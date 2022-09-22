Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
CBD VS THC: How Are They Different?
MINT HILL, NC – I will try to make this as simple as possible as it can be rather confusing to some. There is quite a difference between the two of them. Cannabinoids are compounds that naturally occur in the body. They interact with specific receptors to create physiological effects.
Heat And Your Massage
CHARLOTTE – Last week we talked about the advantages of using ice with your massage therapy. This week we will look at heat integration with your massage session. I love heat and would normally grab a heating pad before I grab an ice pack. But there are actual reasons to use heat when you are dealing with injuries and issues with your body.
Home And Garden 2022
MINT HILL, NC – As we roll into fall and the cooler air is hitting our homes and gardens, it is time to prepare for shorter days and longer nights. This is not typically a time when we look forward to seasons changing, but that makes it even more important to prepare. It takes preparation around the home and in the garden to adjust for the change in the season. It is also a good time to start to think about changes that you may want to make to the home during the cooler months and prepare ideas for the garden for next spring.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Kingsley
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Kingsley for adoption! ”. Hello! My name is Kingsley and I am a 5 & a-half-year-old American Bulldog/Staffie mix. I am around 75 pounds and am housetrained. I have been told that I am both the sweetest and goofiest guy! I love attention from people and going on walks (I’ll be honest here – I prefer short walks as I am a bit of a couch potato). A Kong with some peanut butter makes me the happiest guy in the world. I only bark when someone I don’t know is nearby, I like to keep my family safe like that. I mostly just love to be near my people. I am looking for a human companion who would like to have a chill guy like me to keep them company. A home with a fence would be great, but not completely necessary if you’d take me on a few short walks each day. I also prefer a home with no young kids or other pets.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Importance Of Cash Flow In Financial Planning
MINT HILL, NC – As we continue on our journey, this week’s article is about cash flow. We like to think of cash flow (budgeting) as a lifestyle not like a diet. Don’t try to balance your cash flow like you are on a crash diet. Think about when you go on a diet and you try to cut out fries, but the moment you get tired of this diet, you run straight back to your old habits. Budgeting needs to be more of a way of life.
Mint Hill Lions Club Holds Food Drive To Fight Hunger
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Lions Club will be holding a Food Drive on Saturday, September 24, at 4335 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, on the corner of Lebanon and Highway 51 (location of the First National Bank and Mathers Realty parking lot) from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. They are asking the community to gather any non-perishable food items for this drive and join together to help fight hunger.
Mint Hill Women’s Club Kicks Off 48th Year With Annual Fashion Show
MINT HILL, NC – On Monday, September 12, The Mint Hill Women’s Club kicked off their 48th year with their annual Fall Fashion Show at Morningstar Lutheran Church Family Life Center. The Fashion Show featured Women’s Club Members Mary Blinn, Deonna Bandos, Sandy Dimeo, Fey Grayson, Pat Taylor...
What Is Insomnia?
MINT HILL, NC – Let’s face it, the older we get the more things that sneak up on us. One day you can do this, the next day you can’t and you are wondering what is next?. Along with everyday issues, tasks, children as well as work we all at one time or another feel like we have insomnia..so you may ask what is Insomnia and what can I do to help with it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2021 Tax Season Is Coming To A Close
CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer. We have now come to the end of the road for the 2021 Tax Season. Tax Season 2021 officially ends on October 15, 2022. Please make sure you have made arrangements with your tax person to prepare your taxes. Give them plenty of time to file and make any corrections should the IRS reject your taxes.
Dr. King Focuses On Safe Space At Pet Grief Group Meetings
CHARLOTTE – Two weeks ago, we introduced you to Dr. Clarice King, our newest counselor who leads our morning monthly online Pet Grief Group meeting. This week, we are featuring part 2 of our interview with her. Please stay tuned for part 3 next week!. Dr. Bonilla: What is...
A 10-Year-Old Girl Takes On Cancer: ‘You Just Gotta Do It.’
CHARLOTTE – If anyone can see the light on Miserable Monday, it’s Olivia Reardon. That’s what Olivia and her parents have named the day she reports for chemo at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. Halfway through treatments that span 66 weeks, there are far too many Miserable Mondays in the life of a 10-year-old cancer patient and fighter.
Land Use Plan Study Dominates Discussion At Town Hall Meeting
MINT HILL, NC – In this months recap we are going to focus on the hottest topic in the town of Mint Hill these days. It’s the Land Use Plan, and it will determine the town’s future growth and development. According to the study, they had 415...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
September Business Of The Month
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce engagement committee presented Mint Hill Women’s Club with the Business of the Month award for September. The Women’s Club’s vision is service to community through volunteering and fundraising. The proceeds go back into our community, extending their vision beyond their organization to many others.
Not Your Parent’s Power Surge Protection
CHARLOTTE – A power surge can fry your outlets and circuit breakers causing damage to your devices. Any system powered by electricity is susceptible to power spikes. Every day small surges travel through our lines nibbling away at our appliances and LED lighting. This can cause premature failure to your expensive appliances without visual signs of damage.
Have You Ever Heard of USDA?
MINT HILL, NC – As we spoke about last week, if you qualify for a VA loan – active duty, veteran, or surviving spouse – then one can obtain 100% financing, with no down payment. Of course, that is a phenomenal loan for the service members and their families, but it is not the only option to purchase a home with no down payment! The second option, which is equally as good, is a USDA loan. This loan is backed by the US department of agriculture and is what they consider a “rural housing loan.” The product was established long ago to “improve the economy and quality of life in rural America.” Essentially giving buyers the ability to put no money down, obtain a reduced interest rate, and even finance in the closing costs if the home appraises for more than the purchase price.
Should You Buy A Rental Property As An Investment?
MINT HILL, NC – The stock market isn’t stable, inflation is climbing, and even the U.S. dollar might not be a good place to keep money right now. All the economic turmoil going on right now might have you wondering if a rental property is a good investment.
Chick-fil-A Launches Nationwide Community Scholars Program
MINT HILL, NC – Chick-fil-A has established a new scholarship program to assist students who plan to continue their education in college, vocational or graduate school programs. Chick-fil-A is well known for its commitment to Team Members’ education. Through the Remarkable Futures Scholarship initiative, Chick-fil-A offers two scholarship opportunities...
Bentancort Tree Service LLC Continues To Grow
CHARLOTTE – The school year has begun, and Fall is on its way. As people look towards recovering their front lawns and backyards after this long, hot summer, the pros at Bentancort Tree Services, LLC, would like to remind the Mint Hill community not to overlook the needs of their trees.
The Mint Hill Times
It’s Fall, Y’all! Festivities And Events To Celebrate The Season!
CHARLOTTE – It’s September, and all things Fall are starting to pop up like pumpkins on the vine! While Autumn officially begins on September 22, you can get a jump on the season while enjoying all things pumpkin spice! We’ve gathered some of the area’s most popular activities and events to help you get into that “Fall Frame Of Mind.”
How Long Does It Take To Feel The Effects Of CBD Oil?
MINT HILL, NC – Since everyone is different, the answer to this question will vary from person to person. For some people, results are immediate, for those that are interested in getting a sample of CBD oil, we offer that here at Carolina Hemp Company Mint Hill. A lot...
The Mint Hill Times
891
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 0