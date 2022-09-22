ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Friday Night Fever from 9/23; vote for the hot play

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve hit week three of the high school football season. The Fever made 12 stops across Section III Friday night, bringing you highlights from the gridiron. If you missed any of the action, click on the video player above. Vote for this week’s hot...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Cross and the Wildcats race past Auburn on the gridiron

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Playing their 4th straight road game to start the season, West Genesee traveled to Auburn and defeated the Maroons 52-14. Francisco Cross scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, helping the Wildcats to the big win. West Genesee (2-2) will play its first home game...
AUBURN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camillus, NY
City
Saranac, NY
Camillus, NY
Sports
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
City
Skaneateles, NY
Liverpool, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Wildcats#Skaneateles High School
Syracuse.com

Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York

If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Student-Athlete of the Week: F-M’s Kaylene Noble

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Kaylene Noble tried almost every sport growing up but nothing clicked as much as volleyball. “It’s just really fun and it’s a sport I really like to do,” says Kaylene Noble. Being tall gave her a big advantage. In middle school, she...
MANLIUS, NY
FanSided

After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard

Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
localsyr.com

Frosty night for some in CNY Friday night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — On this first day of Fall, there are Frost Advisories up for parts of Central New York Friday night. So far, Lewis, Northern Oneida and Otsego Counties are under advisories. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-30s with frost possible. While temperatures...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire

JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
ELBRIDGE, NY
johnnyjet.com

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland has cheapest gas in NY

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy