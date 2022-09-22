ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Belle Vernon, PA

monvalleyindependent.com

Police officer added in Donora

Donora hired a full-time police officer at Thursday’s council meeting. In a 4-2 vote, council brought Carl Talbert onto the police force. Talbert currently works in Monongahela and has previously worked in Donora. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
DONORA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen: City identifies Phase 1 for blight project

Monessen council took further action Thursday related to tackling blight in the city. Councilwoman Lois Thomas, councilmen Donald Gregor, John Nestor and Anthony Orzechowski and Mayor Ron Mozer approved a motion to advertise “for structural engineering services as it relates to the generation of condemnation letters for blighted property.”
MONESSEN, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Drainage project draws state & local officials to Lincoln Borough

Virginia Drive is normally a residential street in Lincoln Borough. But a number of state, county and local officials gathered there Thursday morning to inspect a new drainage project. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Belle Vernon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
North Belle Vernon, PA
wtae.com

40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
GREENSBURG, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Ringgold senior asks district to revise cellphone ban

Ringgold High School’s senior class vice president urged district board members to revise parts of the new student cellphone ban during Wednesday’s board meeting. The board voted to enact the policy in its final summer meeting last month. The rule prohibits cellphone or electronic device use in school buildings, on district property and on school buses. The district defended its decision by citing national statistics that suggest 20% of cyberbullying happens through cellphone use during school hours.
MONONGAHELA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Jones stars as Clairton holds off Leechburg

In a backfield of mostly underclassmen, Clairton looked to the only senior for big-play leadership. Bears quarterback Capone Jones ran for 161 yards and passed for 106 yards as Clairton (2-3, 2-0) held off No. 4 Leechburg, 20-13, in a key Eastern Conference matchup. To read the rest of the...
LEECHBURG, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Richard B. Joyce – Monongahela

Richard B. Joyce of Monongahela passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Penn Highlands Mon Valley surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Wheeling, W.Va., on May 26, 1946, to the late Elwood and Margaret Dunlevy Joyce. After his graduation from West Mifflin South in 1964, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps. After completing his service ,he attended the University of Pittsburgh. He worked as a purchasing agent for many years and finished his career at Southwestern Health Center until retirement. He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle of Monongahela. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane Gregula Joyce; and two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer (Jason) Timms of Brentwood and Julie Ann (Ilhan) Sayer of Bethel Park. He’s also survived by four “Pappy” adoring grandchildren: Aydin, Ayla, Leyla Sayer and Arleigh Timms. He is also survived by a sister, Frances Wigand of Turtle Creek; a brother-in-law, Joseph (Suzanne) Gregula of Pittsburgh; two nephews, Joseph (Christina) Gregula and Justin Gregula; and five great-nieces and great-nephews. Richard was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and enjoyed beach vacations and spending my time with family. He welcomed and created a safe space for people from all walks of life and will be remembered by all for his sharp wit, sense of humor, and endless knowledge of music and history. We will miss him dearly. Per Richard’s request, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767.
MONONGAHELA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Police Catch Fugitive They Were Searching For in Brighton Township. Same Man Who Robbed Tusca Fuel Station Last Year

(File Photo from December of 2021 when Nathan Kistner robbed the Tusca Fuel Center in the Tusca Plaza in Brighton Twp.) (Photo originally provided by St. Barnabas) (Brighton Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Police have arrested the man that they were searching for on Wednesday morning. Brighton Township Police said 21-year-old Nathan Edward Kistner was in jail until about week ago for the robbery of the Tusca Plaza Gas Station in December of 2021. He was believed to have escaped while being transported to a recovery house in Chippewa Township.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

