new school Donda Academy. Watch select footage from the segment below ahead of the full interview airing at 7 p.m. Eastern on ABC tonight. Watch clips below or at the GMA website.
29 Famous Women Who've Ignored Hollywood's Toxic Tradition Of Pitting Women Against Each Other
Famous women giving each other flowers is the best thing in the world.
