Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Madeline Davis and Cody Hevener
It was love at first sight when Madeline and Cody locked eyes for the first time at a birthday party. They played games and talked until the morning about their lives and dreams for the future. Afterward, they made the most of the time they had together while dating long distance. After the couple dated for a year and a half, Cody surprised Madeline with a day trip to Biltmore Estate. They journeyed through the grounds for most of the day. After stopping for photos at the last set of gardens, Cody got down on one knee. Madeline, of course, said yes, and they held their wedding at the Seed Mill Barn in Monroe, NC.
wccbcharlotte.com
“Michael Myers” And “Ghostface” Spotted In Waxhaw
WAXHAW, N.C. – Spooky season is here. Two scary characters were spotted in Waxhaw over the weekend. Jennifer Matthews took pictures of the two people, dressed as Michael Myers and Ghostface from the Scream series. She spotted them around 4PM on Saturday. She says, “When I first saw them, I was a little uneasy due to so much going on in the world today, but after I saw they had no weapons and was making it a thing of having fun, I was OK with it.”
WCNC
Pups N Pints event in Waxhaw to benefit South Charlotte Dog Rescue
WAXHAW, N.C. — The fifth annual Pups N Pints event will take place Saturday afternoon in downtown Waxhaw under the water tank. The pet-friendly event is hosted by Passionate Paws Animal Hospital to benefit South Charlotte Dog Rescue. The area will be filled with dozens of local vendors, food...
VIDEO: Family films bear in tree after being scared by dog
HICKORY, N.C. — A black bear surprised a Hickory family this week after it ended up in the yard. The family said their dog scared the bear that then climbed a tree in the yard along 29th Avenue Drive in northeast Hickory. The bear tried to leave once but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
country1037fm.com
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
Home And Garden 2022
MINT HILL, NC – As we roll into fall and the cooler air is hitting our homes and gardens, it is time to prepare for shorter days and longer nights. This is not typically a time when we look forward to seasons changing, but that makes it even more important to prepare. It takes preparation around the home and in the garden to adjust for the change in the season. It is also a good time to start to think about changes that you may want to make to the home during the cooler months and prepare ideas for the garden for next spring.
thecharlotteweekly.com
6 Halloween events you don't want to miss
Halloween provides plenty of opportunities around the region for candy, jump scares or quality time with the family. Carowinds goes haunted after dark for select nights leading up to Halloween. Guests can not only ride some of the amusement park’s most popular rides in the moonlight, but they also can catch some chilling entertainment, explore haunted attractions and tip-top through scare zones such as Blood Yars, Ripper Alley and Grave Walkers. Tickets start at $45.
‘Heart & soul of Rowan County’: Twin brothers killed in wrong-way Charlotte crash
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cheesecake Factory adding restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village, building permit shows
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Rumors about the Cheesecake Factory adding a location at Birkdale Village in Huntersville are gaining traction. A pending building permit has been filed in Mecklenburg County for a project called Birkdale Village Cheesecake Factory. It lists 8701 Townley Road as the address. That 8,579-square-foot space was...
Live roach found in vanilla crepe filling at Denny’s in north Charlotte, inspection report says
CHARLOTTE — Health inspectors found a live roach in vanilla filling for crepes at the Denny’s at 4541 Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to a health code inspection report. More live roaches were behind a prep cooler used to make crepes, the report dated Sept. 21, 2022.
kiss951.com
Fast Food News: Two New Dessert Options
Fast food lovers are you ready to try two new dessert options? If so you’re in luck. We’ve got two new sweet options on the menu- one from Sonic and the other from Jack In The Box. Sonic Intros Fried Cookie Dough. Sonic is adding a new bite-sized...
City of Charlotte giving away free compostable yard waste bags
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are slowly moving into fall here in the Queen City, and as you start to clean up those fall leaves and debris, the city of Charlotte is giving away compostable yard waste bags in exchange for plastic bags. Charlotte Solid Waste Services worked hard last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
cn2.com
CN2 News Tonight: Two Deputies Are Home Recovering, Bethel Shelter Move and Frustrated School Leaders
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two York County patrol deputies are home and doing good today after being accidentally exposed to Fentanyl yesterday after a traffic stop. Tri-County School leaders once again frustrated with social media rumors. The Lancaster County School District says Thursday there were 186 kids...
WBTV
Hall Family Farm opening corn maze, pumpkin patch in time for first full day of fall
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A popular South Carolina farm is opening its corn maze and pumpkin patch on the first full day of fall. The latest corn maze design theme at Hall Family Farm in Lancaster is “Great Train Robbery” and is modeled after the same train they hope to have running on the farm next spring.
Charlotte clinic offers 'fast track' for aspiring vet techs, assistants amid labor shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide shortage of veterinarians, techs and assistants is impacting clinics' ability to care for pets, with owners having difficulty getting an appointment and experiencing longer wait times at the vet's office. According to a study from Mars Veterinary Health, a leader in the industry, nearly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charlotte Stories
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.
Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
Tips for planting a new tree on your property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Those who are staring at their big, open yard, wondering what they can plant in it may have an option now. Recently, Concord homeowners were able to adopt hundreds of free trees, and TreesCharlotte is giving away 600 trees on Saturday, Sept. 24. The tree species...
New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC
DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
kiss951.com
New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina
Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
The Mint Hill Times
891
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 0