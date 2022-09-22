Read full article on original website
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
4455 Morris Park Drive Suite K, Mint Hill, NC 28227. 4410 Mint Hill Village Ln STE 103, Mint Hill, NC 28227. There will be raffles, music, and food truck. Come out for a day of fun and hang out in downtown Mint Hill. Why did you join the Chamber? I...
Home And Garden 2022
MINT HILL, NC – As we roll into fall and the cooler air is hitting our homes and gardens, it is time to prepare for shorter days and longer nights. This is not typically a time when we look forward to seasons changing, but that makes it even more important to prepare. It takes preparation around the home and in the garden to adjust for the change in the season. It is also a good time to start to think about changes that you may want to make to the home during the cooler months and prepare ideas for the garden for next spring.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Kingsley
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Kingsley for adoption! ”. Hello! My name is Kingsley and I am a 5 & a-half-year-old American Bulldog/Staffie mix. I am around 75 pounds and am housetrained. I have been told that I am both the sweetest and goofiest guy! I love attention from people and going on walks (I’ll be honest here – I prefer short walks as I am a bit of a couch potato). A Kong with some peanut butter makes me the happiest guy in the world. I only bark when someone I don’t know is nearby, I like to keep my family safe like that. I mostly just love to be near my people. I am looking for a human companion who would like to have a chill guy like me to keep them company. A home with a fence would be great, but not completely necessary if you’d take me on a few short walks each day. I also prefer a home with no young kids or other pets.”
Soothe The Soles Now Offering Reflexology
MINT HILL, NC – Opened in 2019, Soothe the Soles has relocated to the suite next door and expanded its services to include Reflexology. Soothe the Soles grew organically from Harrison’s interest in aromatherapy and naturopathic remedies. A melanoma survivor herself, Harrison begin learning about essential oils a decade ago and became a licensed aromatherapist five years ago. At first, Harrison made natural products for herself and family members, but with health and wellness at the forefront of many Americans’ minds during the pandemic, Harrison began to wonder if there was a larger market for her natural remedies.
Land Use Plan Study Dominates Discussion At Town Hall Meeting
MINT HILL, NC – In this months recap we are going to focus on the hottest topic in the town of Mint Hill these days. It’s the Land Use Plan, and it will determine the town’s future growth and development. According to the study, they had 415...
It’s Fall, Y’all! Festivities And Events To Celebrate The Season!
CHARLOTTE – It’s September, and all things Fall are starting to pop up like pumpkins on the vine! While Autumn officially begins on September 22, you can get a jump on the season while enjoying all things pumpkin spice! We’ve gathered some of the area’s most popular activities and events to help you get into that “Fall Frame Of Mind.”
September Business Of The Month
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce engagement committee presented Mint Hill Women’s Club with the Business of the Month award for September. The Women’s Club’s vision is service to community through volunteering and fundraising. The proceeds go back into our community, extending their vision beyond their organization to many others.
Heat And Your Massage
CHARLOTTE – Last week we talked about the advantages of using ice with your massage therapy. This week we will look at heat integration with your massage session. I love heat and would normally grab a heating pad before I grab an ice pack. But there are actual reasons to use heat when you are dealing with injuries and issues with your body.
Chick-fil-A Launches Nationwide Community Scholars Program
MINT HILL, NC – Chick-fil-A has established a new scholarship program to assist students who plan to continue their education in college, vocational or graduate school programs. Chick-fil-A is well known for its commitment to Team Members’ education. Through the Remarkable Futures Scholarship initiative, Chick-fil-A offers two scholarship opportunities...
A 10-Year-Old Girl Takes On Cancer: ‘You Just Gotta Do It.’
CHARLOTTE – If anyone can see the light on Miserable Monday, it’s Olivia Reardon. That’s what Olivia and her parents have named the day she reports for chemo at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. Halfway through treatments that span 66 weeks, there are far too many Miserable Mondays in the life of a 10-year-old cancer patient and fighter.
CBD VS THC: How Are They Different?
MINT HILL, NC – I will try to make this as simple as possible as it can be rather confusing to some. There is quite a difference between the two of them. Cannabinoids are compounds that naturally occur in the body. They interact with specific receptors to create physiological effects.
2021 Tax Season Is Coming To A Close
CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer. We have now come to the end of the road for the 2021 Tax Season. Tax Season 2021 officially ends on October 15, 2022. Please make sure you have made arrangements with your tax person to prepare your taxes. Give them plenty of time to file and make any corrections should the IRS reject your taxes.
The Importance Of Cash Flow In Financial Planning
MINT HILL, NC – As we continue on our journey, this week’s article is about cash flow. We like to think of cash flow (budgeting) as a lifestyle not like a diet. Don’t try to balance your cash flow like you are on a crash diet. Think about when you go on a diet and you try to cut out fries, but the moment you get tired of this diet, you run straight back to your old habits. Budgeting needs to be more of a way of life.
Queen’s Grant Senior Recognized By College Board
MINT HILL, NC – Queen’s Grant Senior Nasya Allen has been awarded Academic Honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Program. The College Board’s National Recognition Program aims to create pathways to college for students from underserved communities. To be considered, students must earn a qualifying PSAT/NMSQT score early in their junior year, earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of their junior year, and identify as African American, Hispanic, Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Pups N’ Pints Is Back! Celebrates 5th Anniversary!
CHARLOTTE – We are less than one month from the 5th Anniversary of South Charlotte’s premier pet friendly event, Pups ’N Pints! The event is being held again in Downtown Waxhaw on Saturday, September 24 and promises to be bigger than ever. From Noon-5pm the street in front and behind Mary O’Neill’s and the gravel lot by the Water Tower will be transformed into a paw-ty with dozens of vendors, food trucks, beer, live music, children’s activities, and more! This year, more than ever, it’s essential for this event to bring crowds to help raise money for South Charlotte Dog Rescue’s emergency medical fund.
The Fabulous Flavors Of Mint Hill
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill has a lot to offer when it comes to dining out! These local favorites will surely be a hit with you and your family!. Are you craving a 100% fresh beef (never frozen) burger? Look no further than Wayback Burgers! Located at 7014 Tutor St A in Mint Hill, this traditional burger joint has it all! Their burgers are juicy and cooked to perfection! Some of WayBack’s popular selections include the following selections.
Mint Hill’s Best Local Flavors
Mint Hill Coffee and Social House Owners Annette and Robert Smith started out roasting coffee beans at home, which they sold then at the Farmer’s Market on the weekends. As they found themselves roasting all week long to meet Saturday’s demand, they quickly realized they’d outgrown their one-pound home roasting operation.
What Is Insomnia?
MINT HILL, NC – Let’s face it, the older we get the more things that sneak up on us. One day you can do this, the next day you can’t and you are wondering what is next?. Along with everyday issues, tasks, children as well as work we all at one time or another feel like we have insomnia..so you may ask what is Insomnia and what can I do to help with it.
Closing Costs – What Are They And Who Can Pay Them?
CHARLOTTE – Many people, when getting ready to purchase a home, ask about down payments, interest rates, appraisals, inspections, etc. but fail to ask about closing costs. Closing costs are an important factor in the home buying process, as they consist of lender fees, attorney fees, property taxes, homeowners insurance, homeowners association dues, and more. In general, when all factors are combined together the closing costs will typically range from approx. 2-3% of the homes purchase price, but can be more or less depending on the multiple 3rd parties that can be shopped for. Therefore, when looking to purchase a home, and budgeting for down payments, repairs, renovations, etc., please do not forget to budget for the closing costs, and third parties involved with the transaction.
Family Fun Featuring Red Dirt Revivial
MINT HILL, NC – Saturday, August 20, brought a crowd to Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park for the third Family Fun Night of the summer sponsored by Edifice, Inc., and Mint Hill Orthodontics!. Crowds began to gather at 6:30 to take advantage of the always-popular Kid Zone. Sponsored by...
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
