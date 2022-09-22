Read full article on original website
LCSD1 offers health on wheels-sotvosot-Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version
The Wyoming Military celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month- PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Military members at F.E.Warren had a fiesta today to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The event was not only to recognize the diversity service members bring to our military but to Wyoming as well. On Friday, F.E. Warren military members celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a fiesta at the Trails End Event Center.
The Wyoming Military celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month- PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
LCSD1 offers health on wheels-sotvosot-Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version. For parents who previously had to take hours off work to bring kids to the doctor’s office, Laramie County School District 1 may have a new solution for you. LCSD1 and Health-Works staff will soon provide on-site physical and behavioral health services to LCSD1 students, faculty and staff.
Asian clams found in Wyoming all water crafts must be checked-LVOSOT-Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version
Wyoming Banks: Gun-Tracking, Political Movements Use Banks As ‘Pawns’
A group representing Wyoming's banks opposes a new merchant code that will categorize credit-card purchases made in gun shops. Scott Meier, president and CEO of the Wyoming Bankers Association, told Cowboy State Daily in an email Thursday that the new...
State Expects Feds To OK EV Plan. Critic: “Wyoming Is Poster Child For Where EVs Don’t Work”
Wyoming is charging up for federal approval of its electric vehicle (EV) plan, which it expects to come next week. Once approved, Wyoming can tap into federal money to build charging stations along interstates and highways. Wyoming didn't make the list...
Wyoming Rescue Mission Statement on Employment Discrimination Lawsuit
Wyoming homeless shelter defends its freedom to hire only those who share its beliefs. The Wyoming Rescue Mission filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against state and federal officials for threatening to punish the Christian nonprofit for hiring employees who share the ministry’s religious beliefs. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys represent the faith-based organization in its civil rights suit to protect its ability to hire like-minded individuals who share its beliefs and mission to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through its homeless shelter, clothing vouchers, faith-based recovery programs, and life-rebuilding assistance to Casper residents.
Hageman: Leading Wyoming Attorneys Send Her ‘Threatening’ Letter
A group of attorneys has penned a letter to U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman expressing deep concern about her views that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Nearly all the 41 attorneys who signed the letter are from Wyoming. A...
Wyoming’s 2023 teacher of the year named
NEWCASTLE, Wyo. (KIFI) – A physical science, physics and advanced chemistry teacher at Newcastle High School was named Wyoming's 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise assembly at the school on Thursday. During the past decade he has been teaching, Zach Beam's teaching model and approach has...
Wyoming’s Grizzly 399 Reappears, But Won’t Get Teeth Cleaned
Tooth wear is a leading cause of death among old Grizzly bears because the bears can't eat and eventually starve, a Wyoming biologist said. However, bruin tooth-cleaning isn't an option, even for a bear as widely treasured as Teton Park's...
Here Are The 11 Candidates For The Interim Wyoming Secretary Of State Position
Eleven people have applied to be interim Secretary of State of Wyoming. Some of the candidates have extensive experience working in elections, while others have been deeply involved in state GOP politics for a number of years. Four are candidates who lost in the August primary election.
Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities
Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
Wyoming, USDA sign $325,000 agreement for school meal programs
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service have signed an agreement for more than $325,000 to increase the purchase of nutritious, local foods for school meal programs. The USDA announced the agreement Tuesday. Through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program,...
Wyoming ballot features Constitutional Amendments
Two Wyoming constitutional amendments are up for a vote during the general election. Constitutional amendment A has to do with how counties and municipalities can invest their funds. Currently the Wyoming Constitution allows the state to invest state funds in equities such as the stock of corporations, but does not...
Wyoming Cowboy Challenge closing indefinitely due to staffing shortages
GUERNSEY – Leadership, honor, respect, discipline and second chances are just a few of the words that could describe what the Cowboy Challenge Academy offers to children across the state of Wyoming. These are students that come voluntarily and those that may have been challenged by their environments, their...
Right To Repair: Why Wyoming Farmers Are Buying Old Tractors Instead of New Ones
Tractors have become so technologically advanced, it's impossible for farmers and ranchers to fix them, say "right-to-repair" advocates. Some farmers are lobbying their state legislatures for right-to-repair laws. Others are turning to the Eastern European gray market to...
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
Wyoming is potentially diversifying its mineral sector-pkg-Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version
Wyoming Rescue Mission is suing the government- pkg- Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Rescue Mission has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Workforce Service and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for the right to hire Christian employees only. ”The fact that someone chooses not to believe in him, we respect their right.
Early voting start today in Wyoming
September 23, 2022 — Early voting begins today in Wyoming. The in-person general election voting date is November 8. In Sweetwater County, voters can request an absentee ballot at the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office in Green River or by calling the County Clerk’s office. Residents can also go online at the Sweetwater County website or via mail request.
Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards over $15 Million in Contracts
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $15 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its September 15 business meeting. A $5.18 million bid was awarded to Casper-based Casper Electric Inc. for a project involving electrical, structure, and other work on a 1-mile...
