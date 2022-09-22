ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wedding: Madeline Davis and Cody Hevener

It was love at first sight when Madeline and Cody locked eyes for the first time at a birthday party. They played games and talked until the morning about their lives and dreams for the future. Afterward, they made the most of the time they had together while dating long distance. After the couple dated for a year and a half, Cody surprised Madeline with a day trip to Biltmore Estate. They journeyed through the grounds for most of the day. After stopping for photos at the last set of gardens, Cody got down on one knee. Madeline, of course, said yes, and they held their wedding at the Seed Mill Barn in Monroe, NC.
“Michael Myers” And “Ghostface” Spotted In Waxhaw

WAXHAW, N.C. – Spooky season is here. Two scary characters were spotted in Waxhaw over the weekend. Jennifer Matthews took pictures of the two people, dressed as Michael Myers and Ghostface from the Scream series. She spotted them around 4PM on Saturday. She says, “When I first saw them, I was a little uneasy due to so much going on in the world today, but after I saw they had no weapons and was making it a thing of having fun, I was OK with it.”
Pups N Pints event in Waxhaw to benefit South Charlotte Dog Rescue

WAXHAW, N.C. — The fifth annual Pups N Pints event will take place Saturday afternoon in downtown Waxhaw under the water tank. The pet-friendly event is hosted by Passionate Paws Animal Hospital to benefit South Charlotte Dog Rescue. The area will be filled with dozens of local vendors, food...
Home And Garden 2022

MINT HILL, NC – As we roll into fall and the cooler air is hitting our homes and gardens, it is time to prepare for shorter days and longer nights. This is not typically a time when we look forward to seasons changing, but that makes it even more important to prepare. It takes preparation around the home and in the garden to adjust for the change in the season. It is also a good time to start to think about changes that you may want to make to the home during the cooler months and prepare ideas for the garden for next spring.
6 Halloween events you don't want to miss

Halloween provides plenty of opportunities around the region for candy, jump scares or quality time with the family. Carowinds goes haunted after dark for select nights leading up to Halloween. Guests can not only ride some of the amusement park’s most popular rides in the moonlight, but they also can catch some chilling entertainment, explore haunted attractions and tip-top through scare zones such as Blood Yars, Ripper Alley and Grave Walkers. Tickets start at $45.
Fast Food News: Two New Dessert Options

Fast food lovers are you ready to try two new dessert options? If so you're in luck. We've got two new sweet options on the menu- one from Sonic and the other from Jack In The Box. Sonic Intros Fried Cookie Dough. Sonic is adding a new bite-sized...
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?

Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.

Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
Tips for planting a new tree on your property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Those who are staring at their big, open yard, wondering what they can plant in it may have an option now. Recently, Concord homeowners were able to adopt hundreds of free trees, and TreesCharlotte is giving away 600 trees on Saturday, Sept. 24. The tree species...
New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC

DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit's 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina

Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B's. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

