Joliet Police Announce Massive Financial Fraud Scheme Connected to COVID Relief Program
The Joliet Police Department along with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor have announced the arrests or indictments of 25 individuals who are said to be involved with extensive financial crimes connected to the Paycheck Protection Program. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act , the US federal government established the $953 billion Paycheck Protection Program in 2020 to assist specific businesses, self-employed individuals, sole proprietors, specific nonprofit organizations, and tribal businesses in continuing to pay their employees.
Here’s what crooks can get for your stolen catalytic converter
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is not uncommon for a stolen catalytic converter to sell for as much as $300 in the Rockford area. Sometimes they’re worth even more. But, because of a coordinated effort between businesses and law enforcement, thieves looking to unloaded stolen converters may want to think twice. While some scrap yards […]
Elgin Police offers explanation about man making threats with knife
Elgin Police are explaining why only a few residents were warned about a man outdoors threatening people with a knife. Elgin Police shut down a section of Willard Road on Wednesday, in response to the incident.
WSPY NEWS
Police now calling Montgomery death a homicide
The Montgomery Police Department is now calling the investigation into the death of 42-year-old Joshua Correa, of Montgomery, a homicide. A news release Friday from Montgomery police says that Correa was found shot to death Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of Reading Drive. Police have said there is no...
cwbchicago.com
‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ 4-time felon, on parole for carjacking, committed another carjacking in Uptown this week, prosecutors say
A four-time convicted felon on parole for carjacking is accused of carjacking a driver outside a Chicago fast food restaurant on Thursday morning. “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” Alfredo Gutierrez allegedly ordered the victim in Spanish as the hijacking unfolded around 7:17 a.m. at Dunkin’, 4559 North Broadway, in Uptown.
Chicago man caught stealing catalytic converter in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights police caught one member of a crew stealing catalytic converters Saturday. Terrell Davidson, 29 is charged with theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a police officer.
2 Men Killed at Coal City Bar, Grundy County Deputies Say
Two men were found shot to death outside of a sports bar in unincorporated Coal City early Saturday morning, according to authorities. Officials with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office say that deputies were called to the Gippers Sports Club and Eatery, located in the 8400 block of East Pine Bluff Road, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday after a report of gunfire.
Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, September 23rd
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 44-year-old, Gavin Gaddis, on a Grundy County warrant for...
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of a Possible Death Investigation On The West Side
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
fox32chicago.com
Coroner's office says 2 men are dead following Coal City bar shooting
COAL CITY, Ill. - The Grundy County Coroner's Office confirmed two men were shot to death at Grippers Sports Club & Eatery in Coal City early Saturday. The shooting happened just outside the Chicago suburbs around 12:30 a.m., the Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said on a Facebook Live Saturday morning.
Wheel tax Illinois: Vehicle registration fines, fees to end for unincorporated Cook County
"The Cook County Wheel Tax is regressive and unnecessary. And it disproportionally impacts the Black and Brown residents of Cook County who can least afford to pay it," President Toni Preckwinkle said.
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
fox32chicago.com
Cook County teen previously accused of possessing stolen vehicle, arrested again for same crime: prosecutors
ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County teen who is accused of stealing three vehicles from an Addison car dealership will be detained until at least his next court appearance. The 16-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of burglary, one count of theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
northernpublicradio.org
DeKalb police are looking into motivations behind recent spate of violent crimes
On one sunny afternoon, kids zip by on their bikes in an apartment complex not far from the Northern Illinois University Campus in DeKalb. While things appear to have calmed down after a murder in August, a neighbor said she was moving. She lives near the victim and was home when 18-year-old Patrick Ross was killed.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: SUNDAY 7:30 AM: Two men killed in Grundy County bar shooting
No arrests in a shooting that killed two men at a Grundy County bar early Saturday. County Sheriff Ken Briley issued a statement late Saturday. Briley said the gunfire occurred in a pavilion at Gipper's Sports Club around 12:30am in Coal City. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan identified the dead...
fox32chicago.com
Round Lake Beach woman runs illegal dental practice out of home: police
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach woman is being charged with running an illegal dental practice out of her home. Round Lake Beach police say the Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation notified them of a possible unlicensed dental practice in the 1200 block of Brentwood Drive.
4 people killed in Oak Forest shooting, barricade situation, fire caught on neighbor's Ring camera
One neighbor's doorbell camera captured what appeared to be a man shooting his family members before barricading himself inside his home and setting it on fire.
