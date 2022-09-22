Read full article on original website
Friday Night Fever from 9/23; vote for the hot play
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve hit week three of the high school football season. The Fever made 12 stops across Section III Friday night, bringing you highlights from the gridiron. If you missed any of the action, click on the video player above. Vote for this week’s hot...
Cross and the Wildcats race past Auburn on the gridiron
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Playing their 4th straight road game to start the season, West Genesee traveled to Auburn and defeated the Maroons 52-14. Francisco Cross scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, helping the Wildcats to the big win. West Genesee (2-2) will play its first home game...
10 years ago, CNY soccer coach was about to die. Tuesday, he’ll celebrate life with game against alma mater
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Skaneateles assistant boys soccer coach Kevan Busa had the expected initial reaction when he looked at the Lakers’ schedule this summer and noticed that Marcellus was coming in for a visit on Sept. 27. “We better not lose that game,” Busa recalled thinking.
Szmyt’s late field goal lifts unbeaten Syracuse to win over Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It wasn’t perfect but a win is a win. Syracuse blew a 16-point first half lead, rallying late to defeat Virginia 22-20. With 1:14 left in the 4th quarter, Andre Szmyt knocked home his fifth field goal of the game, lifting the Orange to the win.
“The play wasn’t perfect but the record is:” Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Friday night following a 22-20 win over Virginia. Garrett Shrader finished the game, 22-33 for 277 yards and one interception. He also ran for 11 yards and one touchdown. Sean Tucker led the Orange with 60 yards...
What was the attendance for Syracuse’s win vs. Virginia? Not as much as you’d think for an unbeaten team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite Syracuse football still being undefeated heading into Friday night’s ACC matchup with Virginia, it was the lowest attended home game for SU so far this season. There was an announced crowd of 34,590 people inside the JMA Wireless Dome when Syracuse beat UVA, 22-20,...
It’s lightning round time at Mike’s Mailbox: Nicknames, uniforms, Adam Weitsman’s next guest
Syracuse, N.Y. – With the start of the college basketball season just over a month away, the backlog of questions here at Mike’s Mailbox is becoming a problem. At my current rate, I’m not going to get to a lot of them before more questions start flooding in when the season begins.
An ‘existential question’ looms large after 4-0 start: Is Syracuse football good? (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 4-0 following a 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Wagner, an FCS opponent that has lost 23 games in a row, is next. Then SU gets a week off. It stands to reason the Orange will remain...
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York
If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
Student-Athlete of the Week: F-M’s Kaylene Noble
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Kaylene Noble tried almost every sport growing up but nothing clicked as much as volleyball. “It’s just really fun and it’s a sport I really like to do,” says Kaylene Noble. Being tall gave her a big advantage. In middle school, she...
After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard
Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
House of the Week: Saved from demolition, this Northside Syracuse home puts smiles on people’s faces
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When Ed Morris was growing up in Syracuse, he was well aware of the house at 501 Court Street. “When I was a kid, that corner was my bus stop,” he remembered. “It was a scary looking house. I was always scared of it. It looked like a haunted house.”
Frosty night for some in CNY Friday night
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — On this first day of Fall, there are Frost Advisories up for parts of Central New York Friday night. So far, Lewis, Northern Oneida and Otsego Counties are under advisories. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-30s with frost possible. While temperatures...
Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire
JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
Syracuse wants Greens fined for missing deadline to sell nightmare buildings
Syracuse, N.Y. --The real-estate company founded by Troy and Tim Green failed to meet a June 15 deadline to sell off all its rental properties in the city of Syracuse, officials say. In a sign that officials are getting frustrated with a landlord whose buildings have been marred by a...
Let the sign wars begin: chicken joints jokingly spar off with arrival of Popeyes
OSWEGO — Two fast-food restaurants brought their best jokes to the sign post this week to mark the arrival of Popeyes in Oswego. Popeyes and KFC officially declared a sign war Monday, while the Louisiana style chicken joint celebrated its grand opening in Oswego. The friendly battle soon went viral.
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
How to watch Syracuse vs. Virginia: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Syracuse Orange and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 23 at JMA Wireless Dome. Gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
