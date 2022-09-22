ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NBC News

Inflation Reduction Act: Who qualifies for tax credits and rebates

The Inflation Reduction Act contains many incentives to go green as the legislation includes thousands of dollars in tax credits and rebates that cover purchases like electric vehicles, solar panels, or other energy-efficient upgrades to homes. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson sits down with Ibrahim AlHusseini, founder of an investment firm that helps climate-critical infrastructure technology to discuss who may be eligible for these incentives. Sept. 21, 2022.
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Dayana Sabatin

Inflation Stimulus Checks 2022: Update

2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Social Security Recipients Could Get Their Biggest Raise Since 1981

The final estimates for the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, are rolling in — and it looks like great news for the millions of Americans who rely on those benefits from the agency. Monthly payments from the federal Social Security Administration could jump by 8.7% in 2023,...
AOL Corp

Social Security COLA increase may not be as big as expected

While analysts earlier this summer had forecast a nearly double-digit percentage increase in monthly Social Security benefits next year, it appears that retirees will have to settle for a bit less. While inflation in August did not cool as much as expected – with the Consumer Price Index up 8.3%...
The Hill

It’s time to chart a middle path for independent workers

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. The United States is currently experiencing a historically tight labor market with millions of open employment opportunities across the economy. There are simply more jobs — within retail, manufacturing, logistics, and more — than those interested in engaging in traditional work relationships whereby workers are tied to a version of a 40-hour work week with set benefits. Independent work, on the other hand, has never been more popular. At a time when workers of all types have maximum choice to choose the various conditions of their working relationship, many are choosing independent work relationships.
