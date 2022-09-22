Read full article on original website
Inflation Reduction Act: Who qualifies for tax credits and rebates
The Inflation Reduction Act contains many incentives to go green as the legislation includes thousands of dollars in tax credits and rebates that cover purchases like electric vehicles, solar panels, or other energy-efficient upgrades to homes. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson sits down with Ibrahim AlHusseini, founder of an investment firm that helps climate-critical infrastructure technology to discuss who may be eligible for these incentives. Sept. 21, 2022.
Commentary: How the Inflation Reduction Act imperiled the OECD’s plans for a global minimum tax on corporations
A global minimum tax harmonized with the developed world is the best way to increase tax revenues, argues tax expert Lisa De Simone.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Social Security: 4 Big Changes Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
Major changes could be coming to Social Security.
Inflation Stimulus Checks 2022: Update
2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
In light of elevated inflation and a summer travel season defined by record-high gas prices, some states are using budget surpluses or other means to lend a hand to struggling residents. The Future of...
Social Security Recipients Could Get Their Biggest Raise Since 1981
The final estimates for the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, are rolling in — and it looks like great news for the millions of Americans who rely on those benefits from the agency. Monthly payments from the federal Social Security Administration could jump by 8.7% in 2023,...
CNBC
You may qualify for over $10,000 in climate incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act. Here's when you can claim them
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law Aug. 16, offers tax credits and rebates to consumers who buy clean vehicles and appliances or take other steps to reduce their carbon footprint. Some consumers may qualify for more than $10,000 in financial incentives. However, some benefits may not...
Child tax credit 2022: How much is it and when will I get it?
TENS of thousands of families have started to reap the rewards of new child tax credit payments. This credit formed part of Connecticut's 2022-2023 budget bill, which was signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont in May. Those eligible for the credit started to see a rebate of $250 per...
Social Security increase: Direct benefit payments could increase to 9.5% in 2023 for retirees
Those planning to retire in 2023 may see a 9.5% increase in direct benefit payments if inflation continues to rise.
Inc.com
Women to Pay the Price, as Companies Cut Parental Leave Benefits and Abortion Trigger Bans Take Effect
When companies are under financial pressures, one of the first things to go is employee benefits. In the wake of continued inflationary pressures and a possible recession on the horizon, companies are taking aim at parental leave that they extended during the pandemic. The share of employers that offer extended...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Romney Child Tax Credit Proposal Could Be a Lifeline -- but It Has Some Big Flaws
His suggestions for boosting the credit may not reach everyone who needs it. The fact that Romney is pushing for an expanded credit is a good thing. His proposal could leave many families in need out in the cold. Many families with children have been buckling this year under the...
Will Joe Biden's Social Security Administration Budget Pass?
The White House wants to give the SSA an extra $1.8 billion in fiscal year 2023.
Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from U.S. unemployment insurance program in COVID
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from the United States' unemployment insurance program during the COVID-19 pandemic by applying tactics like using Social Security numbers of deceased individuals, a federal watchdog said on Thursday.
AOL Corp
Social Security COLA increase may not be as big as expected
While analysts earlier this summer had forecast a nearly double-digit percentage increase in monthly Social Security benefits next year, it appears that retirees will have to settle for a bit less. While inflation in August did not cool as much as expected – with the Consumer Price Index up 8.3%...
Huge Social Security COLA spike could be on the way — because of inflation
People on Social Security could see a huge spike in their checks from a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that is itself a result of inflation. In a letter sent on Tuesday, Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said recipients could see an 8.7 percent COLA spike next year. That’s a...
Social Security Reform: Which Biden-Era Changes Are Most Likely To Happen?
One of the top priorities on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda is reforming Social Security, which faces an uncertain future amid reports that its cash reserves will be fully depleted by 2034. On...
Fast Company
Don’t own a home? There are still big incentives for you in the Inflation Reduction Act
If you own a house, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will pay you to help fight climate change with a long list of incentives for emission-reducing tools like solar panels and heat pumps. But even if you rent, some of the incentives still apply. If your apartment uses gas heat...
Child Tax Credit 2022: Check If You're Eligible For Remaining $750 Direct Payment
The Child Tax Credit monthly payments helped families manage their finances and afford needs, but when those payments stopped, families had trouble, according to a nationwide poll.
It’s time to chart a middle path for independent workers
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. The United States is currently experiencing a historically tight labor market with millions of open employment opportunities across the economy. There are simply more jobs — within retail, manufacturing, logistics, and more — than those interested in engaging in traditional work relationships whereby workers are tied to a version of a 40-hour work week with set benefits. Independent work, on the other hand, has never been more popular. At a time when workers of all types have maximum choice to choose the various conditions of their working relationship, many are choosing independent work relationships.
