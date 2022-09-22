Raising awareness for families on World Alzheimer's Day

Wednesday was World Alzheimer’s Day. It’s a day to raise awareness about the disease and its impact on patients, their families, and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia, affecting some 44 million people around the world. It’s also among the ten leading causes of death in the United States.

The condition begins with mild memory loss and can lead to less responsiveness over time.

Recent studies have shown links between developing Alzheimer’s and having had a covid-19 infection due to how the virus interacts with the brain.

If you would like to learn more about Alzheimer’s, receive support, or make a donation for a family in need, you can visit the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County’s website .

To raise community awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease on World Alzheimer’s Day and every day, advocates can wear a purple ribbon or bracelet to show their support.