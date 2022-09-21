Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
wheaton.il.us
Changes to Garbage/Recycling/Yard Waste Rates Effective Oct. 1
In 2021, the City approved a 3-year contract extension with LRS (formerly Lakeshore Recycling Services) to provide garbage, recycling and yard waste removal services for Wheaton residents. The contract includes price adjustments for the second and third years of the contract. Starting Oct. 1, 2022, the new prices per pickup...
Wheel tax Illinois: Vehicle registration fines, fees to end for unincorporated Cook County
"The Cook County Wheel Tax is regressive and unnecessary. And it disproportionally impacts the Black and Brown residents of Cook County who can least afford to pay it," President Toni Preckwinkle said.
fox32chicago.com
Planned purchase of 3 SUVs for Des Plaines Fire Department canceled
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A planned purchase of three SUVs for the Des Plaines Fire Department has been canceled. The City Council canceled the order this week. The manufacturer of the vehicles told dealers to stop accepting orders. Officials have found a different vendor that has the vehicles available, however,...
nrgmediadixon.com
By a Vote of 12-11, Lee County Board Still Says No to Supporting Kreider Services Attempt to Purchase Timber Creek Golf Course
Kreider Services has provided services for people with disabilities for decades in Lee County. One of the goals and promises they have is to help these people get jobs and be able to support themselves. This was the message Jeff Stauter of Kreider Services delivered to the Lee County Board...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlip.com
Gas Prices Drop in Kenosha County, Lake County Sees an Increase
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices showed a mixed bag at the state line over the last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 3-cents to $3.92. That number is still 24-cents higher than the national average, and remains the highest average east of the Rocky Mountains. Lake County saw an increase of 8-cents to $3.99 a gallon. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas fell 4-cents from last week to $3.47…21-cents below the national average. Kenosha county saw a 20-cent drop to $3.43.
Wheel Tax Officially Repealed, 500,000 Drivers Benefit
Cook County, Illinois has officially repealed its wheel tax, benefitting about 500,000 drivers. Per a report from the Chicago Tribune, the Cook County Board voted to do away with the tax on Thursday, September 22.
WSPY NEWS
Village of Oswego switches police car order
With market availability uncertainty, the Village of Oswego has approved switching to a new provider for three new police cars. Previously in March, the board approved four squad cars. The purchase of three new 2023 squad cars will go to Morrow Brothers Ford of downstate Greenfield, Illinois, not to exceed...
Kane County residents speak out about problematic intersection
Community members addressed the Kane County Transportation Committee Tuesday morning, calling for safety improvements at the corners of Randall and Red Gate Roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjol.com
String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation
WJOL has learned that there’s been a string of robberies to local outside mailboxes. Sources tell us that Minooka, Channahon and Wilmington are among several post offices in Will and Grundy counties that were hit. Apparently the thieves used crowbars in some cases to pry open the locked doors,...
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
SCRAM devices come under fire from Cook County board
At a meeting of the Cook County board’s criminal justice committee Wednesday, commissioners questioned how a private company that provides SCRAM alcohol-monitoring devices to people ordered to wear them by the courts had been allowed to operate without a contract since January 2021. The hearing, called by Commissioner Bridget...
walls102.com
Man dies after tree trimming fall in Morris
MORRIS – A Naperville man has died after what has been described as a tragic and freak accident in Morris. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office reports that around 2:30 PM in the 1000 Block of Quail Drive 58-year-old Chenping Ni was on a ladder trimming trees, when a limb came back and knocked him off the ladder. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Round Lake Beach woman runs illegal dental practice out of home: police
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach woman is being charged with running an illegal dental practice out of her home. Round Lake Beach police say the Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation notified them of a possible unlicensed dental practice in the 1200 block of Brentwood Drive.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in northeast Illinois; valid until 6:30 pm CDT
UUS53 KLOT 202231 SVRLOT ILC031-043-097-202330- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0137.220920T2231Z-220920T2330Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 531 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 530 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CARPENTERSVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, SCHAUMBURG, PALATINE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, HOFFMAN ESTATES, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, BUFFALO GROVE, BARTLETT, OHARE AIRPORT, STREAMWOOD, HANOVER PARK, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND NILES. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 57 AND 77. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 15. I-355 NEAR MILE MARKER 30. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AND HARPER COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
WSPY NEWS
State Senator not surprised about lawsuits against SAFE-T Act
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's not surprised that state's attorneys across Illinois are filing suit against the SAFE-T Act. Portions of the law are already in place. The state's new cash-free bail system is set to begin on January 1. Your browser does not support the audio...
Gizmodo
Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds
Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
Metra train fatally strikes woman in Mount Prospect
A woman, believed to be in her 60s, was killed by a Metra train in Mount Prospect Tuesday evening. A spokesperson said that the train was traveling express and was not scheduled to stop at Mount Prospect. Inbound and outbound service was delayed by more than two hours due to the crash. Train operations have […]
Elgin Police offers explanation about man making threats with knife
Elgin Police are explaining why only a few residents were warned about a man outdoors threatening people with a knife. Elgin Police shut down a section of Willard Road on Wednesday, in response to the incident.
ABC7 Chicago
Barrington man dies in Lake County Jail hours after being booked, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man died Friday just hours after being booked into the Lake County Jail, officials reported. The 51-year-old, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive while lying in bed in a cell about 8:30 p.m., the Lake County sheriff's office said in a statement. The...
wjol.com
Joliet Police Announce Massive Financial Fraud Scheme Connected to COVID Relief Program
The Joliet Police Department along with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor have announced the arrests or indictments of 25 individuals who are said to be involved with extensive financial crimes connected to the Paycheck Protection Program. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act , the US federal government established the $953 billion Paycheck Protection Program in 2020 to assist specific businesses, self-employed individuals, sole proprietors, specific nonprofit organizations, and tribal businesses in continuing to pay their employees.
Comments / 0