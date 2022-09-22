Read full article on original website
wklw.com
No Charges to be Filed in Boyd Co Shooting
A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd Co Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over. According...
Ohio high-speed chase turns into drug bust
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and […]
WSAZ
Pair arrested after two-state chase
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup County Sheriff’s deputies say a man with a stolen gun led them on a long chase Wednesday. Around 11 a.m., Scioto County 911 dispatchers in Ohio contacted Greenup County 911, saying they had officers chasing Levi McKinley and were headed in their direction.
wchstv.com
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping woman in case that sparked Ky. officer's shooting, manhunt
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Boyd County, Kentucky, man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a kidnapping that led to a responding officer being shot in the neck and a large manhunt in May, federal prosecutors said. Jonathan Lee Smithers, 41, of Catlettsburg is accused of kidnapping a woman he...
Metro News
Charleston man admits he threatened to kill Kanawha judge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of retaliation against a public officer after he threatened to kill Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers. Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston, admitted to Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom that he made the threats while...
‘I panicked’: NE Ohio man warns about terrifying ransom scam
A Northeast Ohio man is warning others about a frightening phone scam where the caller demanded a ransom to free a loved one.
2021 saw record fatal ODs, gun deaths in Ohio over 15 years, data shows
Last year saw the highest numbers of fatal overdoses, gun deaths, homicides, and motor vehicle fatalities among Ohioans over the last 15 years, according to data from the state health department.
How Ohio compares to other states giving inflations payouts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple states are giving financial aid to Americans coping with the sucker-punch inflation that followed the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Ohio may not offer much comparatively, some groups and politicians in the state have some similar ideas. Ohioans aren’t getting quite the same treatment as Californians gettings $1,050 inflation relief checks […]
thelevisalazer.com
INFANT OD’S: TWO EAST KY WOMEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER INFANT, TODDLER TEST POSITIVE FOR METH
DESPICABLE MOTHER NUMBER ONE: LAVANNA TACKETT, 28, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A Johnson County, KY. woman was arrested last week by law enforcement authorities after her very young infant tested positive for methamphetamine. According to the arrest report, Social Services had been investigating a report that Lavanna Tackett, 28, of Paintsville,...
Jury returns 14 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 9 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James Scott Mullins, 32. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Kevin L. Bocook, 62.
huroninsider.com
Man arrested for allegedly shouting that he was going to murder people outside Wolf Inn
SANDUSKY – A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly shouted that he was going to murder people with a firearm outside the Wolf Inn and then locked the door to his room when police came. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, at 3:30AM,...
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
buckeyefirearms.org
Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio
Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
Analysis: Domestic violence bills stagnant in Ohio despite fewer opponents
Domestic violence bills tend to have the least amount of opponents, yet disproportionately don't pass, according to a News 5 analysis.
Deer archery hunting season kicking off in Ohio
Ohio's archery hunting season for white-tailed dear is just around the corner. The season kicks off statewide on Saturday, Sept. 24 and will continue through Feb. 5.
WLWT 5
Feds: Ohio man who claimed to be African prince convicted of several fraud crimes
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton man has been convicted on multiple charges for his alleged role in a fraud scheme where he claimed that he was a Ghanaian prince, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio announced. The conviction states Daryl Robert Harrison, also known as Prince...
Ohio’s hunting season underway — what to know
Ohio's 2022 hunting season begins Sept. 1. Here's information on small game and waterfowl for hunting and trapping in early September 2022 — including whitetail deer — and how to buy hunting and fishing permits and hunt on private land.
WSAZ
Names released in deadly Lawrence County crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The names of two men killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 7 near Athalia have been released. Nathan Colburn, 24, and David Lambert, 49, both of Crown City, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
2 killed in Lawrence County, Ohio crash
UPDATE (5:04 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of two drivers killed in a crash on State Route 7 this morning. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 when a pickup truck went left of center striking a […]
