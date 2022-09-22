Richard B. Joyce of Monongahela passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Penn Highlands Mon Valley surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Wheeling, W.Va., on May 26, 1946, to the late Elwood and Margaret Dunlevy Joyce. After his graduation from West Mifflin South in 1964, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps. After completing his service ,he attended the University of Pittsburgh. He worked as a purchasing agent for many years and finished his career at Southwestern Health Center until retirement. He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle of Monongahela. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane Gregula Joyce; and two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer (Jason) Timms of Brentwood and Julie Ann (Ilhan) Sayer of Bethel Park. He’s also survived by four “Pappy” adoring grandchildren: Aydin, Ayla, Leyla Sayer and Arleigh Timms. He is also survived by a sister, Frances Wigand of Turtle Creek; a brother-in-law, Joseph (Suzanne) Gregula of Pittsburgh; two nephews, Joseph (Christina) Gregula and Justin Gregula; and five great-nieces and great-nephews. Richard was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and enjoyed beach vacations and spending my time with family. He welcomed and created a safe space for people from all walks of life and will be remembered by all for his sharp wit, sense of humor, and endless knowledge of music and history. We will miss him dearly. Per Richard’s request, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767.

MONONGAHELA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO