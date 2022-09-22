ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

wklw.com

No Charges to be Filed in Boyd Co Shooting

A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd Co Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over. According...
WESTWOOD, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ohio high-speed chase turns into drug bust

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and […]
PATASKALA, OH
WSAZ

Pair arrested after two-state chase

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup County Sheriff’s deputies say a man with a stolen gun led them on a long chase Wednesday. Around 11 a.m., Scioto County 911 dispatchers in Ohio contacted Greenup County 911, saying they had officers chasing Levi McKinley and were headed in their direction.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
Metro News

Charleston man admits he threatened to kill Kanawha judge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of retaliation against a public officer after he threatened to kill Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers. Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston, admitted to Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom that he made the threats while...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTN

How Ohio compares to other states giving inflations payouts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple states are giving financial aid to Americans coping with the sucker-punch inflation that followed the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Ohio may not offer much comparatively, some groups and politicians in the state have some similar ideas. Ohioans aren’t getting quite the same treatment as Californians gettings $1,050 inflation relief checks […]
OHIO STATE
thelevisalazer.com

INFANT OD’S: TWO EAST KY WOMEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER INFANT, TODDLER TEST POSITIVE FOR METH

DESPICABLE MOTHER NUMBER ONE: LAVANNA TACKETT, 28, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A Johnson County, KY. woman was arrested last week by law enforcement authorities after her very young infant tested positive for methamphetamine. According to the arrest report, Social Services had been investigating a report that Lavanna Tackett, 28, of Paintsville,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Jury returns 14 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 9 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James Scott Mullins, 32. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Kevin L. Bocook, 62.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
Public Safety
buckeyefirearms.org

Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio

Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Names released in deadly Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The names of two men killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 7 near Athalia have been released. Nathan Colburn, 24, and David Lambert, 49, both of Crown City, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 killed in Lawrence County, Ohio crash

UPDATE (5:04 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of two drivers killed in a crash on State Route 7 this morning. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 when a pickup truck went left of center striking a […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

